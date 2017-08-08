Top VPN Provider Accused of Sharing Customer Traffic With Online Advertisers (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: On Monday, the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) -- a US-based privacy group -- filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing one of today's largest VPN providers of deceptive trade practices. In a 14-page complaint, the CDT accuses AnchorFree -- the company behind the Hotspot Shield VPN -- of breaking promises it made to its users by sharing their private web traffic with online advertisers for the purpose of improving the ads shown to its users. In its complaint to the FTC, the CDT is not accusing Anchor Free of secretly injecting ads, as users are well aware of this practice, but of not respecting promises made to its customers. More specifically, the CDT says that AnchorFree does not respect a pledge made in marketing materials that it won't track or sell customer information.
Again, is anyone surprised? (Score:3)
Your VPN provider has access to your traffic. If anyone aside from you or the party you're communicating with has access to your traffic, your communications are not secure -- even if that "anyone" uses the acronym "VPN".
Yes, there are different sets of needs to be sure. I'm more like you in my needs, but I don't trust third party VPN providers to help because they are themselves likely to engage in the sorts of spying that I'm trying to avoid. Still, better to have one spy than hundreds, I suppose, so it's not without value.
I take a different compromise: I run my own VPN server and use it for internet (and LAN) access when I'm not at home. That way, I only have to engage in mitigation in one place.
You need to understand that there is no longer any money to be made in creating solutions for the 1% of internet users that still give a shit about security and anonymity.
That's not even taking into account governments who vehemently despise anonymous communications.
You want secure communications? Open your wallet.
Open my wallet? I have no problems paying for things. The issue is -- where can I find a service that I can trust, paid or not? I submit that I can't. Not to say they don't exist, but that it's impossible to tell who they are.
Good News Everyone! (Score:2)
I'm shocked. Shocked!
Well, not that shocked.
How else are they supposed to make money? (Score:3)
selling t-shirts and coffee cups?
selling t-shirts and coffee cups?
Yes. Seems to work for OpenBSD.
I would be more shocked (Score:2)
If most of the VPN providers aren't selling customer / traffic data.
You know what they say... (Score:2)
...if you aren't paying for it, you're not the customer. If you aren't the customer, you're the product.
At least, I'm assuming this wasn't a paid service...
They charge for the service.
That statement is obsolete, since you're often the product even when you are paying for it.
