Can Elon Musk Be Weaned Off Government Support? (thehill.com) 90

Posted by BeauHD from the pros-and-cons dept.
mi shares an opinion piece written by Jenny Beth Martin via The Hill: A study published in 2015 by The Los Angeles Times revealed that just three of Musk's ventures -- SolarCity Corp. (which manufactured and installed solar energy systems before its 2016 merger with Tesla Motors Inc.), Tesla Motors Inc. (which manufactures electric vehicles), and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX (which builds rocket ships) -- had received $4.9 billion in government subsidies to that point in time. By now, Musk's various ventures have sucked well over $5 billion from government coffers. Worse: in order to induce car buyers to spend their money on electric vehicles, the federal government offers a $7,500 rebate on the purchase price. Some states enhance that rebate with rebates of their own. In California, for instance, purchasers of electric vehicles get a state-funded rebate of $2,500 more.

Slashdot reader mi asks: "Why are you and I subsidizing Elon Musk's products and when will his businesses be able to compete on their own?"

    • Editors.

      . . . well, considering what Detroit did to DeLorean . . . Musk should be scared . . . I sense a "drug/terrorist" conspiracy coming against him . . . really soon . . .

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by porges ( 58715 )

      OK, at least they're paying attention! Thanks. (For the latecomers, the headline used to say "weened".)

    • This is such bullshit (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Where are all the hit pieces criticizing government subsidies paid to everybody from Fortune 100 oil companies and defense/aerospace contractors to corn farmers in Bumfuck, Iowa?

      What makes Musk and his companies so special, exactly?

      • They're tech companies and this a website that discusses things related to technology. I'm sure there are dozens or hundreds of hit pieces (or just regular pieces espousing the position that governments shouldn't be subsidizing things in general) being written about all of those different companies in different papers, magazines, or websites that are being posted to various web forums that focus on those topics, but if you want to read about them, you'll have to go to those other places.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sphealey ( 2855 )

        Because just yesterday on this site Musk and his "Hyperloop" pie in the sky were being extolled as the next coming of Hank Reardon, ready to save the world if it weren't for those pesky governments in his way.

  • Slashdot user mi (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    is an idiot. Many companies receive subsidies from the US Government.

    • By their definition, all companies do.

    • Re:Slashdot user mi (Score:5, Informative)

      by Rei ( 128717 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @07:24PM (#54959571) Homepage

      This is one of the dumbest articles I've ever seen on Slashdot, and that's saying a lot.

      1) SpaceX has been saving the US government a huge amount of money versus its formerly monopolistic competitor, ULA, which even still gets paid even when it doesn't launch anything. SpaceX charges a tiny fraction as much per launch as ULA does, and this before they get to widespread rocket reuse.

      2) The federal EV credits were basically designed by GM, for the Volt. The credit is per-kWh and maxes out precisely at the pack capacity of the Volt (gee, what are the odds of that?). Furthermore, it expires on a per-manufacturer basis. This has the perverse effect that manufacturers of popular EVs - such as Tesla - get no credits (Tesla's phaseout starts next year), but their competitors who make less popular EVs will continue to be subsidized for years to come.

      3) Tesla's reservations are in place despite the fact that its US customers know that most of them will be getting a partially-phased-out credit if any at all. That's because even without credits and without accounting for savings in energy and maintenance costs [electrek.co], the Model 3 outcompetes other vehicles in its class (BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, etc) on performance and features for its price point.

      (Cue the Slashdotters rushing to pretend that there's no difference between standard features and performance in a midrange sedan and, say, a base-model Yaris. Because that's what these conversations usually devolve to ;) )

      4) Tesla Motors did get - like the Big Three - government loans during the auto bailout. But unlike some of the Big Three, they paid theirs back 100% with interest - and more to the point, years before they were due.

      In large part, the subsidies that affect Tesla's products have had the perverse effect of hurting the company [forbes.com], giving them artificially supported competition. Musk frequently complains about them.

      • To your first point, does the government save more than they pay out in subsidies or tax credits? Even if that makes the result less impressive, competition itself is still going to be good.

        Otherwise, excellent points.
  • Why do we pay for Amtrak? Why do we pay for corn farms for ethanol? The list is a mile long... I don't have the answers, but I'm sure smarter people than me can chime in.

    • Re:Why Indeed... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Bodhammer ( 559311 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:50PM (#54959291)
      I think the terms you are looking for are "graft", "corruption", and "crony capitalism"...

    • Why do we pay for corn farms for ethanol?

