North Korea Now Making Missile-Ready Nuclear Weapons, US Analysts Say (washingtonpost.com) 60
schwit1 shares a report from The Washington Post: North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, U.S. intelligence officials have concluded in a confidential assessment. The new analysis completed last month by the Defense Intelligence Agency comes on the heels of another intelligence assessment that sharply raises the official estimate for the total number of bombs in the communist country's atomic arsenal. The U.S. calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Some independent experts believe the number of bombs is much smaller. "The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles," the assessment states, in an excerpt read to The Washington Post. "It is not yet known whether the reclusive regime has successfully tested the smaller design, although North Korea officially last year claimed to have done so," reports The Washington Post.
Good luck California! (Score:1)
For those of you not fired by Google for expression views that go against the hive mind, I'm afraid the rest are doomed to a fiery end at the hand of a madman straight out of an Austin Powers movie.
Re: (Score:2)
That or I would have thought we'd have infiltrated, sabotaged or blown up some important places covertly making it look like an accident by now.
I guess our intelligence agencies are too busy spying inland on the citizens these days?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think it's really fair that you refer to our president in that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Good luck California! (Score:5, Insightful)
a madman straight out of an Austin Powers movie.
There is nothing "mad" about NK's behavior. The Kim dynasty has been extremely successful at staying in power. Even more than the Castro dynasty in Cuba, which started later and has yet to manage a generational transition.
Let's look at the track record for "giving up nukes", the supposedly "sensible" action:
1. Saddam Hussein gave up his nukes in 1991
Result: Overthrown by America and executed.
2. Muammar Gaddafi shutdown his nuke program in 2003
Result: Overthrown and murdered by forces backed by America.
3. Ukraine gave up their nukes after being given an American guarantee of their borders and sovereignty.
Result: Invaded by Russia, while America did little.
Given America's track record of betrayal, NK would be nuts to give up their deterrent.
Re: (Score:3)
a madman straight out of an Austin Powers movie.
There is nothing "mad" about NK's behavior. The Kim dynasty has been...
Is it weird that I legitimately thought he was referring to Trump?
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that one of the states that love him, bigly ?
On the flip side, the rest of the world will be watching to see how the US handles this, NK , a country that can not only shoot back but WILL shoot back. Worse though is that if the US shoots first, China may join in the shooting back.
I am not so sure that:
Trump is capable of accepting he is only the president, not god
The US is capable of accepting it is NOT in charge.
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt very much that China is going to defend NK if it comes down to it. It's been a useful regime for preventing US dominance over the Korean Peninsula, but even China over the last year or so has been making some show of public annoyance with Pyongyang. China's chief concern at this point is likely the serious regional destabilization of North Korean collapse, in particular the likelihood of millions of North Korean refugees trying to get into China.
Re: (Score:2)
Which one?
Re: (Score:2)
Worked out so well when we went into Iraq a second time with proof of WMDs.
The public absolutely needs to be shown proof before the country goes to war.
We haven't had an actual reason to go to actual war since WWII.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think any one disagrees that NK has the capability for making WMD but now they can put in a missile. So, now they have delivery of that WMD. I think the evidence to suggest as much is much more concrete than the 2nd Iraq war.
Re: (Score:2)
No proof of any of this.
NK has a track record of making bold claims
... that turn out to be true. They said they were going to build a nuke. They did. They said they were going to build missiles that could reach Japan. They did. They said they would build an ICBM that could reach America. They did (Hawaii and Alaska so far). Now they say they have built a compact warhead that will fit on a missile. Do be so quick to dismiss their boast.
Re: (Score:2)
They said they would build an ICBM that could reach America. They did (Hawaii and Alaska so far).
Have they? I see these map graphs with range circles associated with certain missiles - which have not flow that far...
Saying something is capable - if they can figure out how to design the missile to withstand reentry, or the missile is capable - if they can perfect complex gyros and navigational hardware / software so the missile can hit a target, or the missile is capable - if they can figure out how to insure it does not explode on launch or break up in flight...
These things are the same as saying that
Re: (Score:3)
Have they? I see these map graphs with range circles associated with certain missiles
NK's launch last month reached an altitude of 2700 km. That means it had enough velocity to reach either Anchorage or Oahu if it was in a flatter trajectory. They kept it in a near vertical trajectory to make it easier to monitor.
if they can figure out how to design the missile to withstand reentry
The missile doesn't have to reenter, only the warhead does. They can accomplish that by wrapping in a bundle of asbestos
... or they could skip the reentry and do an EMP burst 200 km above Honolulu / Pearl Harbor.
if they can perfect complex gyros and navigational hardware / software
They kept it in a clean vertical trajectory for 2700 km, so they h
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
which have not flow that far...
