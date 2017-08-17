Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ukraine Hacker Cooperating With FBI In Russia Probe, Says Report (thehill.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the joint-effort dept.
schwit1 shares a report from The Hill: A hacker in Ukraine who goes by the online alias "Profexer" is cooperating with the FBI in its investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, The New York Times is reporting. Profexer, whose real identity is unknown, wrote and sold malware on the dark web. The intelligence community publicly identified code he had written as a tool used in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee ahead of last year's presidential election. The hacker's activity on the web came to a halt shortly after the malware was identified. The New York Times, citing Ukrainian police, reported Wednesday that the individual turned himself into the FBI earlier this year and became a witness for the bureau in its investigation. FBI investigators are probing Russian interference efforts and whether there was coordination between associates of President Trump's campaign and Moscow. Special counsel Robert Mueller is heading the investigation.

  • I guess John Podesta didn't fall for a simple phishing scam [cbsnews.com], the servers were hacked direct by some uber-Ukranian Evil Crime Lord sitting at a computer system that would make the one in Swordfish look like a Fisher-Price toy (blowjob under the desk by Halle Barry probably not included...) All done at the behest of Putin as he rode, magnificently and bare-chested, through the Siberian tundra aboard his chestnut colored steed, hunting wolves with a slingshot and pocket knife.

  • Like a Ukrainian hacker is going to turn himself in... without direction from the Communist Party.... To cause havoc in our political system.

