WordPress Bans Fascist Website Linked To Charlottesville Killer (fastcompany.com) 273
tedlistens writes: WordPress has said that it does not censor websites like that of self-proclaimed fascist group Vanguard America. But last night, the group's site was taken offline for violating the company's terms of service. The about-face was likely prompted by Vanguard's participation in last weekend's Unite the Right rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd, killing one person and injuring 19. Fields has claimed allegiance to Vanguard America; the group denies that Fields was a member. For WordPress to drop a site, even a fascist site, is a very big deal; the same is true of GoDaddy's and Google's decision to drop their registration of neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer (another site that GoDaddy previously said would be permitted on free speech grounds). WordPress hasn't explained the shift in its approach to the website: the company's user agreement and terms of service have not changed since Charlottesville. That policy, like that of other tech platforms, has long stood by strict neutrality and freedom of expression. That may now be changing.
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is bad.
This is about free speech and not nazis or there ideas.
But a site saying the rich jews are putting the working man down is not on the same level. That is covered free speech. and just banning based it being about white power in general is taking there free speech away.
Who has taken their free speech away? They can find some other place to host their site. Quit conflating private entities giving these bastards the boot to some sort of state suppression. The First Amendment protects you from the state silencing you. Private actors are under no such obligation.
Funny how some alt-righters have no idea of what exactly free speech is.
You are allowed to say whatever you like, short of threats of violence. The Government isn't allowed to arrest you for it.
But we are allowed to react to what you said. It's probably heartbreaking for the Supremacists and Klan, but if you want to open a "Blood and Soil" website, no one is forced to host it. Your freedom of expression does not mean that I have to let you burn a cross on my lawn.
Buy your own servers, and host you
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
From the WordPress User Guidelines:
Directly threatening material.
Do not post direct and realistic threats of violence. That is, you cannot post a genuine call for violence—or death—against an individual person, or groups of persons. This doesn’t mean that we’ll remove all hyperbole or offensive language.
Also from the WordPress User Guidelines:
Well, yes. That's how businesses operate, and you get what you pay for. If you don't want to risk someone pulling the plug on you at a moments notice for whatever criteria they decide is important at the time, then you pay the money to get a legally binding service contract that specifically lays out the specific conditions under which that can or can't happen.
Dag nab it, I was hoping to move my site to a WordPress platform. Pathetic. I'm stuck.
Why are you stuck? There's no shortage of companies that will host whatever site you want. You can even still use the Wordpress software if you wish. You have myriad options.
Uh, so, I need to get this cake, see...
Don't go down that road. I did in the other thread and had to contend with a bunch of moron ACs who can't hack logical term elimination and who thought I was suggesting jerkoff nazis were a protected minority.
I mean, unless you don't give a screw about ACs. You know what, nevermind...
And no it's not a free speech issue. Nazis can go host their own content with their own storage and tools.
How about BLM saying there are "too many white people"?
A business that is open to the general public must serve the general public. A bakery must sell to all customers and WordPress must sell to all customers.
A bakery must sell to all customers and WordPress must sell to all customers.
This. We need to seriously have protections for the 1st amendment online (that is purely about speech) as we do with other protections in the 14th amendment.
The more I hear about the actions various progressive tech companies are taking online to speech they don't like (beyond nazis) the more I fear for the future for the internet and future of freedom of speech that is necessary for democracy.
The government won't be far behind with this pro-censorship sentiment as we have seen with the Charlottsville government illegally rescinding a right to protest and arbitrarily retracting the protection of law.
Why on Earth would you think that's even a question? Oh wait, you're probably one of those moronic right wing nutjobs who thinks "Not all Muslims are terrorists" = "We love Islam and agree with ISIS's interpretation of it!"
BLM has never said anything of the sort. BLM is a diverse coalition of people who are concerned that black people keep getting killed by the police
Did you miss BLM members saying "too may whites?" Really? Look up the Trinity Professor: Johnny Eric Williams. You missed that?
