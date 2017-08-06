'Elon Musk's Hyperloop Is Doomed For the Worst Reason' (bloomberg.com) 173
schwit1 quotes a Bloomberg column by Virginia Postrel: What makes Musk's Hyperloop plan seem like fantasy isn't the high-tech part. Shooting passengers along at more than 700 miles per hour seems simple -- engineers pushed 200 miles-per-hour in a test this week -- compared to building a tunnel from New York to Washington. And even digging that enormously long tunnel -- twice as long as the longest currently in existence -- seems straightforward compared to navigating the necessary regulatory approvals... The eye-rolling comes less from the technical challenges than from the bureaucratic ones.
With his premature declaration, Musk is doing public debate a favor. He's reminding us of what the barriers to ambitious projects really are: not technology, not even money, but getting permission to try. "Permits harder than technology," Musk tweeted after talking with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti about building a tunnel network. That's true for the public sector as well as the private... SpaceX and its commercial-spaceflight competitors can experiment because Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to protect them from Federal Aviation Administration standards. usk is betting that his salesmanship will have a similar effect on the ground. He's trying to get the public so excited that the political pressures to allow the Hyperloop to go forward become irresistible. He seems to believe that he can will the permission into being. If he succeeds, he'll upend not merely intercity transit but the bureaucratic process by which things get built. That would be a true science-fiction scenario.
God forbid there should be some oversight in building a ground level supersonic transport system.
So, are you saying some should = some or some should = practically insurmountable ?
Since the article is bemoaning some = practically insurmountable and your post appears sarcastic, can we assume that is your preference?
tylersoze must have a bet or something on this, which is very selfish of him. Greedy in fact.
Well, let's see the details on what exactly those unsurmountable regulations are. The article contains zero detail on the specifics.
Depending on what Musk intends to do, and where his stuff is going to go, and in what manner, it being unsurmountable may be perfectly reasonable. Or it may be not.
I think it's important to note that Musk's tweet was related to his desire to build a bunch of tunnels under LA rather than about the coast-to-coast hype loop.
Musk is used to running companies where they iterate fast and solve problems as they come up; but that doesn't seem like a good approach when it comes to digging tunnels under a populated and developed area.
In the Seattle area, we've seen a lot of tunnel digging over the past several years (the best known had lots of well-publicised problems, but there have been several others which were mostly problem-free). The thing is... you're digging under skyscrapers, you're digging under bridges, you're digging under the permanent waterline, you're digging through man-made hills with neighborhoods built on top of them... there's a lot that can and does go wrong, and there's not much margin for error.
While it's currently fashionable to rail against "unreasonable" and "insurmountable" regulations - the burden of proof here should be on the people complaining.
So dig deeper. Go under all the pipes and load bearing areas.
My guess is that he should be doing what Singapore did decades ago. Build a GIS map of all pipes, cables, conduits, sewers, concrete blocks, boulders and anything else underground. Then use that data for his projects, sell it to others and use it get utility companies to coordinate their work so that the same road doesn't get dug up several times.
That information already exists though a lot of it is on paper. There are a few exceptions where some people didn't log something or logged it wrong which is why on occasion you hear about some construction job digging through a cable. But the reason why it isn't more often is because cities already know where almost everything is. The only thing that can be done is to computerize it, which is still a huge task.
Well, let's see the details on what exactly those unsurmountable regulations are.
"Insurmountable regulations" is just another way of saying "You won't allow us to maximize our profits by completely ignoring the safety of others". it is essentially the same as the currently popular phrase "job-killing regulations" which is repeated thousands of times daily despite zero evidence that any regulation has ever "killed" any jobs.
When you buy food at your local grocery store you have never once worried that it would make you sick. When you turn on your television you have never once worried that it would explode and burn down your house. Plane crashes and bridges collapsing are so rare that they are a big story when they happen. You live a live that is very safe and comfortable and it's because of all those terrible regulations.
But don't worry. Der Trumpenfuhrer will fix all that. He has vowed to eliminate all those terrible regulations. And when Elon Musk's hyperlloop damages your property, you''l just have to suck it up and stop being such a cry-baby liberal.
But don't worry. Der Trumpenfuhrer will fix all that. He has vowed to eliminate all those terrible regulations. And when Elon Musk's hyperlloop damages your property, you''l just have to suck it up and stop being such a cry-baby liberal.
TFS:
SpaceX and its commercial-spaceflight competitors can experiment because Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to protect them from Federal Aviation Administration standards.
If anything, when the overhyped and unworkable Hyperloop goes nowhere (based on its own merits), this sounds like a pretense to spin the failure as "Thanks Trump."
From the article "SpaceX and its commercial-spaceflight competitors can experiment because Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to protect them from Federal Aviation Administration standards." Something similar could be done here.
