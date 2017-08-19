Microsoft Avoids Washington State Taxes, Gives Nevada Schoolkid A Surface Laptop (seattletimes.com) 19
theodp writes: The Official Microsoft Blog hopes a letter from a Nevada middle schooler advising Microsoft President Brad Smith to "keep up the good work running that company" will "inspire you like it did us." Penned as part of a math teacher's assignment to write letters to the businesses that they like, Microsoft says the letter prompted Smith to visit the Nevada school to meet 7th-grader Sky Yi in person as part of the company's effort to draw attention to the importance of math and encourage students and teachers who are passionate about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. In an accompanying video of the surprise meeting, Smith presents Yi with a new Surface Laptop that comes with Windows 10 S, a version of the OS that has been streamlined with schools in mind. "Not bad for a little letter," the Microsoft exec says.
Speaking of Microsoft, Nevada, and education, Bing Maps coincidentally shows the school Smith visited is just a 43-minute drive from the software giant's Reno-based Americas Operations Center. According to the Seattle Times, routing sales through the Reno software-licensing office helps Microsoft minimize its tax bills (NV doesn't tax business income) to the detriment, some say, of Washington State public schools.
Microsoft's state and local taxes will drop to just $30 million for the last year (from an average of $214 milion over the previous 14 years) according to the Seattle Times. "A Microsoft spokesman said the decline in 2017 was caused by the company's deferring taxes on some income to future years and the winding down of the company's smartphone business."
Speaking of Microsoft, Nevada, and education, Bing Maps coincidentally shows the school Smith visited is just a 43-minute drive from the software giant's Reno-based Americas Operations Center. According to the Seattle Times, routing sales through the Reno software-licensing office helps Microsoft minimize its tax bills (NV doesn't tax business income) to the detriment, some say, of Washington State public schools.
Microsoft's state and local taxes will drop to just $30 million for the last year (from an average of $214 milion over the previous 14 years) according to the Seattle Times. "A Microsoft spokesman said the decline in 2017 was caused by the company's deferring taxes on some income to future years and the winding down of the company's smartphone business."
Re: (Score:2)
Useful clue: The President has no power to change State and Local Tax laws. Which, if you'll read TFS, is what this is about.
Note also the distinction between "avoidance" and "evasion". Hint: the first is legal, the second isn't. An example of tax avoidance might be you taking the Standard Deduction (or itemizing deductions, for that matter) on your Federal taxes - since NOT taking it would require you to pay more taxes, you are doing "tax avoidance" whenever you do so....
Re: (Score:2)
Note also the distinction between "avoidance" and "evasion". Hint: the first is legal, the second isn't.
On our next episode, the difference between legality and morality.
Re: (Score:2)
Another way to avoid taxes is to do less, or no, business in that jurisdiction, which is what Microsoft is doing. For instance, I avoid Laotian and Sudanese taxes by doing business in California, and not Laos or Sudan. Is what wrong? If not, then how is it different from what Microsoft is doing?
There are plenty of good reasons to criticize Microsoft, but this is just stupid. Washington has no "right", either morally or legally, to collect sales tax on something that is neither made, nor sold, nor delive
Re: (Score:2)
... for a personal income tax on everyone else in Washington State, so the rest of us can pick up the slack dropped by his former company.
Wrong Bill Gates. It was his dad, Bill Senior, that was behind the income tax initiative.
Even though the tax fell only on people making $200k or more, it was voted down, because voters (likely correctly) figured that, once in place, it would eventually be extended to tax many more.
This gives me an idea! (Score:2)
Hey Tesla! Great work on pushing the electric car mandate forward like you have. Please continue to do awesome stuff.
((Crosses fingers))
Deferring taxes to future years... (Score:2)
Hell, sounds like a great strategy... I'll pay all my taxes starting in 2100, you can even accrue penalties and interest if you like, just let me continue about my business unimpeded in the meantime. I promise, I'm good for the balloon payment.
Expect Microsoft to pay taxes? (Score:2)
Next you'll expect them to be good citizens...
Except... (Score:2)
Windows 10S is Microsoft's attempt at becoming a walled garden gatekeeper like apple, skimming 30% of the top