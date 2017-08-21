The Windows App Store is Full of Pirate Streaming Apps (torrentfreak.com) 25
Ernesto Van der Sar, reporting for TorrentFreak: When we were browsing through the "top free" apps in the Windows Store, our attention was drawn to several applications that promoted "free movies" including various Hollywood blockbusters such as "Wonder Woman," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and "The Mummy." Initially, we assumed that a pirate app may have slipped past Microsoft's screening process. However, the 'problem' doesn't appear to be isolated. There are dozens of similar apps in the official store that promise potential users free movies, most with rave reviews. Most of the applications work on multiple platforms including PC, mobile, and the Xbox. They are pretty easy to use and rely on the familiar grid-based streaming interface most sites and services use. Pick a movie or TV-show, click the play button, and off you go. The sheer number of piracy apps in the Windows Store, using names such as "Free Movies HD," "Free Movies Online 2020," and "FreeFlix HQ," came as a surprise to us. In particular, because the developers make no attempt to hide their activities, quite the opposite.
The what? "Windows Store"? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The thing is, Microsoft have a TV and movies section to compete with iTunes/play/amazon.
Pirate apps would thus deprive them of revenue.
Malware Heaven (Score:2)
And how many of these DOESN'T contain malware?
Re: (Score:1)
"Don't" is the word you're looking for.
Britain (Score:5, Interesting)
Perhaps Britain should declare war on Windows the same way they have on Kodi. It would make at least as much sense.
Re: (Score:2)
It would make more sense. Kodi bans illegal plugins while MS is hosting them on it's app store. The insane crusade against Kodi makes zero sense. Android, Windows and other systems host piracy apps and do less to discourage it than Kodi does.
Does anybody really care (Score:4, Funny)
Proof! (Score:2, Funny)
Proof that nobody bothers with the Windows app store. If even the RIAA/MPAA don't bother with it, you know it's dead.
So? (Score:2)
(An advertisement for Windows?)
Still not going to run Windows on my PC.
Got rid of that chain 10 years ago. Not going to shackle myself again.