FTC Approves Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods (cnbc.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: The Federal Trade Commission will allow Amazon to continue its $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods. The FTC conducted an investigation to gauge whether the merger would decrease competition under federal regulations, Bruce Hoffman, acting director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement Wednesday. It ultimately decided not to pursue the matter further. Whole Foods shareholders approved Amazon's acquisition deal hours before the FTC's announcement.The two companies expect to finalize the agreement during the second half of the year. However, source familiar with the matter told CNBC the deal could happen sooner rather than later.
Free Market Capitalism dies a little more today, as a single company marches on its way to multifaceted sales monopolies across dozens of industries.
First they came for Zappos, and I did not speak out—
Because I rarely buy shoes, and definitely not online.
Then they came for Audible, and I did not speak out—
Because I don't listen to audio books.
Then they came for Whole Foods, and I did not speak out—
Because I do not buy overpriced food.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Goodnye ... (Score:2)
... yellow brick mortar.
Wrong, Hello! (Score:2)
Amazon buying Whole Foods is breathing new life into a dying (or at least stagnant) industry. How has grocery shopping for you changed over the last several decades? Answer: it hasn't. Amazon just by not being the same old way of doing business, will probably change all grocery stores for the better.
Amazon is amazingly adept at moving product around in a timely manner at low costs. How can that NOT make a grocery experience better?
Also have to admit I'm looking forward to my free cantaloupe for being a
What makes you say that? You DO realize that Amazon's business model is selling all of your personal data to the highest bidder, right? How would that improve a grocery shopping experience?
How much is my data actually worth? Google has it, Facebook has it, and I'm pretty sure the government has all of that, and then some. Just about everyone out there has it that wants it.
My info is a commodity, and as such is only valuable in aggregate with other people's data.
What is wrong with grocery shopping as it is now? They have what I want, it's up to date and the produce is fresh.
If we follow the Amazon way, the grocery experience will be that you walk into the grocery store and half the time what you want will be replaced by a slightly cheaper brand you never heard of. It won't taste the same, but close. Next time you see the brand name food you really like, but because a knock-off made it into inventory it tastes disgusting, or it is recalled before you get home with i
...Approves Amazon's Acquisition... (Score:2)
I am getting (Score:2)
My rubber stamp inked up.
APPROVED!
A hearty "thank you" goes out to the FTC for the latest atrocity.