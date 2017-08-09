Google May Be In Trouble For Firing James Damore (inc.com) 111
Google fired engineer James Damore after he wrote a 10-page document about "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber." taustin writes from a report via Inc. about the potential legal trouble the company may face from firing the "anti-diversity" engineer: Whether Demore is right or wrong, whether one agrees with him or not, Google may have legal trouble for firing him. Employees are protected by federal law when they discuss working conditions with other employees (and this was an internal memo). His memo could be considered whistleblowing, which is also protected (and it is very clear that he was fired as retribution). And, in California, political opinions are protected in the work place as well. Just because one side is wrong doesn't mean the other side is right.
This guys document was well-written and scientifically based.
But the regressiveleft hates any facts that contradict their delusions, very similar to religion.
"We're this any other color or sex of person calling out actual harmful company policies they would be condemned, have little attention paid to their plight and would be fighting for years for some kind of recognition."
Please provide some examples of
scientifically based.
I think that's being exceedingly generous. It may sound 'sciencey', but certainly he does not have study data to back him up.
Of course one could complain that there's no way in hell that a proper scientific study to examine those hypothesis will get funded/published because it's just such a taboo subject. However lacking such a study, it's not appropriate to lean into a convenient hypothesis supporting your personal world view.
Calling out the ideological culture and generally complaining about excessive o
google is majority white and majority male, so there is no discrimination here.
You gotta love these fallacies...
That a certain group forms the majority does not mean it cannot be discriminated against. In fact, it's quite common to discriminate against the most common group, since that is thought to increase diversity. Doesn't make it any less wrong, though.
That a certain group forms the majority does not mean it cannot be discriminated against.
The most recent well-known example of this situation is South Africa when it was under Apartheid rule. I'm sure there are plenty of other instances.
Not if the only ones that can ever get promoted out of entry-level positions are minorities.
Do you have evidence for the cause or are you just assuming?
discrimination - the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex.
No where does it say you have to be a minority to be discriminated against.
but granting a (different) advantage (to the opposite group) is.
Discrimination against individuals is also illegal. The discriminated trait being a majority or not is irrelevant.
Yes, but the evidence does not bear out discrimination against white males. What's the first argument that minorities or women make when they sue for discrimination? They point at the numbers and show that all the employees and/or all the high level employees and/or everyone who got promoted are mostly not women minorities. What's this guy going to do when the numbers show that, yeah, most of these folks are white males just like him?
His falsifiable claims were well supported by the science. http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]
By firing him, they've created a hostile work environment for empiricists.
When addressing the gap in representation in the population, we need to look at population level differences in distributions.
-- excerpt from James Damore's memo.
This is a political idea and the theme of the memo. It's saying, we need to look to reality to understand what's going on. If you think that believing the science is sexist, then call me a sexist, but it's also a political statement to want to make decisions based on the science.
Having a code of conduct that forbids creating a hostile work environment for women is not illegal
That's a very low bar for something not being illegal, don't you think? Merely involving women doesn't prevent other possible causes of illegality for a workplace regulation.
The disclosure would be about Google's alleged unjustified discrimination in favour of women. Not sure whether it's true or perceived, nor whether it would be illegal, but still.
The code of conduct is irrelevant since it cannot override the law: if the memo is protected under the law such protection would trump whatever the code of conduct states. Note that it's a pretty big "if".
Whistleblowing implies that he was disclosing potentially illegal activity that google was engaging in.
The internal policy isnt that teams should be "diverse." The internal policy is that teams must be "diverse."
The more I learn about all of this, the more I think I was wrong the other day when I suggested that Google was
Enlightenment values (Score:3)
It is illegal to prevent workers from discussing work conditions.
It is illegal to discriminate based on political opinions.
it is illegal to implement affirmative action.
Welcome to California, Google. Did you have a look at the States laws before you gave your diversity monster power?
State of California. It is illegal to prevent workers from discussing work conditions. It is illegal to discriminate based on political opinions. it is illegal to implement affirmative action. Welcome to California, Google. Did you have a look at the States laws before you gave your diversity monster power?
Not allowing manifesto's to be campaigned through the business network does not prevent workers from discussing work conditions. The employee is not being fired for his opinion, or at least that would be very hard to prove. As for affirmative action, if there are facts to support they are not implementing in accordance with law, there should be an investigation and properly prosecuted if evidence pans out. A claim in a manifesto doesn't automatically mean anything.
Right to be fired (Score:2)
Re:Right to be fired (Score:5, Informative)
California is a Right to Work state, so they don't really need a reason to fire him.
There's a big difference between firing someone without a good reason, vs. firing someone for an illegal reason. There are plenty of examples for the latter: you can't fire someone because they got pregnant, or reached a certain age, etc. Not saying that's the case here, but if someone can show that the reason for their termination was illegal (e.g. an internal management memo or meeting notes discussing "we need to get rid of all these old people!") then yes, they most certainly can sue for wrongful termination.
Right to Work means an employee can be terminated without cause. It does not mean an employee can be terminated for a cause that is illegal. Wrongful termination lawsuits are not prohibited in Right To Work states.
California is a Right to Work state
Right-to-work [wikipedia.org] law prohibits compelled employees to join a union. You're thinking of at-will employment. [wikipedia.org]
Actually sucker this is the pinnacle of capitalism. This guy made trouble in the workplace and they sacked him for not having the right attitude. If you build a multi-billion dollar corporation you too can exterminate lowlife employees for having their own ideas. Instead of which you are lowlife who supports right wing propaganda about freedom - which is the freedom of big dogs to eat little dogs, just like happened to this guy.
