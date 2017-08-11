Developers File Antitrust Complaint Against Apple in China (reuters.com) 16
A Chinese law firm has filed a complaint against Apple on behalf of 28 local developers alleging the firm breached antitrust regulations. From a report: The complaint, lodged by Beijing-based Dare & Sure Law Firm, accuses Apple of charging excessive fees and removing apps from its local store without proper explanation, Lin Wei, an attorney at the firm told Reuters on Thursday. "During its localization process Apple has run into several antitrust issues ... after an initial investigation we consulted a number of enterprises and got a very strong response," said Lin. The law firm invited developers to join the complaint in April and on Tuesday filed it to China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees antitrust matters in the country.
There goes the wallet garden (Score:1)
Anti (Score:2)
Apple should file an anti-trust lawsuit against the Chinese government itself.
Sour Grapes (Score:2)
Wasn't the time to try and negotiate fees and terms BEFORE you Clicked "Accept"?
This won't survive Summary Judgment (if such a doctrine, or similar, exists in the Chinese Tort-Claims system).
Re: (Score:2)
No. I work with China all the time. They way it works in China is first you sign the contract. Then you negotiate. I am not joking either.
Re: (Score:2)
They way it works in China is first you sign the contract. Then you negotiate. I am not joking either.
I also work in China, and I concur with this. It is difficult to enforce contracts, so a written agreement doesn't mean much in practice. Personal relationships and Guanxi are much more important. Start with small deals and work up as you build the relationship. If you aren't sure, then use an escrow service so neither party can screw the other.
Re: (Score:3)
Rocky Road Indeed (Score:2, Insightful)
For centuries Western nations have exploited China to extract its wealth. Kudos to the Communist Party for managing to reverse the process. Whatever else they have done on human rights or international relations they have started to build a substantial middle class which will be an essential ingredient for any long term stability.
