Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Pleads Not Guilty to Creating Banking Malware (vice.com) 25
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, reporting for Motherboard: Monday, the well-known security researcher who became famous after helping to stop the destructive WannaCry ransomware outbreak pleaded "not guilty" to creating software that would later become banking malware. Marcus Hutchins -- better known by his online nickname MalwareTech -- was arrested in early August in Las Vegas after the hacking conference Def Con. The US government accuses Hutchins of writing software in 2014 that would later become the banking malware Kronos. After getting out on bail and traveling to Milwaukee, he stood in front a judge on Monday for his arraignment. Prosecutors also allege he helped a still unknown co-defendant market and sell Kronos. Hutchins's lawyer Brian Klein declared in a packed courtroom in Milwaukee that Hutchins was "not guilty" of six charges related to the alleged creation and distribution of malware. Hutchins will be allowed to travel to Los Angeles, where he will live while he awaits trial. He will also be represented by Marcia Hoffman, formerly of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Under the terms of his release, Hutchins will be tracked by GPS but will be allowed full internet access so he can continue to work as a security researcher; the only restriction is he will no longer be allowed to access the WannaCry "sinkhole" he used to stop the outbreak of ransomware.
This is very fishy.....
Is WannaCry an inside job?
Found the consultant working in Dubai.
get arrested, well thats a way to incentivise Canadian conferences...
Sadly Canada takes a less the friendly view to American visitors. Something like 17-20% of Americana has been convicted of driving under the influence making them ineligible for entry into Canada. The overwhelming majority of these cases are misdemeanor offenses. Felony DUI is a fairly rare and serious crime, but Canada treats misdemeanor offenders of this type as ineligible felons. That is of course unless you pay a fine to Canada to demonstrate you have been rehabilitated. What amounts to international do
You mock our insane criminal justice system but then go on to mock its victims
Felony DUI is a fairly rare and serious crime, but Canada treats misdemeanor offenders of this type as ineligible felons
That's because in Canada it's considered an I/O or indictable offence, or felony for you americans. In canada only the feds can have felony law, and it's universally applied across the country. It's not double jepordy though, you were never tried under Canuck law.
I would have expected this plea regardless of facts. I can't wait to read more on this as it becomes available. Right now, we have speculation on one side and little except the indictment on the other.
Needs way more information to start making informed opinions.
I like your generic statement. You can pretty much post this anywhere involving a court case.
Maybe he says the truth (Score:3)
Should have driven to Canada... (Score:2)
He should have taken a little drive north while he was in Milwaukee and then he could have fought extradition while living at home in the UK.