BLM has never said anything of the sort.
You're right, they said far worse. [stcatharinesstandard.ca] Like saying all "white people are sub-human" I've heard that before...coming from black supremacists. Very uh...diverse, so progressive. Gee, they're just like Margaret Sanger [washingtontimes.com] and her belief that blacks were sub-human need to be culled, and the perfect way to do that was via planned parenthood. Never mind her pro-eugenics stance or anything...
Clinton was right then, and HAD CONSERVATIVES HEEDED HER WARNING we'd not be in the horrific situation of having a President who panders to, and gives power, to Neo-Nazis, and who is in probability one himself.
You didn't even listen to him when he blamed both sides for the violence did you. You're so heavily invested in identity politi
A public facing business cannot discriminate against a protected class. Being an asshole is not a protected class.
So now some people are protected and some not. Some ideas are protected and some not.
By the way f**k fascists and f**k socialists and f**k racists - but a free society values free speech.
You realize these dipwads held get togethers for years and zero violence and zero coverage. Now, thanks to anti-free speech people like you they're all over the news. The f**king Streisand Affect all over again.
It is not up to Staples to decide whether or not they like what you're going to say before they sell you paper. Or Bic before selling a pen. Or Toshiba before selling you a laptop. Or Wordpress before selling you use of their CMS.
Else we can then say - why are you selli
No, they must bake the cake if they would bake the same cake for others without basing their refusal upon the customer being a member of a protected class.
Here's a source backing my assertion [heritage.org]. Where's a source backing yours?
No, the argument for the bakery was that they discriminated against a legally protect class (both under state and federal law).
There is no legal requirement for them (or anyone) to sell cakes to everyone who walks in the door. They just can't refuse based on the wannabe customer being a protected class.
If the bakery had just said "No" without explanation, or offered some other explanation, there would not have been an issue.
Kind of like the BLM guy who murdered 5 police?
"Yeah sure, he was at the rally, a member of three BLM Facebook groups, attended six meetings, followed us all on Twitter... But he's not one of us!"
"O ok lol," says media.
Seriously no. Nothing in the DMCA requires a hosting company to keep up white supremacist sites.
...looking for other sites that violate the "terms of service".
On the otherhand, GoDaddy, Google, WordPress, et al are private companies and as such are free to set their own ground rules in the same way that malls, sports stadiums, and other private venues can - within reason - set their own specific rules while on their private property. A right to freedom of speech means that people have a right to say what they want, but is most certainly does not obligate others to provide them with a soap box to stand-on or force them to listen to what they want to say. As long as they are prepared to live *and* die by that sword, then that's entirely up to them - there are always going to be plenty of alternative vendors that are not quite so choosy.
"Free speech is great, as long as it's not tits" (Score:4, Insightful)
I call BS. There are plenty of platforms which like to spout that platitude, but have special rules when it comes to naked people [wordpress.com]. Other platforms disallow "adult content" altogether. Yet point out that a platform is supporting white supremacists, and the "free speech" card gets played.
Nudity is treated as more offensive than racism. Think about how messed up that is. We're only seeing this reaction from GoDaddy / WordPress now because there were full-on Nazis in Charlottesville.
Voltaire got it right.
These neonazi fucks are fuckers and I hope their brand of idiocy fades from the world, but we should be careful about what we do about them. While it's true that the US 1st amendment does not protect you from private companies, and it's ALSO true that it does not guarantee you the right to use someone else's printing press, at some point just a few companies control most human communication, and that may be even more dangerous than government censorship (in the US - different tradeoff
action and google's and godaddy's, etc. just remember your position on this when GoHillary.com or BlackLivesMatter.org is taken down because the sites allow "hate speech" to be posted.
We can fine an endless supply of "hateful" speech, even speech calling for violence on the left, too. The KKK has no monopoly on that.
