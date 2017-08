Judge Says LinkedIn Cannot Block Startup From Public Profile Data

A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled that LinkedIn cannot prevent a startup from accessing public profile data , in a test of how much control a social media site can wield over information its users have deemed to be public. Reuters reports:"To the extent LinkedIn has already put in place technology to prevent hiQ from accessing these public profiles, it is ordered to remove any such barriers," Chen's order reads. Meanwhile, LinkedIn said in a statement: "We're disappointed in the court's ruling. This case is not over. We will continue to fight to protect our members' ability to control the information they make available on LinkedIn."