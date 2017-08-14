Judge Says LinkedIn Cannot Block Startup From Public Profile Data (reuters.com) 24
A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled that LinkedIn cannot prevent a startup from accessing public profile data, in a test of how much control a social media site can wield over information its users have deemed to be public. Reuters reports: U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction request brought by hiQ Labs, and ordered LinkedIn to remove within 24 hours any technology preventing hiQ from accessing public profiles. The dispute between the two tech companies has been going on since May, when LinkedIn issued a letter to hiQ Labs instructing the startup to stop scraping data from its service. HiQ Labs responded by filing a suit against LinkedIn in June, alleging that the Microsoft-owned social network was in violation of antitrust laws. HiQ Labs uses the LinkedIn data to build algorithms capable of predicting employee behaviors, such as when they might quit. "To the extent LinkedIn has already put in place technology to prevent hiQ from accessing these public profiles, it is ordered to remove any such barriers," Chen's order reads. Meanwhile, LinkedIn said in a statement: "We're disappointed in the court's ruling. This case is not over. We will continue to fight to protect our members' ability to control the information they make available on LinkedIn."
We will continue to fight to protect our members' ability to control the information they make available on LinkedIn
If users added their info, and made it public, it's not up to LinkedIn to decide what users want to protect.
Besides, given LinkedIn's past behavior with scraping people's contacts/address books on their PCs and email accounts, it has no lessons to give anyone else.
If the data they're hosting is uncopyrightable, and it's freely available to the public, then yes.
They should revise their statement then (Score:2)
By your logic, they should revise their statement then:
We will continue to fight to protect our data we extracted from our members and the ability to control the information they make available to us, here on LinkedIn"
Quick, there's still time for you to call them and tell them to revise it!
If users added their info, and made it public, it's not up to LinkedIn to decide what users want to protect.
Besides, given LinkedIn's past behavior with scraping people's contacts/address books on their PCs and email accounts, it has no lessons to give anyone else.
LinkedIn doesn't give a good goddamn about "what users want to protect", and their "past behavior" is the proof. LinkedIn cares only about having exclusive use of that mine full of data, (except for the bits and pieces that users gather about each other), because it doesn't want potential competitors to eat a slice of the pie they've come to think of as belonging entirely to them.
There should be no difference between a human reading the site and a machine. If it is able to be accessed by a person then it should be ok to scrape and aggregate it.
Do you also believe that there should be no difference between a person buying tickets to an event, and a bot doing so? That if it is able to be purchased by a person then it should be ok to use bots to buy up a few thousand tickets in a few seconds and artificially increase the price?
BTW, I agree with what you said; but while I was thinking about your comment that analogy crossed my mind. I'd like the people who use bots to buy up tickets to DIAF, yet I'm happy to let hiQ scrape LinkedIn data. Strange...
Read https://linkedin.com/robots.tx... [linkedin.com]
Especially at the end
Translation (Score:3)
Translates to
"We will continue to fight to protect our profits and our ability to control and sell the information they make available on LinkedIn "
Microsoft using Linkedin users as a human shield (Score:1)
Microsoft bought Linkedin to profit off of users data. Users on Linkedin specifically post info so it is shared. Most users were members long before MS bought the social network. I certainly didn't have any say in this purchase, or my data. I don't appreciate that they can buy my public data, 3rd party website or not, and then act holier than though about it.