My uncle is a civil engineer that was asked to work on a show about the Hoover Dam. He said it couldn't be built today due to regulatory approval. It's weird how people aren't saying no oversight... they're saying reasonable oversight. We get stuff like Hoover Dam.
My uncle is a civil engineer that was asked to work on a show about the Hoover Dam. He said it couldn't be built today due to regulatory approval.
Nice anecdote, but how about including at least a shred of supporting evidence that the statement is true?
Hydro electric power used to be one of the darlings of the energy sector. It was clean, it was safe, it was renewable. The only draw back was the local environmental effects of the dam, changing the river flow, creating a lake; but those were deemed acceptable.
Now the environmental damage caused by building a dam is an all but insurmountable hurdle.
Not to mention labour costs and standards increases that price such megaprojects out of reach.
Oh... you probably wanted some cites right?
https://www.marketplace.org/20... [marketplace.org]
http://wizbangblog.com/2012/07... [wizbangblog.com]
http://thehill.com/regulation/... [thehill.com]
You forgot "lack of free flowing river to dam". The western US for all practical reasons has no capacity left. Also horribly expensive. See this abstract and note that their model *excludes* inflation, substantial debt servicing, environmental, and social costs.
Dams are scams
oops forgot the link http://www.sciencedirect.com/s... [sciencedirect.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] - At 4:06 you can see him pointing to some engineering plans of the dam. His commentary in the show doesn't reflect it, but he told me personally that when he was approached his first response was that it was impossible under current civil code. The producer said he better come up with something because otherwise there wouldn't be a show.
Why would you want to build another hoover dam today? California produces more than twice the power from the hoover dam from wind. 96 people died in the construction of the hoover dam.
It's almost as if technology changes adjust the cost/benefit of various projects, obsoleting once acceptable ideas.
To bring it back to the article: Digging vast tunnels under major metropolitan areas like LA, New York and DC without any oversight is ridiculous.
They didn't have wind turbines back when it was built. Why don't you use period-appropriate arguments. We are talking about regulatory hurdles preventing the creation of infrastructure which people complain about almost non-stop. My point is that we might be preventing the building of better infrastructure today because we are afraid of the environmental costs. What about the loss of benefit to society?
Why would you build another Hoover Dam if 96 people died building it? Because it's quite likely 150 people would die producing the same energy from wind.
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/... [nextbigfuture.com]
If the goal is safe energy production in the USA then nuclear is at the top. Next comes, by a wide margin, solar and hydro. In fourth comes wind.
Your uncle is forgetting most of the "good" spots to build a dam are taken. A good dam needs elevation change, a large well ginormous really area you can flood and the owners of that land are now sol. In central texas there is a chain of several dams for the colorado. They are building a very small dam below austin, but when I was talking to an LCRA employee, they were lamenting it is basically flat from here to houston, so not much capacity from the new dam. Another problem is over 100 people died building
Re: (Score:2)
God forbid there should be some oversight in building a ground level supersonic transport system.
"some oversight" does not mean that the permit has to be larger than the tunnel boring machine.
Virginia Postrel is my favorite columnist. She is the literary equivalent of John Stossel.
Don't you have a Venezuelan economy to run or something?
I'm a little surprised that musk doesn't seem to have anticipated the regulatory issue. More important, he doesn't seem to be familiar with Seattle's tunneling effort in its attempt to replace the Alaska Way Viaduct. That (expensive) project is WAY over budget and WAY late due largely to encountering a steel pipe where it didn't expect one. The pipe broke the boring machine which then required a secondary hole/tunnel be drilled to get access to the damaged machinery. Boring tunnels in modern urban areas
Not that there are no different problems at greater depth...
But looking at the slow but eventually successful tunnelling of for example the Amsterdam Metro, even outright swampland under a major city is no reason to stop the work.
You might find interesting reading looking at Amish procedures for deciding whether to adopt new technology. There's a who
You had me until you suggesting the amish as a model of technological adoption. LOL
"Particularly in Los Angeles, the place where the ground liquefies during the next big earth quake. "
Since the article is about a line between Washington and New York, nobody gives a shit about L.A.
The problem is with the regulators, not the regulations.
Bureaucrats - and politicians - of every stripe want their fingers in big projects, partly for the reflected kudos and partly for the perks. The "working lunches" at your expense to iron out some sort of "paperwork glitch", permit fees, consultancy fees, introduction fees, and the bigger the project, the stickier their fingers...
I think Musk's approach of shining a BIG spotlight on the process is to try and keep these "public servants" honest. I hope it works...
That's what the shills want you to believe
It's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. That's what Uber did, and people HATE them.
If people hated Uber, then why are they all using it?
It's the bureaucrats and the medallion owners they protect who hate Uber.
Huh? My eyes roll for the technical challenges.
