Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer Moves To Dark Web After Shutdown (vice.com) 335

Posted by BeauHD from the great-migration dept.
After being shutdown by Google and GoDaddy, prominent neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has moved their site to the dark web. "The new site is now only available through the Tor network, which allows users to set up their own domains," reports VICE News. "The original site, Dailystormer.com, is now fully offline." From the report: The homepage, as of Tuesday morning, contained articles that make light of the car ramming attack that claimed the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer; admonish the "Jew media;" liberally employ various racial epithets; and, in a less offensive post, provided an update on which characters are available on Pokemon Go. In a statement, the site's founder promised to bring his site back online. "The Daily Stormer will be live in internet prison with drug dealers, terrorists and perverts, which is where we've been exiled to, for all time," Andrew Anglin said in a statement sent to VICE News. "We should have a real domain online within 24 hours. If it gets shut down again, people will know we are on the black web."

  • Good Job (Score:3, Insightful)

    by AdamStarks ( 2634757 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:25PM (#55021737)

    Now we can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat. Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester, and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville, since it won't be so widely publicized.

    Good job, fuckwads.

    • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:33PM (#55021809)

      Debate? What debate?

      • Re:Good Job (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:00PM (#55022015)

        The one that would normally prevent the country from being torn in two by radical extremists killing anyone they didn't think was on their side.

        Note that this is LITERALLY how the Nazis gained power in Germany. First they fought in the streets with communists, then they got blackballed/arrested, then Hitler wrote his infamous book, and the people were persuaded to his side.

        So keep going, Commies, if you want to wind up in death camps like your predecessors, alongside a lot of other "undesirables".

        • Re: Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:24PM (#55022163)

          Actually people were persuaded because he predicted that the Jews (who he claimed controlled the banks) were loaning Germany money in order to wreck their economy as further revenge for WWI.

          Then the US (and other) stock markets crashed, and the banks tried to "call in" Germany's debt. Which tanked their economy and caused insane inflation.

          So then people started thinking, "hey this Hitler guy actually was right."

          • Re: Good Job (Score:5, Informative)

            by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @09:19PM (#55022475)

            Then the US (and other) stock markets crashed, and the banks tried to "call in" Germany's debt. Which tanked their economy and caused insane inflation.

            Hardly, because the Weimar hyperinflation took place in 1923, when stock markets all over the world were still romping in boundless prosperity.

            The inflation took place because the 1919 treaty of Versailles required Germany to pay a huge restitution to the Allied countries, and in gold. This stripped the backing from the Reichsmark, causing it to inflate away to nothing, as in Zimbabwe and Venezuela. When everyone saw their savings and pensions become worthless, it was easy for a rabble-rouser to rise from the trenches to claim that "they" had stabbed the country in the back.

    • When has that ever helped?

    • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Funny)

      by Mr. Shotgun ( 832121 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:37PM (#55021847)

      No kidding, I haven't checked out the site but damn the summary is comedy gold:

      admonish the "Jew media;" liberally employ various racial epithets; and, in a less offensive post, provided an update on which characters are available on Pokemon Go.

      I am just imagining some guy in a KKK outfit screaming about the liberal media while chasing down a squirtle in the Bronx. Maybe that is how they plan their rallys, by pokestops?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by sobachatina ( 635055 )

      I agree with your sentiment. I just hope whatever I think isn't someday deemed unworthy to say by American tech companies.

      Still, if no one knew about the Charlottesville thing then no anti-protesters would have shown up. The vanishingly small number of nazis would have had their little hatefest and been properly ignored. No one would have gotten hit by a car.

      Why can't we handle these things like we always have. Let them have their platform and ignore them. Let the FBI worry about whether they are planning a

      • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

        by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:51PM (#55021951)

        Why can't we handle these things like we always have.

        That's the wrong question. We are handling things like we always have. Look at how these issues have been handled over the past 200 years or so, and I think the question you'll want to ask is "why can't we handle these things any better than we used to?"

    • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

      by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:41PM (#55021877) Homepage

      Now we can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat.

      Mocking racists and Nazis online is little more than entertainment, and it's the lowest of hanging fruits, at that. Debating facts is moot; when the premise of the debate is "our race is superior to all others and should lead the world," you're already playing chess with a pigeon. As for keeping tabs on the threat--a concern of consequence--I can only imagine that the people who do this for a living are already pretty well-versed in tracking people on the Dark Web.

      Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester, and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville, since it won't be so widely publicized.

      These vile sentiments will fester regardless, but that very lack of publicity will also keep the numbers of people doing this low. You lose visibility, you lose the lightweights and hangers-on. You lose numbers. You lose clout. You lose efficacy. That is worth a great deal.

      • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

        by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:49PM (#55022305)

        Debating facts is moot; when the premise of the debate is "our race is superior to all others and should lead the world," you're already playing chess with a pigeon.

        And to those pigeons, I'd like to rephrase a popular Trump and Trump supporter remark: Both the Nazis and the South lost; get over it.

      • Re: Good Job (Score:2)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yes, let's silence people. Free speech is only for those who can fit comfortably in our echo chamber.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

        These vile sentiments will fester regardless, but that very lack of publicity will also keep the numbers of people doing this low. You lose visibility, you lose the lightweights and hangers-on. You lose numbers. You lose clout. You lose efficacy. That is worth a great deal.

        For them, right now. However, if you keep pushing minority opinions to the dark web, eventually everyone will end up on the dark web, because everyone has a few unpopular opinions.

        Besides, you're delusional if you think killing this one site will actually do anything. As long as demand exists, new ones will pop up to replace it (just like torrent and streaming sites), they'll be bigger and more popular than ever before. And the demand will continue to exist until you address the real problem: poverty and

        • If that logic held, everyone would have been subscribing to all those boutique white supremacy periodicals being distributed via snail mail forty years ago.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

          GoDaddy didn't give a shit about "killing the site". Neither did Google. They just wanted to disavow any connections between themselves and said site. I can guarantee that both companies consider the job completed, and wherever the Stormfronters may manage to find hosting is of no concern to them. They no longer look bad by association, and advertisers aren't scared away by it.

          Make no mistake about it, it's those advertising dollars that drive Google's decision-making process. Not freedom, not ideology, not

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mvdwege ( 243851 )

          eventually everyone will end up on the dark web Yes, Germany is such a good example of a state where noone ever says anything because it all got pushed underground after they outlawed Nazism.

          Stop being stupid. There are two sides here: Nazism, and the right side. Pick yours.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Effort needs to be concentrated where it will have maximum impact. At the moment that's the presidency, and POTUS's apparent support of white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

        Trump has actually done a lot to unite the left, the centre and the moderate right in a common cause.

    • Re: Good Job (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:41PM (#55021879)
      If the government can keep shutting down drug marketplaces on the dark web, I'm pretty sure they can monitor a neo Nazi website. And if they don't, the SPLC or something similar certainly will

      • Is there any evidence that shutting down drug marketplaces has actually done anything to curb drug use or harm criminal organizations? Everything I've read about the war on drugs, etc, has indicated the exact opposite: drug use increases & criminals thrive. Which is kind of my point about this nazi stuff, it thrives in darkness.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I dunno, it will be a lot harder for people to casually find or actively use. We aren't exactly talking about the most sophisticated users of technology.

    • Re:Good Job (Score:4, Interesting)

      by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:02PM (#55022023)

      ...debate the facts,

      Lol, "debating the facts" with neo-nazis and right-wing nutjobs...yeah, good luck with that. Half of them think the Earth is flat and the other half consistently have trouble putting their shoes on correctly. So yeah, not being able to "debate the facts" with them is a real loss.

    • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

      by vadim_t ( 324782 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:05PM (#55022043) Homepage

      Nope, anybody with the Tor browser can.

      The only loss here is for the Nazis. The site is now harder to access, harder to find, and to boot now it's open season to go and try to hack the site. Tor protects the identity of the user, so now any random hacker wannabe can go and try their skills against the site without much of a risk of being found out.

      The same anonymity means it's also far harder for the Daily Stormer from banning people from the site -- unless they want to make it really hard to access, like requiring referrals. So this development also makes it very possible to simply troll and spam the site into oblivion.

    • Re:Good Job (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TsuruchiBrian ( 2731979 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:12PM (#55022087)

      Either it's hard to use Tor or it isn't.

      If it's hard then it will be harder to keep tabs on them, but it will also be harder for them to get their message out to their own idiot followers. Sounds like a wash to me.

      Or, using Tor is easy, in which case nothing really changes except that they have been demoted to the dark web and lose some legitimacy.

      I think I would also prefer to just have people be free to say whatever they want in a public forum, but I don't support forcing private web hosting companies/domain services to participate in spreading content they are opposed to.

      As far as I can tell these neo nazis still have freedom of speech for the time being. So the government can't legally stop them from being on the internet. They just need to find services that are willing to do business with them, or develop some better IT skills and set up their own domain service/web host, and they can refuse service to all the dirty Jews trying to use it.

      In America you have freedom of speech. You don't have the right to anyone's help in spreading your speech.

      • I'm not advocating we force content providers to host hateful content, but I also think it's a mistake to publicly force them to drop said content.

        And yeah, I get the difference between government suppression of speech vs private/personal/business censorship... but I didn't bring that up. Since you did, though, my view is that freedom of expression is as much a cultural construct as it is a legal one, and that they reinforce each other; therefore, both are worth defending.

