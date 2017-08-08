Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


North Korea Now Making Missile-Ready Nuclear Weapons, US Analysts Say (washingtonpost.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the nuclear-powers dept.
schwit1 shares a report from The Washington Post: North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, U.S. intelligence officials have concluded in a confidential assessment. The new analysis completed last month by the Defense Intelligence Agency comes on the heels of another intelligence assessment that sharply raises the official estimate for the total number of bombs in the communist country's atomic arsenal. The U.S. calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Some independent experts believe the number of bombs is much smaller. "The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles," the assessment states, in an excerpt read to The Washington Post. "It is not yet known whether the reclusive regime has successfully tested the smaller design, although North Korea officially last year claimed to have done so," reports The Washington Post.

  • For those of you not fired by Google for expression views that go against the hive mind, I'm afraid the rest are doomed to a fiery end at the hand of a madman straight out of an Austin Powers movie.

      I don't think it's really fair that you refer to our president in that way.

    • Re:Good luck California! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:55PM (#54969277)

      a madman straight out of an Austin Powers movie.

      There is nothing "mad" about NK's behavior. The Kim dynasty has been extremely successful at staying in power. Even more than the Castro dynasty in Cuba, which started later and has yet to manage a generational transition.

      Let's look at the track record for "giving up nukes", the supposedly "sensible" action:
      1. Saddam Hussein gave up his nukes in 1991
      Result: Overthrown by America and executed.
      2. Muammar Gaddafi shutdown his nuke program in 2003
      Result: Overthrown and murdered by forces backed by America.
      3. Ukraine gave up their nukes after being given an American guarantee of their borders and sovereignty.
      Result: Invaded by Russia, while America did little.

      Given America's track record of betrayal, NK would be nuts to give up their deterrent.

        Is it weird that I legitimately thought he was referring to Trump? ;)

    • Why would Trump nuke California ?

      Isn't that one of the states that love him, bigly ?

      On the flip side, the rest of the world will be watching to see how the US handles this, NK , a country that can not only shoot back but WILL shoot back. Worse though is that if the US shoots first, China may join in the shooting back.

      I am not so sure that:
      Trump is capable of accepting he is only the president, not god
      The US is capable of accepting it is NOT in charge.

      • I doubt very much that China is going to defend NK if it comes down to it. It's been a useful regime for preventing US dominance over the Korean Peninsula, but even China over the last year or so has been making some show of public annoyance with Pyongyang. China's chief concern at this point is likely the serious regional destabilization of North Korean collapse, in particular the likelihood of millions of North Korean refugees trying to get into China.

      irving47 ( 73147 )

      Which one?

  • We have fire and fury! [cnbc.com]. None of that wimpy old 'shock and awe' here

    We'll give them a war they won't believe - President Rambo

      Tailhook ( 98486 )

      I find it amusing that NK and the US leaders now basically indistinguishable:

      Kim: We give you All Out Nuclear War
      Trump: You are Looking for Trouble
      Kim: The US will End in Catastrophe
      Trump: We will be Very Severe
      Kim: The Final Doom is Upon You
      Trump: We will bring Fire and Fury
      Kim: You shall be Made Into To Ashes
      (all appear in headlines recently)

  • NK isn't going to launch an attack on anyone, as it would be utter mass suicide and they know it. These weapons are a deterrent, in the hopes that the USA will no longer think of attacking their country without the risk of proper retaliation.
    How about normalising relations with them? Or are they too good as this month's bogeyman?

    • It's also a powerful message for the rest of the world in case NK decides to attack SK with its considerable conventional armed forces: "Nothing to see here, move along, and do NOT mess with us today"

  • Speaking of North Korea's breakthrough miniaturization technology - presumably developed in their state-of-the-art research facilities, did we ever get to the bottom of where Saddam Hussein hid his Weapons of Mass Destruction?

    Trump really needs a good war under his belt to become Presidential...

  • I'm sure glad we've got a level-headed leader with years of experience in international diplomacy!

    When the rapture comes, I'm taking your car.

    • I'm sure glad we've got a level-headed leader with years of experience in international diplomacy!

      You mean like the LAST level-headed leader with zero executive experience who allowed this problem to actually GET where it is today because of his completely feckless foreign policy? We shouldn't even be HAVING this discussion, as this issue should have been dealt with sometime over the last eight years at least. Or better yet, the "agreed framework" under Clinton should have been something less than a complete punk-job on us by the NKs who were well on their way to getting this program going.

      • And what could Clinton or Obama have done differently? At the end of the day, neither one of them wanted to rain down fire on the Korean Peninsula, and at the end of the day, I have a feeling Trump will be restrained by calmer voices. The price of a military attack on North Korea would have been huge 20 years ago, and it would be huge today. At no point was NK ever going to seriously stop developing nuclear weapons.

  • "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in Bedminster.

    "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," he told reporters. "He has been very threatening -- beyond a normal statement," Mr. Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

    President Donald Trump, 2017 Aug 8 [cbsnews.com]

    Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III.

    Mr. Donald Trump, 2013 Aug 13 [twitter.com]

  • 88 mph (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @06:01PM (#54969345) Journal

    A pertinent message from a time traveler:

    https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]

  • U.S. intelligence officials have concluded in a confidential assessment.

    You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.

  • This is a tech website. What are some tech related ways in which we could respond ? Aside from spreading viruses to their centrifuges, maybe we could drop 1000s of satellite communicators down to the NK people, sure some would get lost, others fall into government hands, but if only a few fall into the hands of an internal "resistance" it could help gather intelligence or spread western news.

    They would not have to be high bandwidth, I'm thinking something like 2-way twitter (but keep it away from POTUS !)