Yeah, the tunnel length alone. And then it needs to be almost airtight?
Technical difficulty will far outweigh the bureaucratic difficulty.
And that is just it. Europe and Asia have high-speed rail systems. They were really expensive. Don't you think alternatives were not looked at? Oh, wait, they were, for example the Transrapid. Turns out the alternatives are not commercially viable and are technologically problematic.
My take here is the Musk has some inkling that he will fail on the tech side and is preparing a smokescreen. And, I have to admit, it is an excellent smokescreen as getting the permits needed here may well be infeasible as well.
He is eating crow right now for some of his criticisms. I wonder how it tastes.
Turns out, Musk hired smart people. Who would'a thunk it.
We've heard about those technical challenges from Thunderf00t.
He is eating crow right now for some of his criticisms.
[citation needed]
But yeah, no need to explain what he got wrong, simply assert that he did and mock those who dared to ask serious questions.
/s
Turns out, Musk hired smart people.
Turns out, smart people can be wrong.
:)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] He's made others since, but that's the first and most comprehensive. TL:DW technical challenges:
* The tube would be the largest vacuum chamber in the world.
* Any maintenance whatsoever in the tube requires depressurization and shutting down the line.
* Vacuum seals must work repeatedly and reliably for passenger loading and unloading.
* If a vehicle dies out in the field, it's unclear how they plan to evacua
"* The tube has to deal with steel expansion in the daytime. The total expected variance (for the 370-mile California route) is three football fields, so you need lots of expansion joints..."
Thank god we invented insulation some time ago.
* The tube would be the largest vacuum chamber in the world.
And? So it would set a record. So what? On its own, that fact is meaningless.
* Any maintenance whatsoever in the tube requires depressurization and shutting down the line.
Overstated. Some types of maintenance would require depressurization and shutting down the line. Others would not. In particular, none of the required maintenance on the vehicles that traverse the tube requires depressurizing anything but the airlock already in hourly usage anyway. You take them out of the tube, perform maintenance, and put them back. For tube maintenance, you shut down. Consider it a snow day at an airpor
Yes it is a huge vacuum chamber but for maintenance it would obviously be segmented, in case of an emergency it or parts of it could be pressurised to atmospheric in less than 30 seconds by means of the many valves placed at fairly close distances.
Most of the required technology is used daily in for example the oil field.
About the thermal expansion, have
Re: (Score:2)
.50 BMG AP will easily go through that and only costs five bucks a round...
A good accurate rifle that fires it is under $8k. Cheaper ones exist as well.
Oh some paragraph glazes over the technical details with some "this is feasible." Guess that means the whole thing is proven possible!
Thunderf00t in probably laughing at you.
It's not just property rights, it's safety. What happens when one of those transport cars catches fire? How do people get out? Do they burn to death or do they open the door and suffocate? What about other safety incidents? Accidents happen, people carry fire on their persons. What about terrorism?
The regulatory paperwork is there for a reason, it's to make sure when someone builds stuff like this they've actually thought through the safety aspects and have engineered them properly. Accidents happen, even i
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I am pretty torn on this; we are in a regulatory era that turns a 2-year construction project into a 10-15 year process. The immediate impact of this is increasing the cost. However, we don't really need a new era of the robber-barons, and things should be safe.
If Musk can bore tunnels at a pace of a mile per month this makes fairly long distance tunnels economically viable... but it also means you are stuck working with many different jurisdictions at the same time. If he can do it with zero
Re: (Score:2)
"What happens when one of those transport cars catches fire? "
They'll just use nonburnable materiel to build it, it's not rocket science, albeit the guy knows rocket science quite well too.
Who ever said that the hyperloop will be a tunnel from start to finish? Hyperloop works just as well above ground on concrete pylons. Going alongside highways, through farmland and even going over existing roads is perfectly possible with an elevated hyperloop.
At the end of the day hyperloop can't have any steep gradients or changes of direction. It'll be tunnels when passing through hills or mountains, and above ground when they land is low lying.
Similar to railways in that it's mixed above ground and tunnels. Only more so because changes of direction need to be minimised much more.
There will not be one long tunnel.
Because acquiring the land for your above-ground system is far harder and more expensive than acquiring the land below ground.
It depends. As I said the preferred route for above ground hyperloop is running alongside highways. The pylons then are constructed on land owned by a transport authority, who will in pretty much all cases be glad of the reduction in cars on the highway, and happy to be paid. Permission is easy.
And in all cases you heen to balance the ease of getting permission with the cost of construction. A hyperloop that's mostly above aground will be far cheaper to construct.
As I said the preferred route for above ground hyperloop is running alongside highways
In general, the government only owns the land the highway is built upon. It doesn't own much to either side of the highway because that's expensive. Instead, the government uses easements to give them the right to condemn property next to the highway when they want to expand the highway. But they still have to pay the property owner when they condemn the property, making it expensive to do.
