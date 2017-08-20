50,000 Users Test New Anti-Censorship Tool TapDance (www.cbc.ca) 26
The CBC reports: What if circumventing censorship didn't rely on some app or service provider that would eventually get blocked but was built into the very core of the internet itself? What if the routers and servers that underpin the internet -- infrastructure so important that it would be impractical to block -- could also double as one big anti-censorship tool...? After six years in development, three research groups have joined forces to conduct real-world tests.
An anonymous reader writes: Earlier this week, Professor Eric Wustrow, from the University of Colorado at Boulder, presented An ISP-Scale Deployment of TapDance at the USENIX Workshop on Free and Open Communications on the Internet. TapDance is an anti-censorship, circumvention application based on "refraction networking" (formerly known as "decoy routing") that has been the subject of academic research for several years. Now, with integration with Psiphon, 50,000 users, a deployment that spans two ISPs, and an open source release, it seems to have graduated to the real world.
"In the long run, we absolutely do want to see refraction networking deployed at as many ISPs that are as deep in the network as possible," one of the paper's authors told the CBC. "We would love to be so deeply embedded in the core of the network that to block this tool of free communication would be cost-prohibitive for censors."
With Google, Facebook, Twitter and Cloudfare all deciding they get to be the worlds nannies this may just what the doctor ordered.
And if you want to see this in action, you just needed to see the anti-First Amendment rioters in Boston yesterday. They prevented people from holding a rally in support of the First Amendment and required something like 500 riot police in order to contain. All because they decided that anyone who supports free speech is by definition a Nazi.
You might not like what they say, but it is absolutely vital to a healthy society that they be allowed to say it. Otherwise, things like the violence in Charlottesville
nonesense. all nazis should have the swastika cut into their forehead inglorious bastards style.
That's not even close to true. Nazis don't have freedom of speech in Germany, haven't had it for over half a century, but you still hear loud political discourse from all over the ideological spectrum. Nobody was "next".
Slippery slope arguments are for dopes. Don't fall into that trap. Free speech isn't a suicide pact. Societies, like any natural organic system, has the right to reject cancer, harmful bacteria or viruses.
But how does this help when:
1) Oppressive Regimes don't install this routers, and
2) hosting & DNS servers and CDNs cancel your service?
Last time I checked those drug sellers didn't mind me speaking my mind, so I guess it's easy to decide who to side with.
You did not even read it did you? It is just a way for internet users to bypass (government) blocks. It does not solve the problem of denying people a forum to spout their ideas in the first place.
And I doubt it will work as intended. The Chinese will just label it a "circumvention device" and punish anyone that will provide this infrastructure right from the start. In fact, they have already started by demanding all information of chinese users will be stored on servers in China. China will not hesitate to
U.S. Citizens right to speak (Score:1)
See subject: It's what I believe in. No matter who you are/what your views are you have the right to speak (especially if you back it w/ fact. Not just "relative truths" but absolute hard fact). It's up to others to listen (or not) but if "a truncheon is used in lieu of conversation" we have a problem.
As described in the article, it seems like this might be ripe for abuse as a hard-to-block DDOS tool. How would that be prevented?
They want an ISP-based system, but TFA does not makes clear that there are some ISP willing to implement the idea.
One problem I foresee is that there seems to be no gain for a participating ISP, and most ISP are primarily driven by profit.