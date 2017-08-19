EFF Honors Chelsea Manning, an IFEX Leader, And TechDirt's Editor (eff.org) 33
An anonymous reader quotes the Electronic Frontier Foundation: Whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning, Techdirt editor and open internet advocate Mike Masnick, and IFEX executive director and global freedom of expression defender Annie Game are the distinguished winners of the 2017 Pioneer Awards, which recognize leaders who are extending freedom and innovation on the electronic frontier. This year's honorees -- a whistleblower, an editor, and an international freedom of expression activist -- all have worked tirelessly to protect the public's right to know.
The award ceremony will be held the evening of September 14 at Delancey Street's Town Hall Room in San Francisco. The keynote speaker is Emmy-nominated comedy writer Ashley Nicole Black, a correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee who uses her unique comedic style to take on government surveillance, encryption, and freedom of information.
The EFF describes Chelsea Manning as "a network security expert, whistleblower, and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst whose disclosure of classified Iraq war documents exposed human rights abuses and corruption the government kept hidden from the public." Their annoncement also notes that Annie Game has led the IFEX network of 115+ journalism and civil liberties groups around the world for over 10 years, and that Mike Masnick coined the term "The Streisand Effect" -- and is currently being sued by that man who claims he invented email.
Nope. Estrogen increases muscle mass and tone [nih.gov], even without exercise. The effects are enhanced with exercise, and can be quite striking. Also increases lifespan. [ctvnews.ca].
So her lifespan is probably longer than most women (since most aren't on HRT), and definitely longer than if she had stayed a man. Between the two, she's probably gained a decade - and a decade that will be of the same or better quality than a man 20 years younger because of the reduction of risk of stroke, heart attack, hip fractures, better mus
Snowden is a hero that responsibly leaked.
Manning is a traitor that irresponsibly leaked.
There is a right way to do things, sometimes even several right ways. Manning didnt do any of them.
Manning is a traitor that irresponsibly leaked.
He could have handled things better. But is it just that he went to prison while the war criminals he exposed did not?
Aggreed. Did manning release anything that benefited the public? It seems more like manning released random documents just because he/she had access to them and felt like it
I remember some fun tidbits: It was funny to find that some of Iran's allies were asking us to attack Iran. That was the "cut the head of the snake" thing. But the result was decreased communication between us and other nations because they saw that we didn't keep their conversations secret. That benefits no one. We learned some de
Wow, you took the worlds right out of my mouth. This is disgraceful and Manning is a traitor that should rot in prison.
Ashley Nicole Black, a correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee who uses her unique comedic style to take on government surveillance, encryption, and freedom of information.
Translation: a black woman liberal "performance studies" major who never said jackshit about government surveillance when it was Barak Obama doing it, but who is going to be the keynote speaker at this event because she's the right color, gender, and political affiliation to score us our requisite SJW virtue points, even if she knows fuck-all about technology.
