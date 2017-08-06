'Elon Musk's Hyperloop Is Doomed For the Worst Reason' (bloomberg.com) 42
schwit1 quotes a Bloomberg column by Virginia Postrel: What makes Musk's Hyperloop plan seem like fantasy isn't the high-tech part. Shooting passengers along at more than 700 miles per hour seems simple -- engineers pushed 200 miles-per-hour in a test this week -- compared to building a tunnel from New York to Washington. And even digging that enormously long tunnel -- twice as long as the longest currently in existence -- seems straightforward compared to navigating the necessary regulatory approvals... The eye-rolling comes less from the technical challenges than from the bureaucratic ones.
With his premature declaration, Musk is doing public debate a favor. He's reminding us of what the barriers to ambitious projects really are: not technology, not even money, but getting permission to try. "Permits harder than technology," Musk tweeted after talking with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti about building a tunnel network. That's true for the public sector as well as the private... SpaceX and its commercial-spaceflight competitors can experiment because Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to protect them from Federal Aviation Administration standards. usk is betting that his salesmanship will have a similar effect on the ground. He's trying to get the public so excited that the political pressures to allow the Hyperloop to go forward become irresistible. He seems to believe that he can will the permission into being. If he succeeds, he'll upend not merely intercity transit but the bureaucratic process by which things get built. That would be a true science-fiction scenario.
I know right (Score:3)
God forbid there should be some oversight in building a ground level supersonic transport system.
So, are you saying some should = some or some should = practically insurmountable ?
Since the article is bemoaning some = practically insurmountable and your post appears sarcastic, can we assume that is your preference?
tylersoze must have a bet or something on this, which is very selfish of him. Greedy in fact.
Well, let's see the details on what exactly those unsurmountable regulations are. The article contains zero detail on the specifics.
Depending on what Musk intends to do, and where his stuff is going to go, and in what manner, it being unsurmountable may be perfectly reasonable. Or it may be not.
You might find interesting reading looking at Amish procedures for deciding whether to adopt new technology. There's a who
My uncle is a civil engineer that was asked to work on a show about the Hoover Dam. He said it couldn't be built today due to regulatory approval. It's weird how people aren't saying no oversight... they're saying reasonable oversight. We get stuff like Hoover Dam.
My uncle is a civil engineer that was asked to work on a show about the Hoover Dam. He said it couldn't be built today due to regulatory approval.
Nice anecdote, but how about including at least a shred of supporting evidence that the statement is true?
You mean ... (Score:1)
Not quite... (Score:2)
The problem is with the regulators, not the regulations.
Bureaucrats - and politicians - of every stripe want their fingers in big projects, partly for the reflected kudos and partly for the perks. The "working lunches" at your expense to iron out some sort of "paperwork glitch", permit fees, consultancy fees, introduction fees, and the bigger the project, the stickier their fingers...
I think Musk's approach of shining a BIG spotlight on the process is to try and keep these "public servants" honest. I hope i
Says who (Score:3)
Huh? My eyes roll for the technical challenges.
Yeah, the tunnel length alone. And then it needs to be almost airtight?
Technical difficulty will far outweigh the bureaucratic difficulty.
He is eating crow right now for some of his criticisms. I wonder how it tastes.
Turns out, Musk hired smart people. Who would'a thunk it.
Ok then (Score:2)
Longest tunnel? (Score:2)
Who ever said that the hyperloop will be a tunnel from start to finish? Hyperloop works just as well above ground on concrete pylons. Going alongside highways, through farmland and even going over existing roads is perfectly possible with an elevated hyperloop.
At the end of the day hyperloop can't have any steep gradients or changes of direction. It'll be tunnels when passing through hills or mountains, and above ground when they land is low lying.
Similar to railways in that it's mixed above ground and tunn
Good! (Score:2)
Doomed? (Score:2)
Useless article (Score:2)
Damn straight permits are needed. Because even the biggest Elon Musk advocate would be screaming bloody murder if they found the Hyperloop would pass right through their living room, their farm, or that really scenic lake on their property.
The question is then what permits, and are they bullshit or not? Some permits exist for obscure reasons, some because some things involve other people's property, some for safety reasons, and some because people get pissy when heavy earth moving equipment shows up in thei
Also Doomed For the Best Reason (Score:1)
Not science fiction (Score:2)
That would be a true science-fiction scenario.
And yet that's exactly what Uber has done. Anyone looking at that business model in March of 2009 would have said that their hurdles were more regulatory than technological. Uber basically bullied its way through taxi regulations, one major city at a time.
It's a mistake to underestimate Elon Musk.
Slashdot will tell him (Score:2)
I'm sure we'll hear there are only 2 possibilities:
1. A many layered, multi-year regulatory process that makes it prohibitively difficult to get anything done
2. An anarchy hellscape where corpses rot in the streets and the living envy the dead
Too bad we can't come up with a sensible regulatory scheme more like the countries in Europe. Regulators could have specific, written requirements and definite timetables. And they could be limited to 2 layers at most: State and Federal, with one board taking all the