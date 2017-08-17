We Print 50 Trillion Pages a Year, and Xerox Is Betting That Continues (fortune.com) 1
An anonymous reader shares a report: For most of its 111-year history, Xerox has been known as one of the tech industry's most innovative companies. Now the legendary copier company is reinventing itself. In January, Xerox made the bold decision to split itself into two, spinning off its business services operations into a separate company called Conduent. And Jeffrey Jacobson, a Xerox tech executive, was tapped as Xerox's new CEO. Speaking with Fortune's Susie Gharib, Jacobson says Xerox is still "one of the top patent producing companies in the world" and he's counting on that scientific expertise to pivot the company to be a leader in digital print technology. "If I look at the things we're looking at with the Internet of things, artificial intelligence and bridging the digital and physical," he says, "that's what I think we'll be known for."
I did print a lot; now, almost never (Score:2)
On my dot-matrix printer 30 years ago, I used to print code out. I haven't printed code in 25+ years. And now I rarely print anything.