Black Lives Matter protester: 'Only good white man is a dead white man'.
New Black Panther Party (NBPP), whose leaders are known for anti-Semitic and anti-white tirades. Its late chairman, Khalid Abdul Muhammad, famously remarked: “There are no good crackers, and if you find one, kill him before he changes.”
Though she opposed [a proposed Constitutional anti-gay-marriage amendment], [Clinton] said that she believed that marriage was "a sacred bond between a man and a woman" and she took "umbrage at anyone who might suggest that those of us who worry about amending the Constitution are less committed to the sanctity of marriage, or to the fundamental bedrock principle that exists between a man and a woman." [Pretty hateful words, by today's LGBTTTQQIAA... standards].
"White folks was in caves while we were building empires. We taught philosophy and astrology [sic] and mathematics before Socrates and those Greek homos ever got around to it." Al Sharpton [A gay slur, a nationalist slur, and a racist comment, all in one!]
You cannot define "hate" speech to just include white-supremacist or other speech you disagree with. Because if you do, when power shifts or something bad happens, your speech is next. We didn't go and shut down any of the sites that James Hodgkinson was active on, and if Trump and the right had tried to do so, the media would--correctly, for once--said that would be wrong and a violation of free speech rights. We didn't go and shut down the mosque where Omar Mateen's anti-gay views were stoked by his religious indoctrination. It would have been wrong.
When the KKK and Nazi's want to expose themselves and their idiotic and repugnant ideas, it's not a good idea to create martyrs-to-the-cause of any of them nor answer them with violence. That just feeds them.
Speaking of breaking laws is perfectly fine, no matter how much others disagree with it. Actually breaking the law is not.
If what you want to do would be illegal, try and change the law to make it legal but do not act it until it is so.
Assuming this site was an integral part to inciting these murders, the question is whether that is legal or not.
inciting these murders, the question is whether that is legal or not.
First, the guy hasn't' had his trial yet and innocent until proven guilty. The mob rule is a rule and tyrannical rule. Let him have his day in court and if convicted throw the book at him and throw him in a bottomless pit of hell for all I care.
We really need to put to forebear what we value in society. Government won't be far behind this wave of censorship and selective law enforcement as we have seen in Berkeley and Charlottsville. With a complicit government allowing mob rule, it doesn't matter whose boo
Goes far beyond this. The "antifascist" parade has wanted to go after Thomas Jefferson [campusreform.org] for a while now. [thecollegefix.com] This is the shit you're supporting when you think that removing those statues is a good idea, when blocking speech because it hurts your feelings. The slippery slope is already in action, and I can't wait to see the people trying to justify this. Yep, we're entering that new shiny era of antifascism already, where antifascists are the actual fascists and it escapes them.
First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out, for I was not a Nazi.....
Look dude, you may have missed this in history class, but 70ish years ago the world got together and waged outright war on fascists. Like, million man armies, naval armadas, giant fleets of bombers, all leading up to nuclear weapons to stop the fascists. Why? Because fascism is them or us. There is no live and let live with fascists, unless you happen to be a Christian Aryan male.
So please, fuck off with the "o
Right, because my comment "When the KKK and Nazi's want to expose themselves and their idiotic and repugnant ideas, it's not a good idea to create martyrs-to-the-cause of any of them nor answer them with violence. That just feeds them." so clearly screams "I'm a Nazi supporter!".
When white people chant "Kill the blacks!" it's wrong.
When black people chant "Kill the whites!" it's exactly the same kind of wrong.
You can pretend it's different somehow, I suppose.
And way to ignore the main point. We're already s
So, "Nazis are bad" is really hard for you to understand, eh? You're going through a lot of trouble to demonize a lot of other groups and equate them with Nazis, and it's quite telling. They are not the same. Not in the least. Do you not get how disingenuous it is to try to lump non-fascist groups in with actual fascists? Do you not understand what WWII was all about?
