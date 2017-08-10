China Working On 'Repression Network' Which Lets Cameras Identify Cars With Unprecedented Accuracy (thesun.co.uk) 20
schwit1 shares a report from The Sun: Researchers at a Chinese university have revealed the results of an investigation aimed at creating a "repression network" which can identify cars from "customized paintings, decorations or even scratches" rather than by scanning its number plate. A team from Peking University said the technology they have developed to perform this task could also be used to recognize the faces of human beings. Essentially, it works by learning from what it sees, allowing it to differentiate between cars (or humans) by spotting small differences between them. "The growing explosion in the use of surveillance cameras in public security highlights the importance of vehicle search from large-scale image databases," the researcher wrote. "Precise vehicle search, aiming at finding out all instances for a given query vehicle image, is a challenging task as different vehicles will look very similar to each other if they share same visual attributes." They added: "We can extend our framework [software] into wider applications like face and person retrieval [identification] as well."
Mass-surveillance is really a sword with two edges. It's really useful for crime investigation and stuff, but there's also the usual "muh privacy" concerns.
How can we find a balance?
How can we find a balance?
At least on the road, we can't. Pea sized high-res cameras cost $3 in bulk. Soon there will be a dozen built into every car, facing forward, rearward, sideways, and oblique, as well as internal cameras to monitor the gaze and alertness of the driver. Every intersection will have a camera watching every lane. If you want privacy, go home, lock the door and pull down the blinds.
How much violent crime occurs in China?
The murder rate in China is about one quarter the American rate.
Violent robberies are about one sixth the American rate, although I would trust this figure less than the murder rate.
I lived in China for several years, and never felt unsafe.
Property crimes are a bigger problem, and unattended belongings may go missing.
Just looking at the technology alone, it seems like this would be a problematic system, especially if you want to evade it. Car scratches and dents can be repaired, increase in number or even be faked (decals). Something as simple as your car being dirty and then cleaning it would fool such a system until it read your plate again. However, this just means it's good for short term recognition using high resolution cameras. The same applies for using it on people.
... can't be far behind. Eg. maybe they'll discover you can put clear tape on your car with a fake scratch printed on it, to be changed every day. Looks like technology will again help make life more complicated by a notch.