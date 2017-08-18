Kit Kat Accused of Copying Atari Game Breakout (bbc.com) 72
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kit Kat's maker Nestle has been accused of copying Breakout, the 1970s computer game, in a marketing campaign. Atari, the company behind some of the most popular early video games, has filed a suit alleging Nestle knowingly exploited the game's look and feel. The advert showed a game similar to Breakout but where the bricks were replaced with single Kit Kat bars. Nestle said it was aware of the lawsuit and would defend itself "strongly" against the allegations. Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. In the advert, which is titled "Kit Kat: Breakout", a row of people, of varying ages and appearance, share a sofa and play a video game during their work break. In the game depicted, a primitive paddle moves side-to-side to bounce a ball into a collision with the horizontal bars ranged across the top of the screen.
break me off a piece of that big law suit!
Does that also mean I get to make a game stacking Nestle candy bars without them suing me?
Well a video game, I'd sell them virtual Nestle bars and not give Nestle any of the money. But that's fair right, because Nestle isn't interested in copyright or trademarks.
For one thing, that depends on the country.
For another, in Slashdot's home country, you can copyright those elements that are just outside the scope of "mechanics". For example, the mechanics of Tetris aren't copyrighted, but the specific use of the seven one-sided tetrominoes with those mechanics is [slashdot.org].
that's where they screwed up.
I don't see the problem. They aren't publishing a game. They decided to use a clever modification of the breakout game but they could have had people sitting around playing the actual breakout game or Mario for that matter. Taking a video of someone playing the actual breakout game should fall under fair use and playing a parody of it should also fall under fair use.
So I'm a fairly staunch opponent of copyright law in general. I think it is way too encompassing and blah blah blah.
With that said, in the COMMERCIAL sphere, I'm much more accepting. If you are in the business of making commercials, I think you should have all of your ducks in a row when using someone else's work. I don't know if this case has merit or not, but "fair use" arguments seem to fall flat in a purely commercial context.
There are dozens of breakout clones that have shown up over the years.
Agreed. Don't know the specifics of this case, but suspect Nestle crossed a line.
Why should anybody have this protection decades after the original version could no longer run on modern hardware?
I'm a huge proponent of shortening copyright terms - you won't hear an argument from me.
Patents for anything in this would have expired years ago even if they had existed in the first place.
Agreed. I think copyright should have terms similar to patents.
Nestle needs to win this suit or yet another section of culture is going to be locked off from the public.
No, only the commercial sphere. The "public" is a lot larger than the commercial sphere.
Its also less than 30 seconds so fair use could apply.
In the US, "fair use" does not come into play solely based on the duration of the clip used. It's possible for a 5 second clip to violate copyright, and it's also possible for a 50 minute clip to fall under fair use.
The determination of whether or not a use is "fair" is based on the total circumstances of the use.
Not your Granddaddy's Atari... (Score:4, Interesting)
1984? Atari went through some upheavals around then but under Tramiel continued to produce some decent hardware until the mid-nineties. The Atari ST range wasn't bad (even if the Amiga was a hundred times better), and Atari's Transputer based workstation, and on the other side, early 1990s 64 bit games consoles, were radical and interesting, at least as interesting as the Atari 8 bit home computers were before 1984 (which similarly made little impact on the market, but were loved by their owners.)
Through
When Atari split into two companies in 1984, I would think that Breakout would have gone with the arcade portion of the company, Atari Games. Wikipedia reports that it was eventually acquired by Midway, which was sold back to Warner Brothers, so in a sense it's back to where it was. It should have nothing to do with the French Atari company (the result of several sales of the home Atari company), which is the only company using the Atari name now.
The article is a bit vague on details, but it sounds like i
free to play (Score:2)
Can someone give me one good reason why the Atari game Breakout shouldn't already be in the public domain?
Money
Re: (Score:3)
Money != Greed. Money is a medium through which we exchange goods and services; money is a "good thing" unless you want to get chickens or have your wagon wheel repaired in exchange for writing software.
I'd also point out that even the oft misused quote "money is the root of all evil" is a wrong - the actual quote is ".... for the love of money is the root of all evil."
Controversional as it sounds (Score:2)
We should probably amend that law for software and set it to 20 years from first publication.
We should probably amend that law and set it to 20 years from first publication.
There fixed that for you.
Actually, I would like to see copyright changed to 14 years from date of first publication with an option to renew it for an additional fourteen years. I find the idea of allowing copyright holders to pay for longer extensions something worth considering (If Walt Disney wants to pay $10,000 a year to keep the copyright on "Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" going indefinitely, I can be convinced to allow that).
renewel fee and can't be used to stop repair (Score:2)
renewal fee and can't be used to stop repair.
There are places the buy up old ip's and then sue to take down free repair guides.
