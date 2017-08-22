Sonos Says Users Must Accept New Privacy Policy Or Devices May Cease To Function (zdnet.com) 90
An anonymous reader writes: Sonos has confirmed that existing customers will not be given an option to opt out of its new privacy policy, leaving customers with sound systems that may eventually "cease to function". It comes as the home sound system maker prepares to begin collecting audio settings, error data, and other account data before the launch of its smart speaker integration in the near future. A spokesperson for the home sound system maker told ZDNet that, "if a customer chooses not to acknowledge the privacy statement, the customer will not be able to update the software on their Sonos system, and over time the functionality of the product will decrease. The customer can choose to acknowledge the policy, or can accept that over time their product may cease to function."
Fuckers (Score:5, Interesting)
Is there any law to take companies that pull this kind of stunt to court and sue the pants of them?
Re:Fuckers (Score:4, Insightful)
In the UK, there almost certainly is a law to protect consumers. Under the Consumer Rights Act, consumers have a legal right to reject goods that are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described, and get a full refund.
If the manufacturer of a sound system has stated that its devices may eventually cease to function, I find it hard to imagine that a court would find that it was as described when sold.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference may be that Sonos is intentionally making a change that breaks functionality.
I am not terribly versed in their products, do they work locally or were they specifically designed to work in-concert with a remote system?
Re: (Score:3)
Depends on the country. In Canada, this is right up illegal under privacy laws(federal and provincial), and modifying a product to degrade it after purchase(consumer protection laws), or changing/modifying a product that doesn't represent actual advertised claims(consumer protection laws).
Re: (Score:2)
This. IANAL, but I doubt that this would be allowed in any European country either.
Still, it's an a$$hole move, and there's no reason for it. Make it an opt-in for existing systems and opt-out for new ones, and they would avoid all this negative publicity.
Re:Fuckers (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
It depends on the country where you live, but the vast majority of people do not care anyway. For example, Steam does the exact same thing. If they change their EULA and you refuse to accept it, you lose all your games, with no possibility of a refund. It doesn't stop the vast majority of people from buying games from Steam.
Re: Fuckers (Score:3)
1. Get Trump out of the White House
2. Get everyone else out of there too
3. Empty the Capitol
4. Get rid of all laws that benefit only corporations
5. Put a multi-party democratic system in place
6. Profit! (Hopefully)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Haha, you're not the first one to comment on that. I got it in 1995 at work, liked it, and got an account on
/. in 1996 or 1997, so way before the TSA was conceived.
Re: (Score:2)
This. A speaker really doesn't do much that requires "smart" crap. All one really needs is the ability to pair via Bluetooth, A2DP compatibility, a good DAC, and a solid physical speaker (or speakers.) Add a good power supply that is isolated to prevent ground loops, and that's that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not if the contract allows the terms to be changed at any time, which most consumer contracts (in the US, anyway) do.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't buy products from crappy companies, don't buy products that limit your freedom.
Take this particular case for example.
These speakers are collecting data on me? That should be a show stopper right there.
These speakers require software updates and an internet connection to run? Another show stopper.
You, as the owner, do not have access to the software being run on these speakers? Don't
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, you can try civil court. I agree, though, it was a purchase, not a lease, and I think it is immoral to pass leasing terms off as sales. I can understand not adding new functionality, especially if the telemetry is required for it to work, but removing existing functionality is not ok.
These are not the terms I agreed to! (Score:4, Insightful)
I am altering the deal, pray I don't alter it further!
Internet of Legally Screwed (Score:2)
Why would anyone buy IoT after this is a mystery.
Re: (Score:2)
Why anyone ever bought IoT devices that talk to servers they don't control has always been a mystery to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Why anyone ever bought IoT devices that talk to servers they don't control has always been a mystery to me.
Because Alexa* turns on my TV with a voice command.... (grin)
*Alexa Dot using the Logitech Harmony skill
Dodged a bullet, there (Score:3, Informative)
I recently updated my audio system and looked seriously at some Sonos hardware. I decided against it because it appeared that internet connectivity or a smartphone app was required to use (or at the very least, configure) it.
