US State Department Suffers Worldwide Email Outage (usatoday.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: The U.S. State Department's email system underwent a worldwide outage Friday, affecting all its unclassified communications within and outside of the department. The system was fully restored by Friday afternoon [after 12 hours], said a State Department official briefed on the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.
It was not clear what caused the early morning outage, but spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters it was not "any external action or interference."
'... spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters it was not "any external action or interference."'
So just incompetence, then.
If they don't know what caused it, I don't really know how they can fully rule out external actors being involved.
I came here to say just that. You might be surprised at just how bad it is.
In most cases, government IT is a dumpster fire. I could go on at length, but the absolute best example of it is the failed FBI Virtual Case File project. IEEE did a very in depth write up of it several years ago.
If I recall correctly, the objective was that the FBI tried implement a system after 9/11 that would allow its field agents to collaborate more effectively than phone calls and non-government email (apparently most field
There will be mention of Russia in relation to this unfortunate event, partly as an effort to hide our [inherent] incompetency, sadly.
This is the Russian^H^H^H^H^H^H^H Trump presidency. They will blame Ukraine.
Hilary's server is still up, right?
[DISCLAIMER: I dislike both parties]
However, the global temperature dropped 0.3 degrees Celsius because of reduced hot air emissions.
Maybe the one person left working in the State Department doesn't know how to restart a server.