Bringing up a squabble about someone bring a flag to a parade in the same context as actual white nationalists advocating the expulsi
IANAL but perhaps someone who is versed in such matters can explain why, in light of their behavior, writings and speech, Americal neo-nazis and other groups bonded by hatred are not subject to this law (Link to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute - https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu] ).
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or
Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so
....
It certainly seems to me that the frenzied acts and utterances by these thugs is as much a threat to the nation as yelling "Fire" in a theater, which I think is not covered by the First Amendment right of free spe
I have no idea what happened with this guy and his car in Charlottesville. But then, no one else really does either. So it's really kind of sad to see the continual press coverage about how he deliberately search out left-wing protesters in order to run them down. This is what the press says, and what their video clips seem to show.
However, lots of people captured the event on their phones and other videos are circulating that support a different interpretation: the guy drove his car down a road he shouldn'
he did what you are supposed to do: never stop, keep driving no matter what
That's the stupidest thing I've read all week, and this has been a pretty good week for stupidity.
I want to know where all of these people cheering WordPress and GoDaddy were when ISIS was beheading people and posting it all over the internet. Where were these people when left wing groups were posting anti-cop rhetoric and inciting riots? Where were they when people were making movies depicting the assassination of a sitting president (not Obama)?
The problem is if we respond to this with actions of fear, like suppressing opinion and speech, whether we agree or not, we turn ourselves int
So, first they came for Nazis, but I didn't worry, because I am not a Nazi... You know, how it ends — only the sites approved and endorsed by ANTIFA or Black Lives Matter will be safe.
Ok, suggestions for what label would be acceptable? Assholes is too broad a term.
Speak for yourself, AC.
But in your case, "trolls" seems to mean "people who live in reality".
You mean a reality where it's OKAY to create false accounts, post dick pics and re-post personal information from public records?
What? Are you high?
Fascism is an economic model and has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Nazis.
Really? [wikipedia.org] Really??? [wikipedia.org]
"Fascism is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and control of industry and commerce, that came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe."
"National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism, is the ideology and set of practices associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party, Nazi Germany, and other far-right groups. Sometimes characterised as a form of fascism that incorporates scientific racism and antisemitism, Nazism's development was influenced by German nationalism (especially Pan-Germanism), the Völkisch movement and the anti-communist Freikorps paramilitary groups that emerged during the Weimar Republic after Germany's defeat in First World War."
I'm sorry, but you absolutely do not get to paint this a color that pleases you.
Fascism does indeed have a few economic ideas in it, but that's only a very small part of what fascism actually is. Saying Fascism is nothing more than an economic policy is like saying a five course dinner is about the glass of water they serve alongside it.
"Fascism does indeed have a few economic ideas in it, that's only a very small part of what fascism actually is"
"“If any man's money can be taken by a so-called government, without his own personal consent, all his other rights are taken with it; for with his money the government can, and will, hire soldiers to stand over him, compel him to submit to its arbitrary will, and kill him if he resists.” - Lysander Spooner
I'm not a fanboi of Spooner, but he has it right fairly often, such as in this i
What liberals brag about actually doing is far more scary than what some fringe group is accused of advocating.
Pretty sure no liberals have actually committed genocide, but there are a scary amount of fringe groups advocating it. You need to get some perspective and realize that taking down a website is not even close to murdering someone.
Pretty sure no liberals have actually committed genocide
To the extent that "liberal" is now being taken over by the statist, collectivist, centralized power instincts of the far left, then
... yeah. Liberals have killed untold tens of millions of people in the name of economic justice, social equality, and controlling impure thoughts. Leftist sensibilities nearly destroyed eastern Europe, slaughtered intellectuals across Asia, and are currently starving people into walking out of Venezuela into neighboring countries where they hope to find something to eat besi
What were the politics of those who practically wiped out the Native Americans?
As for Trump... He hasn't explicitly said that he supports or admires fascism, but he's spoken often about how much he admires leaders and systems which function in a similar way.
