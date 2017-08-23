Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Firefox Mozilla Privacy Communications Network The Internet

Mozilla Testing an Opt-Out System For Firefox Telemetry Collection (bleepingcomputer.com) 44

Posted by BeauHD from the data-choices dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Mozilla engineers are discussing plans to change the way Firefox collects usage data (telemetry), and the organization is currently preparing to test an opt-out clause so they could collect more data relevant to the browser's usage," reports Bleeping Computer. "In a Google Groups discussion that's been taking place since Monday, Mozilla engineers cite the lack of usable data the Foundation is currently receiving via its data collection program. The problem is that Firefox collects data from a very small fraction of its userbase, and this data may not be representative of the browser's real usage." Mozilla would like to fix this by flipping everyone's telemetry setting to enabled and adding an opt-out clause. Engineers also plan to embed Google's RAPPAR project [1, 2] for anonymous data collection.

