Microsoft Avoids Washington State Taxes, Gives Nevada Schoolkid A Surface Laptop (seattletimes.com) 19

Posted by EditorDavid from the Redmond-vs-Reno dept.
theodp writes: The Official Microsoft Blog hopes a letter from a Nevada middle schooler advising Microsoft President Brad Smith to "keep up the good work running that company" will "inspire you like it did us." Penned as part of a math teacher's assignment to write letters to the businesses that they like, Microsoft says the letter prompted Smith to visit the Nevada school to meet 7th-grader Sky Yi in person as part of the company's effort to draw attention to the importance of math and encourage students and teachers who are passionate about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. In an accompanying video of the surprise meeting, Smith presents Yi with a new Surface Laptop that comes with Windows 10 S, a version of the OS that has been streamlined with schools in mind. "Not bad for a little letter," the Microsoft exec says.

Speaking of Microsoft, Nevada, and education, Bing Maps coincidentally shows the school Smith visited is just a 43-minute drive from the software giant's Reno-based Americas Operations Center. According to the Seattle Times, routing sales through the Reno software-licensing office helps Microsoft minimize its tax bills (NV doesn't tax business income) to the detriment, some say, of Washington State public schools.
Microsoft's state and local taxes will drop to just $30 million for the last year (from an average of $214 milion over the previous 14 years) according to the Seattle Times. "A Microsoft spokesman said the decline in 2017 was caused by the company's deferring taxes on some income to future years and the winding down of the company's smartphone business."

  • Hey Tesla! Great work on pushing the electric car mandate forward like you have. Please continue to do awesome stuff.

    ((Crosses fingers))

  • Hell, sounds like a great strategy... I'll pay all my taxes starting in 2100, you can even accrue penalties and interest if you like, just let me continue about my business unimpeded in the meantime. I promise, I'm good for the balloon payment.

  • Next you'll expect them to be good citizens...

  • ...Windows 10 S is not "a version of the OS that has been streamlined with schools in mind", it's really "a version of the OS that is artificially restricted from installing 'normal' windows programs outside the windows app store, forcing misguided customers who didn't know any better to shell out an additional $100 after the fact to upgrade to a 'normal' version of windows that's half-way usable"

    Windows 10S is Microsoft's attempt at becoming a walled garden gatekeeper like apple, skimming 30% of the top