California has also clear laws regarding unlawful employment discrimination. Writing a memo pushing forward the agenda that diversity policies in the workplace is a bad idea will not fly well in courts.
Since 1996 the State supreme court has repeatedly upheld that affirmative action in the State is illegal in any institution that works for or with the State on any matter.
True, but... (Score:3, Interesting)
True, right up to the point your opinion conflicts with the majority. Then you'll be shut down, marginalized, and removed.
The whole screed...
Scientist after scientist are coming forward saying that his paper is well thought out, well researched, well written, and in line with current scientific understanding.
...read like a child who was upset that things weren't the way he thought they were all along
No, thats you guys, who keep lying about whats in the paper, and keep slandering the person that wrote it.
I wonder if Slashdot's poster logs can be subpoenaed to show that all you anonymous people are working for Google on Googles behalf slandering the person you wrongfully terminated. Pretty sure that "I was just following orders" is n
I find myself split on this (Score:4, Insightful)
On the one hand this memo is not the best thing ever to be written... it contains the same moral and intellectual certainty that afflicts programmers generally (and many on this site), and I just generally reject that sort of certainty, especially from someone young and sheltered. Any discussion that tries to lump massive groups of population and assign traits to them is going to fail, and it's also going to harm individuals who are assigned to that group who don't fit the traits assumed. (And you can't get around that by liberally sprinkling the phrase 'on average'.) A policy towards trying to break the human urge to hire copies of yourself should be assumed to be a good idea, in my opinion. You don't know what other sections of society will bring so it's probably a good idea to have representation from them. At the same time diversity of opinion should be encouraged, but a lecture to the entire company about how some groups are generally going to be less good at the job is more than just opinion, it's actively causing other people problems.
On the other had, firing him doesn't feel like the right thing to do at all, atleast not until he's proven that he's such a dick that nobody will work with him anymore (if that was to be the case). He's young and certain, and I think wrong. But that's not enough of a reason, if he's doing the job and open to rational debate then I can't see why he should be pushed out so quickly.
Firstly, yes I absolutely agree that many people on all sides of debate jump to conclusions, and put people in boxes.
...which is what you *just did yourself* by using that bullshit three-letter-acronym, which is only ever used to belittle and contain. Way to prove you are exactly the same as the people you're railing against.
Lawsuits against employers are difficult to win (Score:2)
And Damore was really stupid to write a 10 page or so diatribe
When did he do that?
Do you work for Google? Are you lying for Google right now? Why are you lying?
It's not whisteblowing (he didn't claim illegal activity really), and while you can say he was discussing working conditions, another group of people claim that it represents harassment, and the latter argument seems likely to prevail. He might have had a better chance if he didn't outright claim that women were inherently not cut out for those jobs and instead just stuck to complaining about diversity being too highly prioritized and that the culture was suppressing any criticism of that.
Good mind (Score:2)
I've just read his document. I must say, that was a very rational appeal to Google to bring more harmony and freedom into its culture.
I must also say I see no hostility to anyone whatsoever. All he said was "Let's get away from this cult and be as productive (through enabling each and every Google employee to reach his full potential) as we can be".
And he was fired for it. And THAT is exactly where the hate for SJWs comes from.
For a long time I was kinda miffed that I don't have the background to have a cha
All he said was "Let's get away from this cult and be as productive (through enabling each and every Google employee to reach his full potential) as we can be".
But didn't he also argue that an entire group of his coworkers had inherently less potential than other groups simply based on their gender?
May Be In Trouble For NOT Firing James Damore (Score:2)
Google may have found itself in trouble for not firing James Damore. He contributes into the peer performance review system there, and he had openly expressed an opinion that women, as a category, aren't on a par with men with respect to coding. That presents a liability to Google from a different direction.
Just because one side is wrong doesn't mean the other side is right.
Gotta love that unbiased, non-judgmental journalistic addition. I mean, of course Mr. Damore was in the wrong, right? How dare he internally reveal concerns for company direction... especially with wrong ideas.
By the way, all of you defending what he wrote, you're wrong too. Remember, everything is racist, everything is sexist.
See, he is smarter than we thought (Score:2)
Fascists! (Score:2)
Google is still missing the point (Score:2)
I'm still not seeing Google take any action towards the real problem here. What are they going to do about the hostile environment they have made for conservative employees?
Could we please stop parroting the MSM first (Score:2)
He is not anti-diversity, even though the mainstream media like to repeat this as if it had any basis in reality, in fact he comes up with many interesting ways to increase diversity. Its the current methods that do not work at google for increasing diversity that he is criticizing.
Also linking the original, unmodified memo might be a good idea too:
https://diversitymemo.com/ [diversitymemo.com]
https://assets.documentcloud.o... [documentcloud.org]
And for those that use Zeronet:
http://127.0.0.1:43110/1MUeJj6... [127.0.0.1]
This is what drives people away from m
Overblown (Score:2)
I must say I'm completely dumbfounded by the public reaction to all of this. I didn't read the memo, but at worst it was one person at a company who had a wrong opinion. From all the media outrage over the past couple days you'd think Google had declared war on an entire gender.
In a company that big you're bound to have people with all sorts of opinions. Some of those opinions will be ignorant. The way to solve ignorance is with discussion, education, and patience. The reaction to this memo was the opposite
Damned if you do, damned if you don't (Score:2)
Damned if you do, damned if you don't
The may be in trouble for firing him, but they would have been in trouble, too, if they didn't.
Or can you tolerate someone against diversity and hostile towards women when you're under scrutiny and already in trouble for not being diverse enough and having a workplace climate hostile to women?
All that is left for Google now is to guess which side will be cheaper to settle with.