I'll just quote from the wikipedia definition, to save you some clicks:
Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete, and they regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties.[8] Such a state is led by a strong leader—such as a dictator and a martial government composed of the members of the governing fascist party—to forge national unity and maintain a stable and orderly society.[8] Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature and views political violence, war, and imperialism as means that can achieve national rejuvenation.[9][10][11][12] Fascists advocate a mixed economy, with the principal goal of achieving autarky through protectionist and interventionist economic policies.
The only people that can't cope with multiple political parties are liberals that assume that anyone that doesn't follow their group think is some kind of Nazi.
The entire media narrative surrounding this event distils down to nothing more than that.
You either support the absurd whitewash being perpetrated by Reb state politicians or you're a Klansman.
Watch Ken Burns' "The Civil War" on PBS. Shelby Foote's insights are incredible. He has a trilogy of books that are wonderful too. He is(was) a master of Civil War history. One of his greatest insights was the small grammatical change that happene
Socialism is an economic model, enforced by violence.
Men with guns.
Please try to be consistent. Only a 'free market' could be considered a purely economic model, and then only if the State retrains itself and leaves the market alone. Fascism, Socialism, etc all rely on the State to force conditions.
Let's be fair. All economic models are enforced by violence.
Looks pretty peaceful to me.
... Isn't this the kind of protest you spend hours on here defending?
You mean the part where people were yelling, getting right into his face is peaceful? No wonder you're perfectly fine with this as they are.
So, since we're convicting without a trial. I'm sure that you're going to be shaming those anti-confederate protesters for their violence right? After all, holding you to your standard: Words are violence.
You pretend that "fuck you" is the same as "all jews should die and here is how it should be done." You are the one equating yelling in someone's face with running them over with a car. One is not like the other.
I'm holding you to your standard. [areomagazine.com]
The is a possibility that the car was hit first after which the driver made a stupid maneuver and rolled (slowly) over somebody. Then a mob surrounded him so he panicked and escaped.
The images aren't that clear, and even if true that doesn't excuse the driver, but it how how what you consider "peaceful protesting" may spiral out of control.
That certainly shows the other side in a less forgiving light.
But let's not pretend that all those who wish to keep the statues around are angels that only care about honoring their ancestors.
And let's not pretend that this video is the standard chain of events. The whole reason we have this news post from the beginning is that someone decided those protests were worth killing over.
That certainly shows the other side in a less forgiving light.
... And let's not pretend that this video is the standard chain of events. The whole reason we have this news post from the beginning is that someone decided those protests were worth killing over.
Go watch any protest at the start where there is some "anti" group protesting and you'll see something similar. Hell even Jordan Peterson experienced in Toronto when he was speaking in public. [youtu.be] This isn't an uncommon occurrence by the left, it's standard operating procedure. [youtu.be] That was Canada. This is in the US [youtu.be], and you can find plenty of other examples.
Apparently, Jordan Peterson and Gad Saad are hosting an event and it's being protested because "anti-semitism"... Gad Saad is jewish.
The madness doesn't end.
The madness doesn't end.
Of course it doesn't, and sometimes it actually get's worse. Like in this picture here(SFW). [imgur.com] Just remember it the next time someone claims that antifa really aren't bad guys and they really are fighting fascists.
I'm pretty sure it's heavily weighted towards PR.
Look, Wordpress is here to make money. You can't make as much money if everyone is boycotting your services because you "support" hate groups.
As if you have a choice. The Alt-Left opens your wallet for you. And your children are theirs, your media, your employer, your barista, everyone you interact with all the time, everywhere, that doesn't think for themselves.
As if you have a choice. The Alt-Left opens your wallet for you. And your children are theirs, your media, your employer, your barista, everyone you interact with all the time, everywhere, that doesn't think for themselves.
Mmm, immigrants and globalism are the root of all the world's problems, "alt-right" surely is a bastion of independent thought.