I clearly made an excellent decision!
Re: (Score:2)
For the educated, this kind of decision is easy. Is it standards-based, or do I need some proprietary garbage to manage it? To the general public, this stuff is confusing.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, uPnP (formerly DLNA).
But beware: when I updated my sound system, I bought a wireless streaming receiver with the intention of using it to connect speakers wirelessly. I selected the hardware because it claimed to use uPnP.
I suppose, maybe, technically, it does. But it still requires the use of a proprietary smartphone app to make it work. Which means that what I really bought was worthless garbage.
Lesson learned: don't buy any such equipment unless you can verify (personally or through someone you trus
Unfettered capitalism at work (Score:4, Insightful)
Unfettered capitalism is ultimately only slightly better for society than unfettered communism. Large corporations can act as a single entity, while consumers are sufficiently segmented that in most cases coordination is unlikely.
The response is to change the market via legislation, and let the companies adapt to the new reality, rather than attempt boycotting them. A boycott - even if successful - only ensures they get sneakier about future attempts at the same goal.
Re: (Score:2)
Your approach would only work if the government was for the people. It isn't. Good luck getting the feds to enforce the type of laws you seek.
Dream on. (Score:1)
That's capitalism, no one is forcing you to buy it, and these guys will be appropriately "selected out" soon enough.
So, pray tell, tell us how Microsoft was "selected out"?
Oops, it wasn't was it?
Free Market Capitalism where consumers vote with their dollars and all ends up well is just a fairy tale we were told.
Re: (Score:3)
You want to regulate this junk how?
The problem with having the legislature cough up some law is the same problem you have when you are trying to drive a finishing nail with a sledge hammer. You want the finished product to be nice looking so you are driving small nails, but all you have is a sledge hammer so you beat the stuffing out of what you are driving the nail into and what you get looks like junk, because it is junk.
Personally, I believe that capitalism already has a solution to this kind of thing
Re: (Score:3)
> I believe that capitalism already has a solution to this kind of thing, two actually. As a consumer, aware of this situation, you can choose another product... Or, if you have already purchased a product that is now known to be flawed and the manufacturer refuses to fix it because you don't like the new license terms, you can file a civil suit.
The first requires that enough consumers are aware of the problem and willing to purchase selectively to result in products with the intentional flaws being unpr
Re: (Score:2)
Unfettered capitalism is ultimately only slightly better for society than unfettered communism.
I'd argue that ultimately they amount to the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
>I'd argue that ultimately they amount to the same thing.
Both end up as utterly corrupt with a small ruling elite oppressing the masses?
Seriously? (Score:2)
What a load of crap. You're comparing the possible loss of a speaker system to the starvation and murder of millions.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfettered capitalism is ultimately only slightly better for society than unfettered communism. Large corporations can act as a single entity, while consumers are sufficiently segmented that in most cases coordination is unlikely.
I have mixed feelings about this.
I want to agree with you, especially the part about consumers being sufficiently segmented and thus uncoordinated.
But then, if most of the people are acting in their own self interests, and the market goes in some given direction... then isn't that basically the same as saying that the maximum amount of people have had their needs satisfied even if it's not my own preference? The only thing left to do is to try and argue the masses out of it and perhaps they'll all agree t
Bullet... (Score:2)
Bullet, meet foot.
Cease tio function? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would the device cease to function over time? It might just not accomodate any new formats or provide new features which would otherwise be available from the firmware updates. But it shouldn't the device still work with formats and features available at the time of manufacture? Is the Sonos really threatening to shut it down if you don't agree to their policy???
Probably they mean that the devices are no longer supported so when bugs get introduced, APIs change, get deprecated, etc, they will then start to fail. The devices themselves might not change but the servers that they have to communicate with probably will, and if Sonos stop testing with the old client firmware, or want to change something the over time that client won't be able to work with the server when the old API is switched off.
