Silicon Valley Billionaire Fails To Prevent Access To Public Beach

Robotron23 writes: Vinod Khosla, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, has lost his appeal to privatize Martins Beach -- a publicly-owned strip of coastline in California. Having previously fenced off the land in a bid to render the area private, Khosla has been ordered to restore access by a California court. Khosla had previously demanded the government pay him $30 million to reopen the gate to the beachfront. The law of California states that all beaches should be open to the public up to the "mean high tide line." "The decision this week, affirming a lower court ruling, stems from a lawsuit filed by the Surfrider Foundation, a not-for-profit group that says the case could have broader implications for beach access across the U.S.," reports The Guardian.
They're liberal when it suits them (Score:3)
And hardcore libertarians when someone dares ask them to share.
Speedo (Score:2)
The oldest law (Score:3)
It was inherited from the native inhabitants, and despite it not having been written down before hand, was well recognized and benefits everyone.
Californian developers and the like that come up here and try to take over sections of the beach get a very rude legal awakening.
They've also tried to sue for "loss of value", but they always lose because the property they bought never included the beach in the first place.
Still blocked (Score:3)
The bastard is ignoring the court ruling and is keeping the access way blocked. I'd like to see the judge issue an arrest warrant for contempt of court.
About damned time (Score:3)
Every time I drive past there it makes me sick to think that shitbird wasn't immediately run out of town. If I had lived in the area I'd have cut that lock every night.
Someone from CA explain... (Score:2)
But, the reports I've seen require that a gate be opened and the public allowed to travel an access road across private land. That's a completely different thing.
Access to the beach is available from the water side - bring a boat. Why is a public easement required across private land? At the very least, that's a "taking."