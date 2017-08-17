Motorola Patents a Display That Can Heal Its Own Cracked Screen With Heat (theverge.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: A patent published today explains how a phone could identify cracks on its touchscreen and then apply heat to the area in an effort to slightly repair the damage. The process relies on something called "shape memory polymer," a material that can apparently become deformed and then recovered through thermal cycling. Thermal cycling involves changing the temperature of the material rapidly. This material could be used over an LCD or LED display with a capacitive touch sensor layered in, as well. Although the phone could heat the polymer in order to restore it, a user's body heat can be used, too.
That'd be great.
Maybe two years ago I was suggesting a customer get a tempered glass screen protector and he says "No, I have a self-healing screen protector. Paid forty bucks for it." He pulls out a phone with a nasty-assed plastic screen protector that was just covered in gouges and bubbles. I couldn't think of anything to say that wasn't insulting, so I just smiled and said "Ahhh."
The line doesn't perfectly fit, but what came to mind was the quip "Suspension of disbelief does not mean hanging it by the neck till it is dead."
Just in case any folks here are unaware, use glass or use nothing.
I sometimes wonder how much it would've cost for a rival to have a couple dozen bad batteries slipped in at the factories. I'm betting the answer is "almost nothing."
You're healing it wrong.