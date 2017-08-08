Game of Thrones Hackers Demand Ransom (bbc.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hackers who have leaked Game of Thrones scripts and other data from entertainment company HBO have released a note demanding a ransom payment. In a new dump, they also published a script for the as yet unbroadcast fifth episode of the current series. Company documents and video episodes of other HBO shows were also shared. The hackers claim to have 1.5TB of data in total, but HBO has said it does not believe its email system has been compromised. Documents in the latest leak were marked "HBO is falling," according to the Wired news site, and included legal information, employment agreements and other company files. The Associated Press reports that some documents appeared to contain personal contact information for Game of Thrones actors.
So what (Score:1)
"Hackers" have stolen a bunch of mediocre ass-time video that I can't be bothered to hunt down on creepy file sharing sites before it appears in the mail on DVD in a few months. I can't imagine HBO paying these creeps a dime; they have no actual reason to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
That 'mediocre ass-time video' had 10.1 million viewers last episode. You may not think it is, but it's kind of a big deal.
Re: (Score:2)
That's just the thing. Maybe a few hundred thousand of the fans will watch it, but they'll also watch it when it airs, and they'll watch it again online in the HBO site, and they'll buy the entire season again on BluRay. People who watch it early will talk about it and generate buzz for more views as well.
The amount they could lose on the episode specifically is a tiny drop in the bucket and may even increase total ad revenue. The executives are more worried about dirt on the people, the incriminating emai
Umm... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You can ransomware hospitals, schools, home computers, but you mess with the MPAA and they will sick their fbi lapdogs on you. Don't drop the soap.
Re: (Score:2)
Step 1) get someone inside the network to open your Office doc containing a shell script that downloads and installs command-and-control ("C2") software (these days it seems there's often a base64-encoded Powershell script involved in here somewhere)
Step 2) using the C2 software, quietly poke around the network until you find some juicy targets and accounts to elevate
Step 3) grab the goods
Step 4) quietly exfil
Don't pay (Score:1, Insightful)
Any GoT fan worth their salt would likely go out of their way to avoid learning any spoilers (especially from criminals leaking scripts) until they can enjoy the episode at the same time as friends and co-workers, then spend hours the next day discussing the episode instead of working. The thieves got nothing of value. ($.02)
Re:Don't pay (Score:4, Interesting)
As a fan of Star Trek, the spoilers werent enough to keep me from reading it. What fueled my desire to read it was a curiosity about Star Trek scripts and how that translates to the screen.
GRRM is an devious bastard. good work! (Score:3)
greatest fakeout EVAR.
Re: (Score:2)
No, any GoT fan worth their salt would sell a kidney to get their hands on GRRMs unwritten books, notes and outlines so they can lord it over the TV watching "normals" who get the entirety of their GoT knowledge from 1 hour fixes on the show.
Simply getting the TV show ahead of time wouldn't really fan the flame of self-righteousness.
Re: (Score:2)
No, GoT fans obsess about spoilers and avoid being exposed to them at all costs. ASoIaF fans would sell a body part to obtain GRRMs notes in order to lord them over the aforementioned GoT fans. ASoIaF fans will also be sure to make sure you know that "Game of Thrones" is just the name of the TV show, named after the first book in the series "A Game of Thrones", and "A Song of Ice and Fire" is the actual name for the series of books as a whole.
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed. TV Viewers managed about five seasons with most major plot points available online and still enjoyed the show. They either read the spoilers if they were curious or kept away if they wanted to be surprised.
Any non-book readers who enjoyed the first five seasons will enjoy the seventh season even if it becomes spoiled on Reddit.
SPOILER! Here's what's gonna happen! (Score:5, Funny)
Half of the main characters will die.
Just like every season.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn it don't spoil it for me I am only in season 4.
I watched for a while and then cut cable and hbo out. Girlfriend did the same but seperatly. Now we both want to watch it and are binge watching it. 4.5 seasons in 3 weeks. I figure we will start season 7 just about as it ends. Plus side you get a good sense of the backstory binge watching it.
Next on the list is that she has never seen Star Wars. And I need to figure out what order to introduce it to her in. I am thinking. Rogue one episodes 4,5,6, 7
Re: (Score:2)
Damn it don't spoil it for me I am only in season 4.
I wouldn't read any articles about Game of Thrones then. Just get out of this thread all together.
Re: (Score:1)
Half of the main characters will die.
Just like every season.
So the half-life of a Game of Thrones main character is one season?
Send a Dragon there way that will get them! (Score:2)
Send a Dragon there way that will get them!