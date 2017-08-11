Uber Shareholder Group Wants Benchmark Off Board (axios.com) 11
Dan Primack, reporting for Axios: A group of Uber investors has asked that venture capital firm Benchmark step down from the company's board of directors, Axios has learned. It also wants Benchmark to divest enough shares so as to no longer have board appointment rights. The move comes one day after Benchmark sued former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for fraud, in an attempt to have him removed from the board. From the letter: Mr. Kalanick's resignation, along with other concessions, on a few hours' notice and within weeks of a personal tragedy, under threat of public scandal. Even less so your escalation of this fratricidal course -- notwithstanding Mr. Kalanick's resignation -- through your recent lawsuit, which we fear will cost the company public goodwill, interfere with fundraising and impede the critical search for a new, world-class Chief Executive Officer. Benchmark has used false allegations from lawsuits like Waymo as a matter of fact and this and many actions has crossed the fiduciary line. Benchmark's investment of $27M is worth $8.4 billion today and you are suing the founder, the company and the employees who worked so hard to create such unprecedented value. We ask you to please consider the lives of these employees and allow them to continue to grow this company in peace and make it thrive. These actions do the opposite.
Thanks Slashdot (Score:2)
Please keep us apprised of which investors want what management changes at all the non-public startup companies. News with this level of relevance really clears the mind in an almost zen-like way.
I'm disappointed... (Score:2)
hard not to be cynical (Score:2)
Someone living somewhere that UK libel laws don't apply might think that this could be paraphrased as, "Stop! You're demanding the company is run properly! We'll lose all our money if the company has to obey the law and not have a toxic working environment!"
Personally, living in the UK, I merely think that this is a cynical attempt to avoid the share price plummeting to its more natural level.