        My main point is that driving stuff

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by shilly ( 142940 )

          We *are* pretty careful, are we not? This has happened only to a neo-Nazi website. Communism, libertarianism, and of course the alt-right all have many thriving websites.

      • In America you have freedom of speech. You don't have the right to anyone's help in spreading your speech.

        Unless it's Verizon, Comcast, Charter, or AT&T?

        If network neutrality is vital to a free and open internet, then at some point *all* infrastructure services -- web hosts, DNS, SSL providers, search engines -- should be held to the same standard. If Google decided to remove your site from search results, is it reasonable to say, "just use Bing"? What if IANA or ARIN decided that your site should be excluded from services?

        Who gets to decide what should be excluded from your internet?

    • they're on Tor. They're not that hard to find. If they were it would just be a bunch of numbskulls writing particularly nasty fan fiction in their parent's basement. The real reason we can't track them if our president froze funding [google.com] to track right wing terror groups.

    • Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester

      Hey there. Wasn't sure if you knew when WWII was, because this crap has been festering since then. Also then was before the Internet. So while you're not wrong there. Having them out in the open on the Internet didn't slow them down, having them go into the darker side of the Internet won't slow them down, the only thing people can do is continually reject their ideology every time it pops up. Just like we'll have to remind everyone from time to time why you vaccinate your kids. Success in one area le

    • and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville

      Fuck me this is dumb. Unless you happen to be an FBI agent assigned to a domestic CTU, it's not your fucking job to anticipate the next attack. The Daily Stormer being banished to the dark web is their problem, not anyone else's.

    • Now we can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat. Nothing will get better; rather, these vile sentiments will fester, and we'll have a tougher time anticipating the next Charlotsville, since it won't be so widely publicized.

      Good job, fuckwads.

      Are you one of those people who thinks the Dark web is some deep impenetrable force rather than just the popular media name for something you need to download a program to read? Get a grip.

    • Don't you worry. NSA be all up into TOR...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DrXym ( 126579 )
      Of course you can. Load the page in an anonymizing browser from the dark web and mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat. It might even embolden the *cough* technically challenged operators and denizens of the site to say or do something that earns them an raid.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shilly ( 142940 )

      Um. There are no doubt already a ton of Nazi sites on the dark web where you *already* can't mock the posts, debate the facts, or keep tabs on the threat. Also, Nazi f2f gatherings, and encrypted private chats. What's happened here is that Nazis have lost one high-profile public recruitment tool. High profile matters for recruitment, so this is a significant blow against them.

  • This Is Both Good and Bad News (Score:5, Insightful)

    by IonOtter ( 629215 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:29PM (#55021775) Homepage

    The Good: It drives the "weekend Nazis" away, and they'll simply get bored and go back to being irrelevant.

    The Bad: The real Nazis will embrace this, and will gladly slither into the depths.

    The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.

    • Re:This Is Both Good and Bad News (Score:5, Insightful)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:40PM (#55021871)

      The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.

      I don't quite get this argument. Neo-Nazis are suddenly a valid excuse when child porn, illegal drugs, or arms dealing weren't? I mean half of the country likes their guns, even more like their drugs (even in they won't publicly admit it), but I don't think anyone is going to stick up for the kiddie diddlers. Even the Neo-Nazis have a better reputation than they do.

    • our president just froze funding [google.com] for tracking and monitoring these kind of groups.

      And no, these groups aren't hard to track. They're public groups actively recruiting members. But when the highest authority in the country says step off you can bet everybody will.

    • Re:This Is Both Good and Bad News (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ortholattice ( 175065 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:50PM (#55022311)

      The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.

      I'm not very familiar with Tor, but I thought exit nodes were to access normal web sites via Tor. Isn't it the case that a .onion address doesn't need an exit node? How will the government's controlling more exit nodes help?

    • The Bad: The real Nazis will embrace this, and will gladly slither into the depths.

      The depths they've already been slithering about in?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Afty0r ( 263037 )

      The Ugly: Government agencies now have a valid excuse to obtain funding for exponentially increasing the number of exit nodes under their control.

      Eh? Previously there were sites selling drugs, child porn, guns and materials to make boms from. But the agencies did *not* have a valid excuse to deal with them? Now, suddenly, there's a few random racist nutballs publishing a pseudo-newspaper on there and *NOW* that's enough to give them a valid excuse?

  • Just great (Score:5, Funny)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:29PM (#55021777)

    Great, now where am I supposed to go for my Pokemon Go updates?

  • Libertarians should love this outcome. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:35PM (#55021823)

    I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.