Because US copyright lasts for the life of the author plus 70 years.
This is not a case of copyright infringement, though, because the original work (the code for the breakout game) has not been copied.
Ummm...
Generally speaking, copyright infringement in software does not necessarily require that the code itself is actually copied. The graphical design of user interfaces, for instance, can themselves be copyrighted. Copying those designs would be copyright infringement even if code wasn't involved at all.
So, some corporation that is three times removed from the people who actually created the work are able to prevent the work from entering the public domain.
Ain't capitalism grand?
Capitalism IS grand (Score:2)
Good question. As predicted 100 years ago, capitalism will inevitably result in the government being completely co-opted by corporate interests, resulting ultimately in policies that are antithetical to freedom, anti-consumer and anti-worker.
This has now happened. Government didn't just wake up one day and decide intellectual property should last forever. It's the r
this is in fact exactly the kind of thing that makes me think copyright should be 20 years, tops. That's a generation. After that, the work is most likely either forgotten and not going to earn much more, or it's become part of the general culture.
Here's the Move (Score:3)
Quick, do a cross-marketing promo with Squeenix. We never meant to invoke the primitive 1970s Atari title Breakout, your honor. We were clearly referring to Arkanoid.
Do a cross-marketing with Fox at the same time:
We were clearly referring to Arkanoid: Revenge of D'oh!
Ad titles aren't shown (Score:2)
Since the ad specifically used the work "Breakout", that won't help. [...] that is a trademark issue, not copyright.
Glad someone can tell the difference. I was disappointed that the BBC article didn't clarify whether Atari asserted a claim under trademark or copyright.
Does the title even appear in the ad? Ad titles aren't shown when an ad is played on TV.
Weird Al still does.
He also gets the permission of the copyright holders of the songs he parodies, although he himself says he does this purely out of courtesy and doing so is not legally required.
I live in an alternate universe (Score:3)
Where Nelson Mandela died in prison, kids read The Berenstein Bears, and
Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs
and the Ford log didn't have the little curly Q on it.
It has elements of truth but is ultimately fundamentally wrong, the element of truth being Wozniak designed a device that implemented the game (it was all TTL circuits), based upon a concept by Bushnell. Somewhat infamously, Jobs handled the contract with Atari to do this, and told Wozniak it was for far less money than it actually was.
However, critically:
- Wozniak didn't come up with the idea of the game, he implemented a specification written by Bushnell.
- Woz's design actually wasn't comprehensible
Apple when Woz made the game "Brickout" for the Apple II, and even provided it for free with every computer.
and
Taito when they made Arkanoid.
Berenstain bears, not Berenstein bears.
Also, The game Breakout was developed and coded by Steve Wozniak. Steve Jobs lied to him about the contract value and had Wozniak develop the game and gave him a small cut which he thought was half the project value but it was not. That was a point of friction between the two Steves.
Oh, Atari (Score:3)
The Atari that produced Breakout hasn't existed for a long time. The name "Atari" no longer even refers to a single company -- it is simply a brand name that is licensed to be used by a number of companies.
So even though the Atari we all know and love died a long time ago, it saddens me to see the current owners of the name drag it through the mud like this.
Are they sure it was not... (Score:2)
Hahaha, not in a long shot, ATARI! (Score:1)
Free Marketing (Score:1)
I never hear about this till now. So they used the Breakout name to get sued. What is a small fine to Atari for all this Free Press?
Perhaps Atari is bringing this test case in order to see how much of a case it has against the publishers of the games in that category [wikipedia.org]. If Atari wins, expect the takedowns to fly on GitHub.
Yeah, I Went There... (Score:2)
"You put your candy in our video game!"
"Your video game looks like our candy!"
*Hershey gives poster a cease-and-dissist order*
It's berakout, so what? (Score:2)
I don't see how they can deny it. It's pretty obvious it's Breakout.
On the other hand, I see absolutely no sane reason that it should matter in the slightest.
(c) no, TM and other things, maybe (Score:1)
A copyright suit will likely fail, under fair-use rules.
A trademark suit is on shaky grounds unless the game in the ad is actually a real game that is really being made available to the general public. In that case, just change the name from "Breakout" to "Breakmeoffapieceofthat" and the trademark claim will die.
Implied-endorsement and other trademark-related claims may also have a chance of succeeding, but changing the name from "Breakout" to something else will eliminate the problem as well.
DX-ball2 was cool and it was an clone (Score:2)
DX-ball2 was cool and it was an clone
"Nestle said it was aware of the lawsuit" (Score:2)
Oh, so Nestle is "aware" of the lawsuit, eh?
Was it aware it had a legal department at all?
Does anyone in either Atari or Nestle, outside of their own legal departments, give two shits about this sugar-biscuit homage in advertising form?