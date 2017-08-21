Meeting and Hotel Booking Provider's Data Found in Public Amazon S3 Bucket (threatpost.com) 6
Leaks of personal and business information from unsecured Amazon S3 buckets are piling up. From a report: The latest belongs to Groupize, a Boston-area business that sells tools to manage small group meetings as well as a booking engine that handles hotel room-block reservations. Researchers at Kromtech Security found a publicly accessible bucket containing business and personal data, including contracts and agreements between hotels, customers and Groupize, Kromtech said. The data included some credit card payment authorization forms that contained full payment card information including expiration data and CVV code. The researchers said the database stored in S3 contained numerous folders, below; one called "documents" held close to 3,000 scanned contracts and agreements, while another called all_leads had more than 3,100 spreadsheets containing critical Groupize business data including earnings. There were 37 other folders in the bucket containing tens of thousands of files, most of them storing much more benign data.
Internet usage needs to be licensed. (Score:3)
Not just that, but a license to manage every server you manage and/or create. It sure would cut down on stuff like this and IoT issues.
(Except that I'm certain that MSFT would use that as a technique for not licensing OSX and Linux users.)
Sir, I'm going to need you to repeat your words as a syngerized statement.