Yet.
These things are the same as saying that the North Koreans *are not* capable of these things.
Are you basing that off conjecture or facts? None of the things you mention, withstanding reentry, perfecting nav hardware/software, withstanding flight, are new things. They have all been done since the 60s. Willing to bet that NK hasn't figured those out in the last 50 years?
Re: (Score:2)
So explain me again, why would the USA intelligence be lying about this?
The largest American intelligence agency is not the CIA, but the DIA [wikipedia.org], which gets its funding from and answers to the DoD. They have a vested interest in inflating threats to ensure generous funding of their parent organization.
I am not accusing them of exaggerating, I am just pointing out that they have a clear incentive to do so.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, we have seismic confirmation of North Korea's five nuclear tests, the most recent of which was last September. We can even estimate the yield of each test; last September's test was about 25kt, about 2/3 greater than the Hiroshima bomb.
It was North Korea itself that claimed the warhead from last September was missile launchable.
Not to worry (Score:1)
We have fire and fury! [cnbc.com]. None of that wimpy old 'shock and awe' here
We'll give them a war they won't believe - President Rambo
Re: (Score:2)
I find it amusing that NK and the US leaders now basically indistinguishable:
Kim: We give you All Out Nuclear War
Trump: You are Looking for Trouble
Kim: The US will End in Catastrophe
Trump: We will be Very Severe
Kim: The Final Doom is Upon You
Trump: We will bring Fire and Fury
Kim: You shall be Made Into To Ashes
(all appear in headlines recently)
Why are you lot so paranoid? (Score:1)
NK isn't going to launch an attack on anyone, as it would be utter mass suicide and they know it. These weapons are a deterrent, in the hopes that the USA will no longer think of attacking their country without the risk of proper retaliation.
How about normalising relations with them? Or are they too good as this month's bogeyman?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
why are they not discussed?
Perhaps because Israel isn't in the habit of threatening people with nuclear holocaust every 72 hours.
Let's Roll (Score:1)
Speaking of North Korea's breakthrough miniaturization technology - presumably developed in their state-of-the-art research facilities, did we ever get to the bottom of where Saddam Hussein hid his Weapons of Mass Destruction?
Trump really needs a good war under his belt to become Presidential...
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that, for the moment, Japan has no nukes, and its military power, by and large, is defensive in nature (due to the confines of the post-war constitution). Japan, and to a lesser extent South Korea, both rely upon the United States to serve as their primary guarantor of security.
Now there's certainly a growing movement in Japan towards amending the constitution, and some view a nuclear-armed Japan as a possibility, and this is why it has long been in the US's interest to act as Japan's primary
Brawndo has what plants crave! (Score:2)
When the rapture comes, I'm taking your car.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure glad we've got a level-headed leader with years of experience in international diplomacy!
You mean like the LAST level-headed leader with zero executive experience who allowed this problem to actually GET where it is today because of his completely feckless foreign policy? We shouldn't even be HAVING this discussion, as this issue should have been dealt with sometime over the last eight years at least. Or better yet, the "agreed framework" under Clinton should have been something less than a complete punk-job on us by the NKs who were well on their way to getting this program going.
Re: (Score:2)
And what could Clinton or Obama have done differently? At the end of the day, neither one of them wanted to rain down fire on the Korean Peninsula, and at the end of the day, I have a feeling Trump will be restrained by calmer voices. The price of a military attack on North Korea would have been huge 20 years ago, and it would be huge today. At no point was NK ever going to seriously stop developing nuclear weapons.
Responses from President Trump (Score:3)
— President Donald Trump, 2017 Aug 8 [cbsnews.com]
— Mr. Donald Trump, 2013 Aug 13 [twitter.com]
88 mph (Score:3)
A pertinent message from a time traveler:
https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]
"Confidential Assessment"? (Score:2)
U.S. intelligence officials have concluded in a confidential assessment.
You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.
nerd warfare (Score:2)
This is a tech website. What are some tech related ways in which we could respond ? Aside from spreading viruses to their centrifuges, maybe we could drop 1000s of satellite communicators down to the NK people, sure some would get lost, others fall into government hands, but if only a few fall into the hands of an internal "resistance" it could help gather intelligence or spread western news.
They would not have to be high bandwidth, I'm thinking something like 2-way twitter (but keep it away from POTUS !)