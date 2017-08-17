Judge Dismisses AT&T's Attempt To Stall Google Fiber Construction In Louisville (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: AT&T has lost a court case in which it tried to stall construction by Google Fiber in Louisville, Kentucky. AT&T sued the local government in Louisville and Jefferson County in February 2016 to stop a One Touch Make Ready Ordinance designed to give Google Fiber and other new ISPs quicker access to utility poles. But yesterday, U.S. District Court Judge David Hale dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, saying AT&T's claims that the ordinance is invalid are false. "We are currently reviewing the decision and our next steps," AT&T said when contacted by Ars today. One Touch Make Ready rules let ISPs make all of the necessary wire adjustments on utility poles themselves instead of having to wait for other providers like AT&T to send work crews to move their own wires. Without One Touch Make Ready rules, the pole attachment process can cause delays of months before new ISPs can install service to homes. Google Fiber has continued construction in Louisville despite the lawsuit and staff cuts that affected deployments in other cities.
I always enjoy listening to the Oral Arguments.
Can any member here point me to any audio or video?
Fuck you ma bell and whatever name cable conglomerate, we want the ability to choose some one else, and unfortunately the small guys cant do it and it takes something like google to pry open that tiny little crack
Maybe once there is realistic competition the rather heavy price we pay for frankly shit service will correct itself
single fiber cable
I think I prefer the lots of cables spaghetti approach. Redundancy is a thing; it has real value. Also, it's a lot harder for big brother to put a microscope on multiple alternative services their inevitable churn.
If there is only one cable and alternatives can't emerge then there will always be some rent seeker with control over it, and that rent seeker will eventually find some rationalization for jacking up rates and getting owned by some big vertical interest that wants monetize is harder. The magi
While AT&T focused on building out fiber in profitable areas, Google started with the poorest most neediest and less served areas. Take care of people and people will take care of you.
Just the act of putting it through the courts delayed Google and cost them enough money that the whole thing is unprofitable. They don't expand or their expansion is slower and AT&T doesn't face competition. With no competition, and essentially the only game in a lot of towns, they can milk those locations for the money it costs to put all of this through the courts.
Every city will be a legal battle to route the entrenched and established monopoly.
Yay late-stage capitalism. If someone like GOOGLE just isn't quite big enough to enter the market, then there is no free market and capitalism cannot function. It should be a public utility or the monopolies need to be broken up.
