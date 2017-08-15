Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer Moves To Dark Web After Shutdown (vice.com) 73
After being shutdown by Google and GoDaddy, prominent neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has moved their site to the dark web. "The new site is now only available through the Tor network, which allows users to set up their own domains," reports VICE News. "The original site, Dailystormer.com, is now fully offline." From the report: The homepage, as of Tuesday morning, contained articles that make light of the car ramming attack that claimed the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer; admonish the "Jew media;" liberally employ various racial epithets; and, in a less offensive post, provided an update on which characters are available on Pokemon Go. In a statement, the site's founder promised to bring his site back online. "The Daily Stormer will be live in internet prison with drug dealers, terrorists and perverts, which is where we've been exiled to, for all time," Andrew Anglin said in a statement sent to VICE News. "We should have a real domain online within 24 hours. If it gets shut down again, people will know we are on the black web."
Good Job (Score:4, Insightful)
Now we can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat. Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester, and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville, since it won't be so widely publicized.
Good job, fuckwads.
Re: (Score:1)
Debate? What debate?
Re: (Score:1)
The one that would normally prevent the country from being torn in two by radical extremists killing anyone they didn't think was on their side.
Note that this is LITERALLY how the Nazis gained power in Germany. First they fought in the streets with communists, then they got blackballed/arrested, then Hitler wrote his infamous book, and the people were persuaded to his side.
So keep going, Commies, if you want to wind up in death camps like your predecessors, alongside a lot of other "undesirables".
Re: (Score:2)
Because it's so damn hard to install tor and a tor browser in order to visit the site.
World's worst kept secret.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
in addition to being a drug dealer and pedophile?
In many individual cases, probably Yes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need the website to keep tabs on the threat. Just watch the evening news. Nothing is festering.
Re: (Score:2)
No kidding, I haven't checked out the site but damn the summary is comedy gold:
admonish the "Jew media;" liberally employ various racial epithets; and, in a less offensive post, provided an update on which characters are available on Pokemon Go.
I am just imagining some guy in a KKK outfit screaming about the liberal media while chasing down a squirtle in the Bronx. Maybe that is how they plan their rallys, by pokestops?
Re: (Score:2)
This is promising topic of discussion. Which Pokemon are the most "Nazi"?
Re: (Score:2)
Registeel. [bulbagarden.net]
Also, Team Rocket are pretty Nuremberg [bulbagarden.net] too.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with your sentiment. I just hope whatever I think isn't someday deemed unworthy to say by American tech companies.
Still, if no one knew about the Charlottesville thing then no anti-protesters would have shown up. The vanishingly small number of nazis would have had their little hatefest and been properly ignored. No one would have gotten hit by a car.
Why can't we handle these things like we always have. Let them have their platform and ignore them. Let the FBI worry about whether they are planning a
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't we handle these things like we always have.
That's the wrong question. We are handling things like we always have. Look at how these issues have been handled over the past 200 years or so, and I think the question you'll want to ask is "why can't we handle these things any better than we used to?"
Re: (Score:2)
I think the question you'll want to ask is "why can't we handle these things any better than we used to?"
^^^^ This times a million.
The way we (still) handle things like this reminds me of a woodworker who complains, "I've cut it 3 times and it's still too short!"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now we can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat.
Mocking racists and Nazis online is little more than entertainment, and it's the lowest of hanging fruits, at that. Debating facts is moot; when the premise of the debate is "our race is superior to all others and should lead the world," you're already playing chess with a pigeon. As for keeping tabs on the threat--a concern of consequence--I can only imagine that the people who do this for a living are already pretty well-versed in tracking people on the Dark Web.
Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester, and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville, since it won't be so widely publicized.
These vile sentiments will fester regardles
Re: (Score:2)
Mod parent Insightful. I'm glad they've been pushed to the deepest darkest corners of the Internet.
Re: Good Job (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is that because you can't use the Tor network to view the site?
Good job, yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
...debate the facts,
Lol, "debating the facts" with neo-nazis and right-wing nutjobs...yeah, good luck with that. Half of them think the Earth is flat and the other half consistently have trouble putting their shoes on correctly. So yeah, not being able to "debate the facts" with them is a real loss.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, anybody with the Tor browser can.
