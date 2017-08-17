Ukraine Hacker Cooperating With FBI In Russia Probe, Says Report (thehill.com) 32
schwit1 shares a report from The Hill: A hacker in Ukraine who goes by the online alias "Profexer" is cooperating with the FBI in its investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, The New York Times is reporting. Profexer, whose real identity is unknown, wrote and sold malware on the dark web. The intelligence community publicly identified code he had written as a tool used in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee ahead of last year's presidential election. The hacker's activity on the web came to a halt shortly after the malware was identified. The New York Times, citing Ukrainian police, reported Wednesday that the individual turned himself into the FBI earlier this year and became a witness for the bureau in its investigation. FBI investigators are probing Russian interference efforts and whether there was coordination between associates of President Trump's campaign and Moscow. Special counsel Robert Mueller is heading the investigation.
Donald Trump colluded....
By committing what crime(s)?
I've never had anybody actually explain what crime was committed by Trump or his Campaign here. I've heard a lot of people claiming that there was a crime or multiple crimes, but nobody can point to any actual laws that they think where broken,. I dare you, come up with an actual law that got broken by Trump or his Campaign related to the Russians... I'm starting to think there isn't anything. And while you are at it, what crimes did the Russians commit that had any affect on
One aspect: Accepting material help from foreigners in a political campaign. The foreigner was an agent of a semi-hostile foreign government, and promised the help through criminally obtained materials. In return the foreign power wanted influence on US policy ("adoptions" is code for Magnitsky Act which are actually powerful economic sanctions targeted at oligarchs and the means of corrupt control in Russia
So the Russian government is employing Ukrainian hackers. This doesn't make sense.
Like a Ukrainian hacker is going to turn himself in... without direction from the Communist Party.... To cause havoc in our political system.
AKA "Got Podesta to fall for a phishing email" (Score:1)
All he did was get Podesta to fall for a lame phising email.
If that's all it takes to "hack" a Democrat, it's a good damn thing Hillary! didn't win.
Her whole damn administration would have fallen for a Nigerian prince scam.
Or a Russian uranium one...
Does he not have access to youtube or something? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] yadayadayada....