      Tastes better. Less filling.

    • Re:Why Indeed... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TiberiusKirk ( 2715549 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:53PM (#54959325)
      Yes! Why did the government spend hundreds of BILLIONS on concrete pathways all across the fucking country? And hundreds of billions more to build the oil/gasoline infrastructure? My horse got along just fine without all that shit! Fucking morons.
    • One could argue that those subsidies are for products that aren't sold to the rich like a $75k+ car and $20k+ solar power system. Most are perfectly fine with subsidies, subsidies for the rich on the other hand.

      • All car companies can access the subsidies for electric cars. You can say Elon benefits more since he's only building electric cars, most of the big automakers have only been building half-assed compliance cars. Because Elon didn't start out with a huge car company he couldn't start out building a cheap car because it takes an enormous amount of money to develop a vehicle and everything needed to build it. Roadster proved an electric car can be interesting. Model S & X was needed to help scale up and de

      • Also, I'll believe the author is earnest about killing subsidies, I would have expected a mention of the fossil fuel subsidies too, including sweetheart resource extraction deals on federal lands. Or say Ford's still-unpaid bailout loan from the US government. Or ULA's expensive military satellite launch business. It just strikes me as an easy hit piece rather than an honest means to do away with subsidies.

        Elon's gone on record several times saying he'll give up subsidies if everyone else gives up theirs.

  • lol

  • By all means, let's bitch about companies that are doing useful and interesting things instead of selling a phone with a fancier camera and slightly faster processor.

  • How about I'm okay with this? (Score:3)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:47PM (#54959267) Homepage

    Slashdot reader mi asks: "Why are you and I subsidizing Elon Musk's products and when will his businesses be able to compete on their own?"/

    Let's not get too pedantic here. There's not a multinational or national company that doesn't have some craveout or handout put into law. Those aren't going away because that's part of how modern governments build agenda and shape policy. Get over it.

    As for the rest, I'm okay with this state of affairs. Musk seems to have some good long term goals he's going for. Being able to learn from his mistakes is a good thing for the rest of us trying to figure out how to build and keep an industrial base in the 21st century. That it costs me a few dollars per year in my taxes is a fair price to pay for that knowledge.

    • I fully understand that's how modern governments function, but that doesn't make it a good way of operating.

      Also, just because you find it valuable doesn't mean that everyone is okay with the few dollars out of their pocket for something that they don't want or have no interest in. I'm pretty sure that there are plenty of other things the government is doing that that take a few dollars per your in your taxes that you don't like or don't think is a fair price to pay for the knowledge that they bring. Do

  • What a BS (Score:5, Informative)

    by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:49PM (#54959287)
    Tesla does not receive subsidies apart from zero-emission credits. Tesla's _customers_ receive them ($7500 federal tax rebate) until Tesla sells 100000 cars. Other automakers also receive them - I claimed it for my Chevy Volt, for example. And Tesla is going to do just fine without it.

    For SpaceX it's even more disingenuous - they counted governmental launch contracts as "subsidies".

    • Re:What a BS (Score:4, Insightful)

      by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:57PM (#54959353)

      For SpaceX it's even more disingenuous - they counted governmental launch contracts as "subsidies".

      Agreed. Author is doing the typical semantics game where they attempt to redefine common vocabulary to make you see just how bad it all is because they aren't contracts for goods and services, but really just SUBSIDIES - big ugly SUBSIDIES. Both left and right play this ridiculous game because they get no traction when they use regular language to describe things that people are pretty OK with. They want to stoke outrage.

      Anyway, these launch "subsidies" are saving the government quite a bit of money over the old ways, so I'm okay with these "subsidies".

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Jenny Beth Martin (@JennyBethM) is president and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots.

        Not sure there's much more to be said.

        But if you want, her website says "She is a lifelong Georgian..." So, she's complaining about what California does with their money why exactly?

      • "Author is doing the typical semantics game where they attempt to redefine common vocabulary" Well, what else did you expect from the co-founder and national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots? Their idea of government is "if it didn't exist in 1773, we don't need it now"...
  • "Why are you and I subsidizing Elon Musk's products and when will his businesses be able to compete on their own?"

    What competition?

  • Hatchet Job (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Fundamental misunderstanding (wilful or not) of the US economy. All major companies receive help from the government in many, many forms. Small business gets kicked in the teeth, however.

  • Tax breaks are government support as well... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by lpq ( 583377 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @06:54PM (#54959327) Homepage Journal

    Can people/businesses get by with out any government handouts in the form of tax breaks (incentives, rebates, credits, etc).

