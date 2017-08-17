We Print 50 Trillion Pages a Year, and Xerox Is Betting That Continues (fortune.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: For most of its 111-year history, Xerox has been known as one of the tech industry's most innovative companies. Now the legendary copier company is reinventing itself. In January, Xerox made the bold decision to split itself into two, spinning off its business services operations into a separate company called Conduent. And Jeffrey Jacobson, a Xerox tech executive, was tapped as Xerox's new CEO. Speaking with Fortune's Susie Gharib, Jacobson says Xerox is still "one of the top patent producing companies in the world" and he's counting on that scientific expertise to pivot the company to be a leader in digital print technology. "If I look at the things we're looking at with the Internet of things, artificial intelligence and bridging the digital and physical," he says, "that's what I think we'll be known for."
On my dot-matrix printer 30 years ago, I used to print code out. I haven't printed code in 25+ years. And now I rarely print anything.
50 trillion pages would be more than 5000 pages per person per year. Most of us won't hit that lifetime. My yearly total might hit 20 this year. I don't buy that being even remotely real.
I work for a local xerox core company and can say it's probably a bit low. Every small office in Iowa has at least one if not three or four printers. Over half of what gets printed ends up in the trash within a week I would bet though.
I just looked at the data from the printer at my office. Small company (~15 right now), and our test results and much of our documentation are printed out so they can be stored forever in a filing cabinet (medical device). Among our printers, it comes to something shy of 5 pages/person/day average, which is about 1825 pages/year.
But Xerox doesn't just do relatively small stuff like that. Think of a financial planner, printing out 400 page reports several times per year for each of their clients. Is that shi
Let do a little Googling and a little arithmetic.
A sheet of 8.5x11 paper weighs about 6 grams (100 grams per square meter) so 50 trillion pages is 300 million tons of printed paper.
In 2015 world paper production was 400 million tons, so this is 3/4 of the world's paper being used for printing.
Seems high - there is a lot of paper used in packaging and other uses, but possible the printed fraction is this high. But it would include every sort of printing at all: books, newspapers, magazines, advertising circu
A lot of (I would say most) packaging is still printed on. Pretty much every box in the mail has a logo of some sort. There's also a lot of plastic being printed on.
And does your figure count just tree-paper production which is typically what you'll get from most estimates but you should also add recycled paper to the mix.
50 trillion pages would be more than 5000 pages per person per year. Most of us won't hit that lifetime.
During my snail mail days of submitting 50+ manuscripts each month, it took six years to go through the 50,000-page duty cycle of the drum on my laser printer. Four years ago I replaced the old printer with a new printer because it was cheaper than replacing the $200 drum. The new printer also printed faster and had wireless support for iPad and iPhone. I've only printed ~2,000 pages since then. Manuscripts are submitted via email these days.
Xerox is well-known for missing the significance of what they had at PARC back in the day, and letting Steve Jobs ransack the place to develop the Mac. One of the lesser known stories, mentioned in "Dealers of Lightning: Xerox PARC and the Dawn of the Computer Age" [amzn.to] by Michael A. Hiltzik, was how Xerox dismissed the laser printer [history-computer.com] as they didn't want to cannibalize their copier sales. A delimma that most technology companies encounter when they have a cash cow product and a newer product that would replace it
Xerox also has had a string of bad management. The previous CEO was Marissa Mayer on steroids. The company has really been coasting by since the late 2000s and also shedding a lot of US factories, labs and divisions to stay afloat.
That's good, Apple and MS still need new ideas to steal.
Xerox, Brother and OKI all have very affordable cartridges, especially after-market.
