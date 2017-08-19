FBI Warns US Private Sector To Cut Ties With Kaspersky (cyberscoop.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes CyberScoop: The FBI has been briefing private sector companies on intelligence claiming to show that the Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab is an unacceptable threat to national security, current and former senior U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell CyberScoop... The FBI's goal is to have U.S. firms push Kaspersky out of their systems as soon as possible or refrain from using them in new products or other efforts, the current and former officials say.
The FBI's counterintelligence section has been giving briefings since beginning of the year on a priority basis, prioritizing companies in the energy sector and those that use industrial control (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. In light of successive cyberattacks against the electric grid in Ukraine, the FBI has focused on this sector due to the critical infrastructure designation assigned to it by the Department of Homeland Security... The U.S. government's actions come as Russia is engaged in its own push to stamp American tech giants like Microsoft out of that country's systems.
Meanwhile Bloomberg Businessweek claims to have seen emails which "show that Kaspersky Lab has maintained a much closer working relationship with Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB, than it has publicly admitted" -- and that Kaspersky Lab "confirmed the emails are authentic."
Kaspersky Lab told ZDNet they have not confirmed the emails' authenticity. A representative for Kaspersky Lab says that the company does not have "inappropriate" ties with any government, adding that "the company does regularly work with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world with the sole purpose of fighting cybercrime."
Democrats have been on this (Score:1)
For months trying to destroy this company in an attempt to validate their bogus claims of russian hacking.
Cum grano salis (Score:1)
Given that the FBI has repeatedly made it plain that they want unrestricted and owner-involuntary access to every piece of hardware on this planet, I'd take any cybersecurity recommendation they make with a grain of salt the size of the Benjamin Franklin [wikipedia.org].
Better idea. (Score:2)
Cut all ties with Microsoft and you won't even need ties to Kaspersky Lab. We should all cut ties with Microsoft.
Complain to World Trade Organization? (Score:2)
Mr Pot, meet Mr Kettle (Score:2)
claiming to show that the Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab is an unacceptable threat to national security
Ohh wait a moment... (Score:2)
Is this the same FBI that was sure Iraq had WMDs? We all know what happened thereafter.
The report, while seemingly convincing, was a pile of lies. [scribd.com]
Sadly, after so much life had been lost. Folks continue to pay for the mistakes. why should we put any stock in these statements?
Guess which company hasn't given them access yey (Score:2)
Symantec and the like have outright admitted cooperation with US spooks. At this point, if I were in charge of security I would be buying all computer hardware from outside sources like Huawei and Kaspersky, at least they've indicated unwillingness to cooperate with US stooges and Chinese/Russians infiltration would both be easy to detect and any positive evidence would seriously damage their reputation. Symantec and Microsoft have plainly given NSA and even BSA access to their information.