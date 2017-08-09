Disney Ditching Netflix Keeps Piracy Relevant (torrentfreak.com) 30
Yesterday, Disney announced its intent to pull its movies from Netflix and start its own streaming service. This upset many users across the web as the whole appeal of the streaming model becomes diluted when there are too many "Netflixes." TorrentFreak argues that "while Disney expects to profit from the strategy, more fragmentation is not ideal for the public" and that the move "keeps piracy relevant." From the report: Although Disney's decision may be good for Disney, a lot of Netflix users are not going to be happy. It likely means that they need another streaming platform subscription to get what they want, which isn't a very positive prospect. In piracy discussions, Hollywood insiders often stress that people have no reason to pirate, as pretty much all titles are available online legally. What they don't mention, however, is that users need access to a few dozen paid services, to access them all. In a way, this fragmentation is keeping the pirate ecosystems intact. While legal streaming services work just fine, having dozens of subscriptions is expensive, and not very practical. Especially not compared to pirate streaming sites, where everything can be accessed on the same site.
Netflix started becoming close to an end to piracy. They were getting a great selection of content (US still had a better selection than most) and I was happy to pay for it as I always found something to watch for a reasonable cost. Not that I watched Disney products but inevitably others are going to follow suit.
I am not a huge fan of paying multiple companies monthly to watch their content. Suddenly it becomes less value for money. Piracy is looking appealing again...
No I will not paying for another streaming service. Good luck with that.
Kodi with a pirate plugin or a solution like it will win because because then its all in one place.
Why pay a dozen providers, when you can just pay one bill, to one person, who handles all the compensation for you?
Not only that, since it'll clearly be done by the government, this will let the government become a service-oriented institution, and get them used to providing the people what they want.
And you thought having a reality-TV star would be a losing proposition!
and you need to buy espn 5 times (HBO is on it's own).
/ me? Wait till it comes out on DVD
It was a bit hard to find a good place to provide feedback. Here is how I did it:
They responded to me by basically saying they were forwarding my comment to the appropriate person.
this post seems to have convoluted logic.
so called piracy is a function of cost to consumer. as long as searching and downloading, a delayed, usually not ideal, but good enough, quality media through a free resource in internet, is considered less costly, than alleged timeliness, convenience and quality of a subscription service, "piracy" will thrive.
while more subscription services, with separate exclusive offerings , can increase costs, they can also reduce costs.
they increase competition for none exclus
There's two alternatives here:
1) One or a few distribution companies manages to hit critical mass so everyone else "have to" be there. This is what happened with Spotify in the music business, who is now making a big squeeze play on the artists instead of the label.
2) All these fragmented little services realize that even though they're competing, they're also pissing off the consumer by lacking the basic interoperability you got by changing channels on a remote control and make some kind of broad, open joint effort to offer different subscriptions through the same interface.
I think the latter is the best solution for the long run, you don't want to make Netflix or Amazon be the new gatekeeper.
For me, piracy is all about GoT, Doctor Who, BSG and the occasional college game - geeky or manly stuff that doesn't come with NetFlix. The NetFlix catalog itself is fine for background TV watching since I have better things to do than binge-watch anyway.
Even if you like most Disney movies (and I do), there just isn't enough value being provided for a subscription costing 8-10 bucks a month. Even if we didn't already own most of the titles we care about - there just aren't that many to have it make sense for more than a month or two.
And that's ignoring the more recent news that they're looking at splitting their titles up between two or more services!
Seriously - we all know this channel will only offer just a few Disney movies at any one time, padded out wi
Sorry, there's really no reason or justification for pirating Disney movies. Or any movies, really. If you don't want to pay what the companies that made them are asking, then don't watch. This is the entitlement mentality at it's worst. Nobody owes you anything, and you don't need movies. It's not like stealing bread to feed your family.
That doesn't mean I'm happy about it - I'm not, but the worst thing an individual can do is come out and say they are now going to start violating the legal rights of others because they don't want to pay for a f#@king Disney movie. Do these people even listen to themselves?
As the disney streaming service will be available only in 2019, which is basically 2 years of not having any sort of streaming service with disney movies.
It's not a completely valid comparison, but this feels like when Disney decided not to release their materials on DVD when it became available, choosing the self-destructing dvd variant Flexplay instead. I believe the motivation at the time was protecting Disney IP by not allowing content on digital media that presumably could be ripped with no loss of quality. (Which admittedly turned out to be true.)
This move simply seems like a money grab, giving Disney the entire profit from the streaming service, rat