The only loss here is for the Nazis. The site is now harder to access, harder to find, and to boot now it's open season to go and try to hack the site. Tor protects the identity of the user, so now any random hacker wannabe can go and try their skills against the site without much of a risk of being found out.
The same anonymity means it's also far harder for the Daily Stormer from banning people from the site -- unless they want to make it really hard to access, like r
Re: (Score:3)
Either it's hard to use Tor or it isn't.
If it's hard then it will be harder to keep tabs on them, but it will also be harder for them to get their message out to their own idiot followers. Sounds like a wash to me.
Or, using Tor is easy, in which case nothing really changes except that they have been demoted to the dark web and lose some legitimacy.
I think I would also prefer to just have people be free to say whatever they want in a public forum, but I don't support forcing private web hosting companies/do
Have the BLM and Antifa follow. (Score:1, Funny)
Hatred is not magically cleansed by ideology.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, pushing people into the shadows is hardly desirable. It's basically just cordoning them off into their own little echo chamber. Just because you push hatred out of your sight doesn't magically cause it to cease to
Huh (Score:1)
This Is Both Good and Bad News (Score:4, Insightful)
The Good: It drives the "weekend Nazis" away, and they'll simply get bored and go back to being irrelevant.
The Bad: The real Nazis will embrace this, and will gladly slither into the depths.
The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.
Re: (Score:2)
The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.
I don't quite get this argument. Neo-Nazis are suddenly a valid excuse when child porn, illegal drugs, or arms dealing weren't? I mean half of the country likes their guns, even more like their drugs (even in they won't publicly admit it), but I don't think anyone is going to stick up for the kiddie diddlers. Even the Neo-Nazis have a better reputation than they do.
Re: (Score:2)
Eh, fair enough, I suppose?
I should have said "...now have additional justification to obtain funding..."
Just great (Score:3)
Great, now where am I supposed to go for my Pokemon Go updates?
It's the equivalent of ... (Score:2)
.. a hood.
Libertarians should love this outcome. (Score:4, Insightful)
I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.
This is a textbook example of the free market regulating itself. No one wants the bad publicity of hosting these chuckleheads, and they certainly can't provide the dollars needed to make hosts consider carrying heir content a worthwhile business decision.
And before you say "but muh First Amendment!" that only applies to the government you so loathe. In fact, the government is the ONLY instiution that actually has the power to protect free speech.
So let these Nazi shits scuttle off to the dark web. No one is stopping them from posting their drivel there, and unless they create a clear and present danger to public welfare, no one is going to interrupt their supremacist fantasy circle jerk.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.
Yep. Libertarians have always taken the Gold Medal in Hypocrisy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Commies too? Asking for a friend.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe. I don't like what they have to say either.
But it wasn't just a "Nazi" that were muzzled. It was in, a broad sense, some inconsequential-person-that-Google-doesn't-agree-with that was muzzled.
You still think that's a good thing?
I don't.
Dark web? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The site actively promotes genocide.
Shall we count the "put them in ovens" quotes over at the Daily Stormer?
Re: (Score:2)
They knew you were coming so they baked a cake.
The Cake is a lie, but the Nazis are real.
You don't need a domain name for a website (Score:2)
This whole thing is just silly.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this is what I keep saying, but nobody cares. The neo-nazi website moving to Tor is nothing but a publicity stunt. There was literally nothing stopping them from keeping their site on the open web.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess they could've bought a domain from a non-US provider but it would've been highly ironic if their "patriotic" website would've sit on an Iranian domain. They could've gone without a domain but that has it's own problems. For example, many corporate firewalls force you to use their DNS and block directip completely.
Brilliant! (Score:2)
This is rich- they'll survive about 24 hours (if that).
The hacktivists who use Tor are now gleeful that their attacks against the site cannot be traced. Even people who don't hack sites are going to be looking for scripts. IT guys who never hack are going to attack.
These people are not smart. If you dive into Tor or I2P you are in the deep end of the pool.
Unintentionally funny (Score:2)
"We should have a real domain online within 24 hours. If it gets shut down again, people will know we are on the black web."
A bunch of neo-Nazis have to use the black web, that's hilarious.