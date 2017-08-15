Justice Department Demands 1.3 Million IP Addresses Related To Anti-Trump Website (theverge.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a blog post today, online web hosting provider DreamHost disclosed that it has been involved in a months-long legal battle with the Justice Department over records on visitors to an anti-Trump website. The dispute focuses on a Justice Department demand for information on data related to disruptj20.org, which describes itself as a group of activists "building the framework needed for mass protests to shut down the inauguration of Donald Trump and planning widespread direct actions to make that happen." DreamHost is taking issue with a warrant issued by the department for "all files" related to the website, which DreamHost says would compel them to turn over electronic data like visitor logs. That would include IP addresses and other information that could be used to identify anyone who visited the site. "The request from the DOJ demands that DreamHost hand over 1.3 million visitor IP addresses -- in addition to contact information, email content, and photos of thousands of people -- in an effort to determine who simply visited the website," the company said in its blog post. The warrant, DreamHost argues, would also require it to hand over any communications that are even tangentially related to the website.
"In essence, the Search Warrant not only aims to identify the political dissidents of the current administration, but attempts to identify and understand what content each of these dissidents viewed on the website," the company said in a legal filing arguing against the warrant. A hearing on the situation is set for Friday in Washington, DC Superior Court.
And so it begins.....correction... continues (Score:1)
More background? Shut up you neo-nazi!!!
Fishing expidition... (Score:5, Insightful)
Simply sniffing out all who disagree with the current administration (raises hand), and would protest it (raises other hand), stinks of police state tactics.
Now, why are both my hands in the air again?
Just as back with Clinton and Bush where I preferred a prez that got blowjobs to one that really needed some direly, I can't help but say I prefer a prez that lets someone write his texts to one that really should.
On its face this warrant seems overly broad. If you are looking for bad actors who actually threatened or cause physical harm/disruption - then use regular police work to fid that out.
They did, that's why 230+ people were arrested with felony rioting. They want the info of the website, because those people are linked directly to it and that's where they planned what they did. At the point of repeating myself, this is no different then if someone had been operating a server with child porn. They'd also want all the information relating to it and of course most people wouldn't have a problem with that either.
Appeal to child porn. You lost all credibility.
Appeal to child porn. You lost all credibility.
Apparently you can't read, see that "at the point of repeating myself." That really isn't my problem, or that you didn't continue reading the rest of the posts.
Not bad actors (Score:2)
Trump is merely looking for proof of his massive inauguration crowd size.
I don't see this as being a fishing expedition. There's a DisruptJ20 facebook group that had some conversations going on about what they were going to do on the day of the inauguration. Some of the things people claimed they were going to do I saw actually happened. With multiple people talking about it, that brings it up to a conspiracy level.
I don't know if the website has anything to do with the facebook group I saw; however, all you need is a similar name and FBI is going to be all over that.
I lurked in
Well, yes, but this is perfectly normal - like oh-so-much else that is wrong with this administration.
There are men who have been not just in prison, but in solitary confinement, for decades. There's a citizen who have been detained by ICE, imprisoned for three years without a lawyer, won $80k in damages, and just had the award thrown out on appeal because the statute of limitations on the "false imprisonment" charge expired while he was imprisoned. Last year
And what's missing from the summary (Score:1)
And what's missing from the summary? That, the site in question was used by the people who rioted in Washington, DC. [q13fox.com] (or this link for those that [cbsnews.com] get upset because 'fox') That those 230 people were tied in some way to the disruptj20 site, according to the requested info which the verge happily leaves out. You can find it easily enough with a search.
But it seems like they want all the info, which isn't a surprise. After all, this is relating to felony rioting. And it wouldn't surprise me if it has somet
Were there 1.3 million rioters?
Re: (Score:3)
Were there 1.3 million rioters?
Nope. But that doesn't mean when you're filing for a warrant with a site that's involved in criminal activity such as "organizing a riot" that you use a narrow scope. The broadness isn't beyond the reasonable scope considering the number of people and felonies. In fact, the broadness of what they're asking for isn't any different then if someone had operated a server which was hosting child porn. They'd want exactly the same thing, and I can bet that nearly every single person here would have no problem
To be clear, I'm going to be 100% morally consistent (unlike you) in my viewpoint because I don't think that the visitors to the Daily Stormer should be given up, just that their website be taken down. Same thing here, if the site was used to incite criminal activity it should be taken down.
But wait... weren't you just defending nazis right to free speech and telling me that saying you were going to do stuff on the internet was not the same as actually doing it? Whoops. To be clear, I'm going to be 100% morally consistent (unlike you) in my viewpoint because I don't think that the visitors to the Daily Stormer should be given up, just that their website be taken down. Same thing here, if the site was used to incite criminal activity it should be taken down.
To be clear, I am being morally consistent. Those nazi's do have the right to free speech. I however didn't say that "were going to do stuff on the internet was not the same as actually doing it?" You don't seem to get the difference here either.
So with being morally consistent still: There's no case for any info from the daily stormer because there's no evidence of a crime having been committed from that website. Their only claim to fame, has been publishing something that was tasteless and hurt people
They're seeking the visitor logs. Did everyone who visited the site commit a crime? We're not talking about a site that is, in and of itself, hosting illegal content (such as child porn). We're not talking about a search warrant that is limited to finding information about the people who were arrested in D.C.
The search warrant is overly broad. Any sensible judge should either disallow the search warrant or order it to be limited to those who were arrested for rioting/vandalism during Trump's inauguration.
The search warrant is overly broad. Any sensible judge should either disallow the search warrant or order it to be limited to those who were arrested for rioting/vandalism during Trump's inauguration.
