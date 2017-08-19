Google Warns Webmasters About Insecure HTTP Web Forms (searchengineland.com) 22
In April Chrome began marking HTTP pages as "not secure" in its address bar if the pages had password or credit card fields. They're about to take the next step. An anonymous reader quotes SearchEngineLand: Last night, Google sent email notifications via Google Search Console to site owners that have forms on web pages over HTTP... Google said, "Beginning in October 2017, Chrome will show the 'Not secure' warning in two additional situations: when users enter data on an HTTP page, and on all HTTP pages visited in Incognito mode."
Google warned in April that "Our plan to label HTTP sites as non-secure is taking place in gradual steps, based on increasingly broad criteria. Since the change in Chrome 56, there has been a 23% reduction in the fraction of navigations to HTTP pages with password or credit card forms on desktop, and we're ready to take the next steps..."
"Any type of data that users type into websites should not be accessible to others on the network, so starting in version 62 Chrome will show the 'Not secure' warning when users type data into HTTP sites."
Google warned in April that "Our plan to label HTTP sites as non-secure is taking place in gradual steps, based on increasingly broad criteria. Since the change in Chrome 56, there has been a 23% reduction in the fraction of navigations to HTTP pages with password or credit card forms on desktop, and we're ready to take the next steps..."
"Any type of data that users type into websites should not be accessible to others on the network, so starting in version 62 Chrome will show the 'Not secure' warning when users type data into HTTP sites."
Re:HTTPS is stupid (Score:4, Informative)
What the hell are you babbling about? SSL-certificates aren't tied to IP-addresses, they're tied to domain-names! Hell, you can have hundreds of HTTPS-sites served by a single Apache-server with a single IP-address, all with different SSL-certificates, by using SNI!
Re: HTTPS is stupid (Score:1)
SNI - server name indication - fixes this problem for HTTPS. We host multiple SSL-enabled sites with different certs on single IP addresses.
Chrome copies Firefox ... Again (Score:5, Informative)
Firefox added a warning a while ago. It's no surprise Google would follow suit.
Chrome is really turning in to a slow, bloated, spyware-ridden Firefox clone.
Re: Chrome copies Firefox ... Again (Score:1)
This isn't a story about cell phones, change your knickers and take a deep breath, lady!
Re: (Score:2)
Chrome is really turning in to a slow, bloated, spyware-ridden Firefox clone.
Yeah, just like that time Chrome copied the Firefox layout and then dropped support for it's own extensions in favor Firefox extensions. Oh wait.
;)
Re: They should be (Score:1)
There is a lot that doesn't need encryption.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)