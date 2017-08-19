Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Government Communications United States

US State Department Suffers Worldwide Email Outage

Posted by EditorDavid from the speaking-of-government-shutdowns dept.
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: The U.S. State Department's email system underwent a worldwide outage Friday, affecting all its unclassified communications within and outside of the department. The system was fully restored by Friday afternoon [after 12 hours], said a State Department official briefed on the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

It was not clear what caused the early morning outage, but spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters it was not "any external action or interference."

  • '... spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters it was not "any external action or interference."'

    So just incompetence, then.

  • The U.S. State Department's email system underwent a worldwide outage Friday, affecting all its unclassified communications within and outside of the department.

    There will be mention of Russia in relation to this unfortunate event, partly as an effort to hide our [inherent] incompetency, sadly.