Nope. See this is the part people forget about when investigations are happening. They like have video or photographic evidence of other parties being involved in other crimes. Some of the people charged with felony rioting like are trying to cop a plea to a lower amount then "upto 10 years in prison." So they've spilled the beans on where they organized, and other people they went with/traveled with/did shit with. That means it's actually in scope of the warrant, because they have other known parties
"Narrow scope" (defined & specific) is one of the legal requirements for a valid search warrant.
"Narrow scope" (defined & specific) is one of the legal requirements for a valid search warrant.
Sure is, it's just my bad phrasing. So let's clear that up. Remember that defined and specific, would fall within the narrow scope of the request. Since the site was used to plan and commit a felony. And you have multiple people who've been arrested and are now trying to plea their way out, and are spilling info. That info would allow for the "broad scope" of requesting all the information, because the people who committed the crimes can only be proven by either word of mouth of those trying to get a p
I should restate that: as an obvious Trump troll, you can come out of the closet and just be a real Nazi now.
So by your logic, all the web sites associated with the alt-right should get a similar order because there was an actual terrorist attack here in the US where someone was killed and a bunch of people got hurt. That is a much bigger crime then a riot.
What are the chances of that happening?
::Sound of crickets::
I can't help but wonder. If there was a collection of data on alt-right/Na
So it's finally confirmed, it was not fake news? There were more protesters than visitors at the inauguration?
So then, the DoJ should also go after all the site, and people on those sites, that Fields, or whatever the guy's name is, who used his car as weapon of mass destruction as well. I'm assuming you have no problem with that as well, right? Guilt by association? Though-crime even?
So then, the DoJ should also go after all the site, and people on those sites, that Fields, or whatever the guy's name is, who used his car as weapon of mass destruction as well. I'm assuming you have no problem with that as well, right? Guilt by association? Though-crime even?
So you've got proof that this guy engaged in a premeditated act? No? See that difference right there. They went to DC with the purpose of doing what they did, that's the fundamental difference between the two. This isn't rocket surgery by any stretch.
Then again, to shift gears into the "guilt by association" bit, after the 2 terrorist attacks in Canada, several muslim groups came out saying that all mosques should be under 24hr surveillance. That was really fun to watch as the left up here turned themse
Yeah... (Score:2)
This clearly isn't an incredibly broad overreach by an administration that shows that it hates being questioned or criticized at all.
Oh shit, did I have sarcasm enabled?
I would support converting Washington's head into Obama's should there not be enough space to add another President.
Photos? (Score:2)
The request from the DOJ demands that DreamHost hand over 1.3 million visitor IP addresses -- in addition to contact information, email content, and photos of thousands of people -- in an effort to determine who simply visited the website," the company said in its blog post.
As the web hosting company for the (suspected) criminal website for the group 'Resistance' where are they going to get visitor's pictures?
I think dreamhost is trying to fan the flames around this issue. If this were a suspected white supremacist group, or a suspected child porn ring, would they mount the same principled court battle? The Feds have reason to believe the site was used to plan violence at numerous public events, which is a crime.
As the web hosting company for the (suspected) criminal website for the group 'Resistance' where are they going to get visitor's pictures?
They uploaded them, so they could recognize each other. Which of course borders on just fucking brilliant of course. One of the reasons why clearance rates for crimes are going up, stupid people.
The question is that was the content on the website illegal? Hate crime and hate speech are illegal in the US. Organizing protests and objecting to a president's actions or speech is not illegal.
Re: (Score:3)
I think you mean hate speech is legal in the US. Organizing protests, and objecting are also legal. Using a website however to plan a riot or commit any crime? That's illegal, and that's why they want the info.
Not like child porn (Score:2)
AFAIK, seeking out child porn is a crime in and of itself. If so, this case is not comparable. Everyone visiting a child porn site is breaking the law. I doubt 1.3 million people rioted at the inauguration, though that would explain his obsession over the crowd size.
The FBI should scrape the public site, determine who was planning violence, and subpoena those IP addresses so they can track them down in meatspace. Y'know, actually investigate.
This overly-broad request for information is becoming a pattern. H
What?!?!? How dare they? (Score:1)
How dare the Trump Administration go through the Justice Department and obtain a warrant for information related to its political opponents? I am sorry, but that is flat out unacceptable.
What they should have done is follow the morally pure example set by the Obama administration. They should have had the NSA spy on their opponents (directly or indirectly) and then used a questionable procedure of obtaining their identities via unmasking requests by people like US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Becaus
I see you believe two wrongs make a right. You must be a conservative.
The Rise of the Violent Left (Score:4, Informative)
Important to understand:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ma... [theatlantic.com]
So, that's a valid excuse for this abuse of Executive power? This dragnet?
Yeah, let's ignore the violent right wing assholes in Charlottesville.
And let's ignore the fact that you are using violence as an excuse for the implication of eradication of our rights - the weapon of the right wing. "Oh noes!! Terrorists - violence! Let's eliminate our civil liberties!!"
Keep in mind sir, that as we chip away at the First and Fourth amendment, it weakens the Second - the Second is just for show now. The government
Some Progress (Score:3)
At least sometimes now, when the justice department trounces on our rights, we hear about it.
Watch this space (Score:4, Funny)
The Trump administration is collecting the names of these people so he can finally prove there were actually 1,3 million people at his inauguration.
The Trump administration is collecting the names of these people so he can finally prove there were actually 1,3 million people at his inauguration.
1.3 million protesters?
Phew! That won't pick me up... a modern terrorist rioter uses IPv6!