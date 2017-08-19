Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


EFF Honors Chelsea Manning, an IFEX Leader, And TechDirt's Editor (eff.org) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the digital-rights-awards dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Electronic Frontier Foundation: Whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning, Techdirt editor and open internet advocate Mike Masnick, and IFEX executive director and global freedom of expression defender Annie Game are the distinguished winners of the 2017 Pioneer Awards, which recognize leaders who are extending freedom and innovation on the electronic frontier. This year's honorees -- a whistleblower, an editor, and an international freedom of expression activist -- all have worked tirelessly to protect the public's right to know.

The award ceremony will be held the evening of September 14 at Delancey Street's Town Hall Room in San Francisco. The keynote speaker is Emmy-nominated comedy writer Ashley Nicole Black, a correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee who uses her unique comedic style to take on government surveillance, encryption, and freedom of information.
The EFF describes Chelsea Manning as "a network security expert, whistleblower, and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst whose disclosure of classified Iraq war documents exposed human rights abuses and corruption the government kept hidden from the public." Their annoncement also notes that Annie Game has led the IFEX network of 115+ journalism and civil liberties groups around the world for over 10 years, and that Mike Masnick coined the term "The Streisand Effect" -- and is currently being sued by that man who claims he invented email.

  • What are his credentials, beside being able to hide a USB key / burnt CD ? Did he actually report any CVE or provide any exploit ? maybe reported an actual bug ? or any code review ? anything ?
  • Seriously, whistleblowing and treason can appear similar at times. Both release info on behavior that they have issues with. However, a whistleblower will make sure that classified legal actions are protected. Treason is when classified legal actions are released and was meant to simply harm the nation. Both Manning and Snowden are traitors. Manning never was upset about actions that he released. He was upset that he did not fit into the military. As such, manning simply dumped anything and everything. He