    How about "non-profits", or government support of churches by not requiring religions to pay property tax on their holdings?

    If I don't go to a mainstream church, and worship in my home, why should the mainstream churches get tax breaks and not me?

    The government is always "meddling" by creating tax breaks for "behaviors" that it "desires". I.e. tax free donations, etc.

    In 2007-2008, Bush gave a huge government bailout to the Investment Banks -- should we ask if they could have survived w/o the handout?

    So Musk's companies are taking advantage of areas where the government offers tax benefits -- why is anyone asking about "Musk" (personally) or his company, when he's exercising the same tax benefits available to MANY other companies, organizations and people.

    Why not go after ALL the tax breaks for "everything" and not just single out "Musk" for his businesses benefiting from government policy?

    Many companies and businesses would FAIL bigtime without government financing. Think of the military industrial complex -- can they exist w/o government benefits?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 )

      > should we ask if they could have survived w/o the handout?

      No need to ask. They would not. Neither would the rest of the country. The dollar would have collapsed and the outcome, while uncertain, would not have been positive for most people across the US and many abroad.

      The inevitable dollar crash was only postponed, again, by the visible hand of the federal reserve. Neither congressmen nor POTUS were directly involved in the decision, beyond choosing to publicly support it to maintain the status quo.

  • For example, if we look at the burden on consumers from Trump bailouts, it dwarves that of Elon Musk.

    At least Musk makes stuff. The Russian comrade just stamps his logo on stuff built by shell companies he lets default on obligations for, and licenses his likeness for a 20-40 percent markup, without actually building anything.

  • Can big Oil be weaned off USGovernment Support? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OFnow ( 1098151 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @07:00PM (#54959377)
    You would think that 100 years of US Government support that the Oil companies could be weaned off of the billions in special tax and other benefits give them every single year. The benefits should go to companies taking us to the 21st century OFF of oil. Such as Tesla and Elon Musk's other ventures. Oops. DL;DR

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by steveha ( 103154 )

      Could you please provide a list of the "special tax and other benefits" given to oil companies every single year? Since you are saying that there are billions of dollars worth per year, it should be pretty easy to find an example or two.

      I keep reading web pages debunking the idea [forbes.com] that oil companies get special subsidies, and I haven't ever seen an actual list of the special subsidies, so I'm curious what they are.

  • Whine much? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 )
    I drive just about 9000 miles per month, less than the national average of 12000 miles per month. I should pay less road taxes every year, and people doing more than 12000 miles per year should pay more. Why am I subsidizing other people's car usage and when will everyone driving over 12000 miles be able to pay their road maintenance fees on their own? OR I don't have kids. Why should my property taxes go to schools that I or my family will not be using? OR ................insert pet peeve here............

  • Only On Slashdot (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can you find people bitching about both global warming and government solar subsidies.

  • lol. this cracks me up (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @07:11PM (#54959451) Journal
    ULA, a competitor to SX, gets 1B / year subsidy. Boeing recently got 4B to develop a human rated space craft and fly it 3x. SX got less than 3B for doing it AND flying it 6x. SX continues to under bid all other rocket launchers for NASA, and the DOD while having 2/3 to 3/4 of their flights be commercial work, not gov.
    So very little subsidy for SX, and massive ones for its competitors.

    Tesla got a .5B loan that they paid off early. In addition, customers get 7500 / EV that Tesla sells.
    GM, Ford, and Chrysler were bailed out by the gov partially with payoffs and partially with loans that STILL ARE NOT PAID OFF. All of the cars sold in America get 7500 for being hybrid or EV. In addition, back in 2008, America bought a large number of used cars to subsidize car sales for Ford, GM, and Chrysler. So, very little to no subsidy on Tesla's part, but HUGE ones for its competitors.
    Oil companies and coal are MASSIVELY subsidized. Worse yet, ICE vehicles are not paying anywhere close to what it takes to maintain the roads. We need to increase taxes on diesel and gas by another .25/gal MINIMUM.

    Then we have solar city. CONgress continues to push subsidies for Solar. Yet, SC has the LOWEST costs in America and are about to go even lower later this year.

    To read idiots that claim that Musk is living on subsidies is just a FUD POS from kock bros and other idiot far right wingies.