    This is a textbook example of the free market regulating itself. No one wants the bad publicity of hosting these chuckleheads, and they certainly can't provide the dollars needed to make hosts consider carrying heir content a worthwhile business decision.

    And before you say "but muh First Amendment!" that only applies to the government you so loathe. In fact, the government is the ONLY instiution that actually has the power to protect free speech.

    So let these Nazi shits scuttle off to the dark web. No one is stopping them from posting their drivel there, and unless they create a clear and present danger to public welfare, no one is going to interrupt their supremacist fantasy circle jerk.

    • I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.

      Yep. Libertarians have always taken the Gold Medal in Hypocrisy.

    • Don't take AdamStarks comment too seriously. This is Slashdot. He's just doing his job as a complainer. If it wasn't him it somebody else would step up. If there was a news item saying that Bill Gates had volunteered to pay supermodels to give Slashdotters blowjobs, some commenter would find a way to complain about it. "But I shouldn't be FORCED to get a blowjob from a supermodel!"

    • I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.

      Except, of course, that the domain name system is anything but a libertarian construct.

      But don't worry, it will be augmented by a system that is not controllable by either governments or big corporations.

    • Huh? (Score:2, Informative)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      I think it's hilarious that all the self-styled "libertarians" here are freaking out about private businesses choosing not to host material they see as potentially harmful to their bottom line.

      What in the sam hill are you talking about?

      http://reason.com/blog/2017/08... [reason.com]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      Did Godaddy and Google cancel the domain name registrations, or the hosting services? It matters. The articles aren't technical and they keep mixing the terms.

      Godaddy and Google can do whatever they want as hosting companies. There's a million of them and anyone with an unpopular view can just host the domain themselves if they have to.
      Godaddy and Google are regulated monopolies as registrars. There's a small number of them and their license is granted by ICANN and not just anyone can become a registrar

      • Did Godaddy and Google cancel the domain name registrations, or the hosting services? It matters. The articles aren't technical and they keep mixing the terms.

        I've been trying to figure this out too. There's been a lot of incorrect and contradictory reporting.

        Here's what I think happened (and I would love any corrections to this!): Godaddy was not, contrary to some reports, actually hosting the site. They simply decided they didn't want to be the registrar for the domain name. The admins asked Google to be the registrar, and Google said no.

        That's pretty much it. As near as I can tell, the site never lost whatever host its using, it's purely a domain name registra

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jiro ( 131519 )

      Libertarians believe that decisions by private entities should be legal.

      Libertarians do not believe that decisions by private entities should not be criticized, and libertarians don't equate "morally right" with "legal". They can think a decision by a private company is evil, and say so, even if they don't want the law to do anything about the company.

      Unless the libertarians are demanding that the law should require that the private businesses serve everyone, they are not being hypocritical.

  • Dark web? (Score:3)

    by Ryanrule ( 1657199 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:38PM (#55021861)
    But I thought they hated darkies?

  • This whole thing is just silly.

    • Yeah, this is what I keep saying, but nobody cares. The neo-nazi website moving to Tor is nothing but a publicity stunt. There was literally nothing stopping them from keeping their site on the open web.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hentes ( 2461350 )

        I guess they could've bought a domain from a non-US provider but it would've been highly ironic if their "patriotic" website would've sit on an Iranian domain. They could've gone without a domain but that has it's own problems. For example, many corporate firewalls force you to use their DNS and block directip completely.

        • Apparently Jordan and India would be their best bets for a like-minded domain... well, if a daily mail article can be accurate on occasion: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]

        • For example, many corporate firewalls force you to use their DNS and block directip completely.

          It doesn't bother me any more if people can't reach the site from work than it would bother me if they couldn't go to a porn site from work. It's the employer's equipment and service, the employer gets to decide what sort of use it's to be put to.

  • Brilliant! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @07:48PM (#55021915)

    This is rich- they'll survive about 24 hours (if that).

    The hacktivists who use Tor are now gleeful that their attacks against the site cannot be traced. Even people who don't hack sites are going to be looking for scripts. IT guys who never hack are going to attack.

    These people are not smart. If you dive into Tor or I2P you are in the deep end of the pool.

  • Unintentionally funny (Score:5, Funny)

    by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @08:04PM (#55022037) Homepage

    "We should have a real domain online within 24 hours. If it gets shut down again, people will know we are on the black web."

    A bunch of neo-Nazis have to use the black web, that's hilarious.

  • I've tried to use Tor a few times in the last 10-15 years. It takes fricken forever for any website to resolve. Last time was maybe a year ago.

    Ok, if I was trying to buy a silencer, or cocaine, or access kiddy porn, waiting 30-60 seconds between page updates might be acceptable. But as a normal working bee that doesn't want the interested TLA watching my browsing, yeah, how about no.

