E-Commerce To Evolve Next Month As Amazon Loses the 1-Click Patent
An anonymous reader shares an article: Next month e-commerce will change forever thanks to Amazon. September 12 marks 20 years since Amazon filed for their 1-Click patent. This means that the patent will expire and the technology behind it will be free to be used by any e-commerce site. Starting next month more and more sites will be offering a one click checkout experience. Most major sites have already started development with plans to launch soon after the patent expires. Amazon applied for the 1-Click patent in September of 1997, the actual patent was granted in 1999. The whole idea behind the patent is when you store a user's credit card and address you only need a single click to order a product. For the last 20 years Amazon has kept a tight hold on this technology, they have only licensed it to one company: Apple. No one knows what Apple paid to license the technology, but the value of the patent has been assessed at 2.4 billion dollars by sources. Over the last 20 years Amazon has defended the validity of the patent in several cases, even having to revise the patent at one point. But, now the wait is almost over and this technology is about to make it into the open market.
Never should have been granted (Score:5, Insightful)
Just be thankful that Amazon discovered this concept and filed a patent for it, so that the public at large was able to be enlightened by it. Luckily, the incentives provided by the patent system encouraged Amazon to make the investments required to do the hard work to find and realize this innovation.
Otherwise, the entire world could have missed out on the benefits of one-click shopping forever!
I submitted a patent-inspector-one-slap patent.
It shouldn't even be legal to deploy, let alone patent.
Here we sit after a few decades of doubleplusungood IP law.
Well the question is, if Amazon didn't come up with this idea, would it be used today? While today it seems obvious, because we have seen it in action. But would had this idea been successfully implemented without it? There is a risk involved in keeping the billing information accessible to the interface layer, and allow for one click purchase, may have been too easy, and caused problems where too much stuff was purchased by accident or fraudulently.
A lot of businesses work off the model, what are the oth
On the other hand, it illustrates nicely that even bad patents are prevented from being permanent problems, unlike the eternal monster copyright has become.
Who cares? (Score:5, Interesting)
I always thought it was a bad idea and never enabled it.
Amazon seems to have really wanted me to enable it, but what's best for Amazon isn't necessarily best for me.
20 Years to use a simple feature? (Score:4, Informative)
Mickey Mouse, stupid as it is, involves an actual creative step. something new was added to humanity when he was drawn. The one click patent is the inevitable effect of standard UX processes trying everything possible to reduce the number of steps in a process. Nothing original was required to produce it.
More important than that though; Mickey Mouse has never stopped other cartoon mice being created. You are not free to copy Mickey Mouse but you are free to use the idea of a talking mouse in a cartoon
How can it be "1 click"? At the very least, you will need to put it in a virtual shopping basket and then "confirm purchase"
If you have 1-Click on, the purchase is automatically confirmed once the product is added to the 1-Click basket. I imagine that each user's 1-Click purchases are aggregated into a single shipment at the end of the day.
The 1-click patent is a "purchase now" button skipping the virtual basket and confirming your purchase directly...
Patents are Good IP. Copyrights are bad. (Score:1)
It wasn't innovative at all.
When I was a kid there was a small grocery store nearby where everyone in the neighborhood had an account. We could walk in, grab a soft drink out of the cooler, and tell the owner to "put it on our account". All Amazon did was use that same model "on the Internet".
There was a movie released 40 years ago called Star Wars which is still pulling in decent profits today. There are many other examples of movies and books that can continue to accrue value with longer protection such as Bladerunner, The Hobbit, Beatles and Rolling Stones albums from the 60's.
Copyright is fundamentally different from patent law in that it is not there to encourage innovation but to allow the creator to profit from his or her own work. I can see the sense in allowing a copyright to endure
Technology (Score:2)
This means that the patent will expire and the technology behind it
For the last 20 years Amazon has kept a tight hold on this technology,
I'm struggling to understand how the term "technology" fits in these sentences.
Doh! (Score:2)
I've always been annoyed by the non-confirmation principle in 1-click. This is one of those patents I've been glad somebody got because figuring how to turn it off for one vendor is infinitely preferable to figuring out how to turn it off for every vendor.
It is pretty easy to go to your orders and cancel.
And do you believe that every merchant will implement easy cancellation?
Is this even a big deal? (Score:2)
I shop at Amazon quite a lot, but I don't think I've ever used the 1-click checkout. I always want to double-check the payment method I am using (I have several, depending on what I am getting and what it is for) and where it is shipping (home, work, a gift to someone, etc).
For other Amazon customers, do you find this feature to actually be something you use? And have you ever not shopped at another online store (or chosen to shop at Amazon instead) specifically because of this? I am genuinely curious.
Hold the Phone! (Score:2)
There is an other e-Commerce site other than Amazon?
Honestly I think the only people who really cared about 1 click are the people who have strong views on software patients. (Or had implemented it and got a call from Amazons lawyers)
What?! (Score:2)
Shit, I'm old.