  • SpaceX's only current competitor for the large "national security payload" market is United Launch Alliance, which receives an annual payment on the order of $1B for "launch capability", supposedly to keep infrastructure maintained and keep production lines at full capacity even if no orders are placed, to allow for fast turnaround of time-sensitive payloads. Despite taking that money, ULA has declined to enter bids on several open-bid contracts that SpaceX bid on, preferring instead to bid on the many clos

  • "Why are you and I subsidizing Big Corn's products and when will their businesses be able to compete on their own?"

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Anyone who qualifies for the subsidy can get it. It's just that there are very few companies in that space, which is why there's subsidies there in the first place, to help lower the barrier to entry.

    I didn't skim the article, but did they mention that Telsa repaid a half-billion dollar loan from the Government 9 years early, in 2013?

    http://money.cnn.com/2013/05/2... [cnn.com]

    I guess if the article does mention it, it'll grump about the fact that the government didn't get all the interest it was entitled to over the

  • Okay, so let's break this down.

    • General Motors receives $3.58 Billion in subsidies every year.
    • Royal Dutch Shell receives $2.04 Billion in subsidies every year
    • Blue Origin received $3.7 Million in subsidies

    On the other hand, from the text of the summary:

    [...]Had received $4.9 billion in government subsidies [by 2015]. By now, Musk's various ventures have sucked well over $5 billion from government coffers.

    So, in the 2 year gap between the 2015 article and now, Musk had received a further $10 Million ($0.1 Bi

  • I've said it before. Elon Musk is one of those people who actually get shit done to the benefit of the entire humanity. If he needs another 5 billion, give it to him, it's in good hands. Look at Space X and what they are doing. Look at the solar roof thing. And look at a Tesla and sit down in one. This guy and his crew are single-handedly decomissioning the IC engine! What a feat.

    He deserves all the billions he can lay his hands on, earned or subsidized makes no difference.

  • Worse? (Score:3)

    by HeckRuler ( 1369601 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @07:22PM (#54959551)

    Worse: in order to induce car buyers to spend their money on electric vehicles, the federal government offers a $7,500 rebate on the purchase price.

    Is that bad? Because not too long ago our national security was at risk since OPEC had us by the balls over a resource that we depended upon but could not produce ourselves. And as gas prices rose and applies economic pressure on everyone it bust bubbles causing a massive financial econopocalypse. The sort that hadn't been seen since the great depression.

    We launched TRIllion dollar WARS over this shit.

    Last I checked, there was a temporary spike in US oil production as we squeeze the last few drops out of old wells via fracking, and unlocked some oil from shale. Yay technological improvement. But that doesn't change the fact that cars are running on fossil fuels and ultimately this is not sustainable.

    So what do we do? We encourage investment into alternatives. Like electric cars. Which can be powered off of grid power which can, in turn, be powered by renewable sources. So we subsidize electric cars. Would you rather we ban ice cars? Add an ice-tax? Tax fuel prices? Because raising fuel prices worked out so well for us last time.

    All that said. If a company specifically targets hoovering up government subsidies, that's generally a bad thing. And there WILL come a time when such encouraging subsidies go away. But you have to examine each program on it's merits or flaws rather than on the whole. Everyone likes to bitch about taxes until you start suggesting programs to cut to reduce them.

  • As a consumer you get a rebate for buying an electric car. Why? Because the government wants to encourage consumers to buy electric cars. It reduces the effective price of the Tesla. The Times says this "subsidizes" Tesla. Tesla may be able to sell more cars to people who otherwise will claim they cannot afford them, but that money is not free money to Tesla, which never sees it. The government also will give me (not Tesla, but ME) a 30% credit if I buy solar panels from Solar City. The Times counts that as

  • "Jenny Beth Martin is the co-founder and national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots". So, I'm assuming she doesn't want any government subsidies for anything at all, and wants to reduce our government down to just doing "mutual defense" of the individual states. She also makes around 15K per month for "strategic consulting" and $272,000 salary as President of said Tea Party Patriots...for a total of over $450,000 a year. That's quite a bit of "tea".

  • My California city has more than 3,000 homeless people. They aren't getting rebates of $7,500 and $2,500. They aren't buying cars that cost $100,000. In fact every dollar that the government (taxpayer) gives to those rich people is a dollar that isn't helping people who could actually use it.

  • how about we ask what slashdot's intent is in posting this disingenuous question in the first place? or, maybe they could use this to ask some actually interesting questions, like: 1) why is it that the american public must be encouraged to purchase a vehicle that is not harmful to the environment? ans: because this is the government's actual job. 2) what are nasa's current plans on making space travel to mars possible? ans: none, all cancelled 3) what are some truly ridiculous ways in which govt. wastes