Mmm, immigrants and globalism are the root of all the world's problems
I can't say I saw GP say that they were.
Your sarcastic statement, however, is as patently false as the statement: Immigrants and globalism don't cause any problems.
Like most things, the truth is somewhere in between, and trying to pretend otherwise just makes people look like ignorant fools.
BLM and antifa have been using violence and arson for quite a while now, across the US and in Europe. Why are you suddenly concerned about violence now? Where have you been?
Arguing that white supremacist groups, pro-Nazi groups, etc should be able to perform their what is basically a "march for treason" either supports their goals or does not com
I never said it's okay. I'm curious why there wasn't such fervor over the antics of BLM and antifa. I don't agree with supremacists on either side, and I recognize there are such on both sides. Why is that difficult to understand? What I'm asking is why is it that BLM and antifa don't get the same type of response? One person hit by a car and the media is all over it. Five cops shot dead, dozens of businesses torched, people assaulted, the media gives it some slight coverage if at all and moves onto s
I'm not a member, nor do I identify with, anything alt-right. Reacting to comments with the limited vocabulary of the Left leaves you accusing everyone so dishes with you of being a fascist. That's stupid.
Maybe I should just open my wallet for you and avoid the violence?
Your sense of humor went missing. I suggest buying a pair of poopy glasses [amzn.to] to bring it back.
That's completely different than opening the wallets of every American to bail out the Banking Industry. Thanks Republicans, for being SOOOOOOO smart that you don't need my money! Oh, wait...
Before blaming that on Republicans, you should look at the facts [wikipedia.org]: Democrats voted 172 to 63 in favor of the bailout, while Republicans voted 108 to 91 against it.
I expect a bit of both.
First there is an acknowledgement that these groups are more then just a random ranting hicks. But groups trying to push a well crafted narrative of fear that giving others equal rights will diminish their own rights, and hatred of the groups who are getting such rights and trying to show that they are not worth it. It is the responsibility of everyone to stand up against this groups in one way or an other. These groups use the same methods and logic that had created much of the foreign terrorist groups, and their growth to a point where they had destroyed countries came from a population that more or less just let it slide. Racism really has no place in business, as all it does it reduce your customer base and partners to work with.
Then there is a PR problem of being considered friendly to this group, this will attract more undesirables to your service, and effect your general perception. It could be like the Simpsons quote "Not Raciest but #1 with racist)
I'd say it is very well crafted towards the target audience; disaffected young white males. It has remarkable success, just look at all the crypto-fascists on
/.
Or it could just be that polite society is attempting to re-exert some degree of control via social censure.
That's the opposite of a polite society.
change of venue
ALLEGEDLY drove the car into the crowd, ALLEGEDLY killed one person and ALLEGEDLY injured others.
Not allegedly. There is ample proof that he did do all of those things.
The only possible argument isn't about whether or not he did those things, but about what his motive was. I've seen people here trying to make the (incredibly weak, IMO) argument that it was self-defense, but even they aren't trying to imply he didn't actually commit those acts.
"He can simply run his own website,"
Like The Daily Stormer [usatoday.com]', right?
Yes, like The Daily Stormer. Nothing is stopping them.
I cruise at -1 just to keep an eye out for the crazies^H^H^H^H^H^H^H ACs and bottom dwellers. It's painful sometimes.
getting a fair jury trail may be hard and the last thing we need to do is take that right away from him!
Wouldn't you have done the same?
Not unless the mob actually succeeded in gaining access to the inside of my car.
Bakeries owned by religious people are forced by law to accommodate anyone for any reason
This is absolutely untrue.
So you all believe that white people, and ONLY white people, don't have the right to have their own countries, and to simply HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH other races - and therefore no ability to harm them in any way.
I don't believe that. Such people certainly have the right to have their own country and make it as racist as they wish. What they don't have the right to do is steal mine and transform it into that.