BOYCOTT bully brands... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or do you really only ever buy one of something for your entire life?
You see, while people who already bought it are either stuck with the inferior product, or stuck replacing it with something else (making two purchases instead of one), they can still strike a blow to the company that made the product defective in the f
That'll teach you, won't it? (Score:2)
Be sure to enjoy your class-action lawsuit, everyone.
Also, enjoy potentially going bankrupt, Sonos. That's the kharma you get for being pricks and forcefully invading people's privacy.
I think eventually the needle is going to swing back the other way, people are going to get sick and tired of shit like this, and there'll be a revolt, resulting in legislation prohibiting this sort of crap. Or at least I can hope.
Misread of the outcome? (Score:2)
I think the poster is looking at that statement wrong. " and over time the functionality of the product will decrease".
Anytime I have not done updates on Sonos it just prevents *new* features, but it does not take away old ones. As long as you leave the controller and units on the same version you'll have the same level of functionality you always did unless a 3rd party changes their integration method. In which case you could lose access to that service, but that is because the Sonos would have required an
Re: (Score:2)
Or because Sonos 'required' an update of integration to get rid of all the leeches that won't give them data access.
Re: (Score:2)
This.
Sonos wants in on the whole "big data" gold rush. The advent of Big Data has been a huge step backward for us all.
I predict lawsuits (Score:3)
Good information out of the gate (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I have to admit, I did appreciate this. Sonos' statement made it very clear what sort of company they are: they view their customers with a measure of contempt.
I very much thank them for making their stance clear, and I wish the other companies who feel the same would be equally upfront about it.
Bi-directional? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know the terms of the contract, but I seriously doubt they are in breach of it.
First, it appears that Sonos is not taking functionality away if you don't agree to the new terms. They're just withholding updates. I'll bet that nothing in the contract commits them to providing those updates, so no breach.
Second, most of these sorts of contracts contain specific wording to the effect of: the terms can change at any time. So, changing them is not a breach.
The real takeaway here is something that has bee
Proprietary crap is proprietary crap (Score:2)
Why do people buy this stuff when it's so easy to set up an UPnP home audio system based on open source components ?
Re: (Score:2)
Because lots of people want things they can just plug in and make work, and they're willing to give up a ludicrous amount of freedom and money in order to avoid even the small amount of effort needed to install and configure their own systems.
The cloud is shit (Score:2)
And this is a prime example of why cloud based services are a shit idea. Personally, I think that it is foolish to rely on any cloud based service where other options exist.
Look at all those stupid nest smoke alarms going off after a FW update was pushed.
Or this recent fiasco with all the people using an internet connected door lock and having a bricked unit thanks to an update.
Or photobucket decided that it's no longer OK to link to your photos from other sites after you were doing it for years and was lit
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
There are certain terms that strongly hint that you probably don't want to buy the product or service. "Cloud" or "internet connected" is among them.
Maybe just to use the speakers as microphones? (Score:2)
Maybe they just want to be able to use the speakers as microphones once in a while to catch up on what you've been talking about lately.
Thank you Sonos (Score:2)
I was about to choose a new sound system... (Score:2)
Sonos is now removed from my list of potential sound system.
Sounds like.... (Score:1)
Ferret
This is FUD. I couldn't be happier with Sonos... (Score:2)
This is FUD. Sonos has been working on allowing voice assistant (Siri / Alexa) integration with their speakers, and it's a well known fact they're going to start releasing speakers with microphones. The fact that this is now covered in their privacy policy is not surprising. Other changes include sending error information to Sonos, and sharing data about your usage with tie in services (as in, use your spotify account with your sonos, and sonos will need to talk to spotify).
While it would be great if Son
Fuck Sonos (Score:2)
Anyone that buys Sonos or other "smart speakers" are unfortunately ignorant. Buy real speakers and add a Bluetooth 4.2 dongle for $20, or a google Chromecast Audio Puck for $35.
My fucking speakers don't need a TOS.