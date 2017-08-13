Why AI Won't Take Over The Earth (ssrn.com) 26
Law professor Ryan Calo -- sometimes called a robot-law scholar -- hosted the first White House workshop on AI policy, and has organized AI workshops for the National Science Foundation (as well as the Department of Homeland Security and the National Academy of Sciences). Now an anonymous reader shares a new 30-page essay where Calo "explains what policymakers should be worried about with respect to artificial intelligence. Includes a takedown of doomsayers like Musk and Gates." Professor Calo summarizes his sense of the current consensus on many issues, including the dangers of an existential threat from superintelligent AI:
Claims of a pending AI apocalypse come almost exclusively from the ranks of individuals such as Musk, Hawking, and Bostrom who possess no formal training in the field... A number of prominent voices in artificial intelligence have convincingly challenged Superintelligence's thesis along several lines. First, they argue that there is simply no path toward machine intelligence that rivals our own across all contexts or domains... even if we were able eventually to create a superintelligence, there is no reason to believe it would be bent on world domination, unless this were for some reason programmed into the system. As Yann LeCun, deep learning pioneer and head of AI at Facebook colorfully puts it, computers don't have testosterone.... At best, investment in the study of AI's existential threat diverts millions of dollars (and billions of neurons) away from research on serious questions... "The problem is not that artificial intelligence will get too smart and take over the world," computer scientist Pedro Domingos writes, "the problem is that it's too stupid and already has."
A footnote also finds a paradox in the arguments of Nick Bostrom, who has warned of that dangers superintelligent AI -- but also of the possibility that we're living in a computer simulation. "If AI kills everyone in the future, then we cannot be living in a computer simulation created by our decedents. And if we are living in a computer simulation created by our decedents, then AI didn't kill everyone. I think it a fair deduction that Professor Bostrom is wrong about something."
Agree.... at least until something goes wrong. Don't be too quick to regulate.
The problem with the singularity, is that by the time you realize something is wrong, it is too late to stop it.
Just ask John Conner.
Businesses wanting to make profit will do so at all costs.
There are too many people out there who think that if it's not illegal then it's OK. Computers don't have testosterone but the programmers and their bosses do - or at least the profit incentive.
We are intelligent but our base programming is to reproduce. And being primates, the more dominance we have, the more fucking opportunities we have; which in our modern times means getting as rich as we possibly can.
Meaning, our base instincts will make it in
Assuming now isn’t the future then this is base reality because simulations indistinguishable from reality do not exist yet. Without offering evidence we are in the past, the sim argument is nonsense.
Global AI posing a danger to humanity is unlikely. (Score:2)
This wouldn't even have to be intentional extermination, it could simply be competition with, and lack of regard for humans by a growing system.
The notion that a AI can form an existential threat today is ridiculous.
Many notions that would have been ridiculous 100 years ago, now are used in daily life.
It is vital to have people thinking about the worst case, because in principle otherwise someone on a friday makes a typo allowing their AI acces
Robots can't take over the Earth (Score:2)
If I destroy it first. Try ruling the planet under 10 meters of seawater!
OK I have an AI in my hedge fund, how much damage? (Score:2)
With hindsight there are lots of places where the world turned out to me much more fragile than anyone thought until it snapped. How many times has the snap not happened but we came very close. Thus if you have a good AI at your beck and call to find these weaknesses and you are prepared to exploit them to