So there generally is not enough space to a track at ground level. And even if you want to ignore the massive cost
You need to read the Hyperloop proposal, because what I've told is pretty much the plan for the SF to LA hyperloop. Most of it follows the interstate, much of it on pylons.
Whilst it's an early document, and not definitive, the authors will have looked at this a bit more than you have.
Why couldn't it have any steep gradients? As long as change of slope is more gradual than the minimum turning radius, it should be able to handle extremely steep slopes - the steeper the slope the less effort required to levitate the car off the rails. With the maximum slope being determined by the minimum levitation force required to maintain stability.
At 700 mph an upward change in gradient with a radius of 100 km produces 1G of downward acceleration. That added to the earth's gravity gives you 2Gs. Your passengers are not going to be happy with that kind of force.
Imagine if you tried to actually follow the real terrain, even of a typical interstate. You'd have puddles, not passengers.
Here is a calculator to play with
... https://rechneronline.de/g-acc... [rechneronline.de]
Check your math, you're off by about an order of magnitude. Centripetal acceleration = v^2/r, so to get 1G at 700mph (313m/s) you need r=(313m/s)^2/(10m^2/s) = ~10km, not 100. that's the difference between making routing just inconvenient and basically infeasible.
Also, that's only relevant to the radius of curvature, not the slope itself. Make a nice gentle 20km curve and you can then plunge almost vertically, if you wanted to do so for some reason. Orbital transport cannons are the only application that
Re: (Score:2)
Because you don't want it to feel like a rollercoaster.
" Going alongside highways, through farmland and even going over existing roads is perfectly possible with an elevated hyperloop."
In Wuppertal, Germany, they even build public transport over a river, over 100 years ago and it works 'til this very day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I certainly wouldn't want the government to regulate the construction of a supersonic passenger vehicle that travels through the world's largest vacuum chamber, which could be subject to explosive decompression.
If enough people die in HyperLoop, people will simply stop using it. And they will be forced to increase their safety standards or go out of business.
This is how the free market works.
After I die in an accident I'll make sure I never use the service again.
Nah. At that point the cold-eyed capitalist with the heart of Reardon Metal will turn to the government for lawsuit relief, subsidies and taxpayer-funded bailouts.
Damn straight permits are needed. Because even the biggest Elon Musk advocate would be screaming bloody murder if they found the Hyperloop would pass right through their living room, their farm, or that really scenic lake on their property.
The question is then what permits, and are they bullshit or not? Some permits exist for obscure reasons, some because some things involve other people's property, some for safety reasons, and some because people get pissy when heavy earth moving equipment shows up in their backyard.
Yes, of course before cities were built and when people were just moving into America, there weren't such problems, because there wasn't a crapload of infrastructure and settled people to object. But you can't have those times back, unless you like the idea of completely unrestrained forfeiture where you can be kicked out of your home to make room for a mall, and companies building housing that's going to sink into the ground in a decade or two.
There were people here when people were moving into America from Europe, it's just that they were scammed and railroaded (or whatever you would call it before railroads were invented).
" it's just that they were scammed and railroaded (or whatever you would call it before railroads were invented)."
Railroaded is the exact term.
"The term "railroaded" in the sense of having something forced through, either unjustly or without proper regard for those affected, clearly has it's origins in analogy to the way early railroads were build, often running straight through private lands and geographic features. "
https://english.stackexchange.... [stackexchange.com]
Also Doomed For the Best Reason (Score:2)
We do live a nation where anyone with money can do whatever they want. They can hire enough lawyers to paper a project with permits. Government is simply collecting fees. They really don't give a shit what happens as long as they are not responsible.
Re: (Score:3)
What's sad is - there are people who think the Clean Water Act constitutes government overreach.
That would be a true science-fiction scenario.
And yet that's exactly what Uber has done. Anyone looking at that business model in March of 2009 would have said that their hurdles were more regulatory than technological. Uber basically bullied its way through taxi regulations, one major city at a time.
It's a mistake to underestimate Elon Musk.
I'm sure we'll hear there are only 2 possibilities:
1. A many layered, multi-year regulatory process that makes it prohibitively difficult to get anything done
2. An anarchy hellscape where corpses rot in the streets and the living envy the dead
Too bad we can't come up with a sensible regulatory scheme more like the countries in Europe. Regulators could have specific, written requirements and definite timetables. And they could be limited to 2 layers at most: State and Federal, with one board taking all the
Regulators could have specific, written requirements and definite timetables.
They already do. The most frequent reason permits are denied are the applicants not complying with those timetables. "What do you mean I actually have to have the geological report before I get a permit to build the foundation?!?!"
And they could be limited to 2 layers at most: State and Federal
Because fuck the locals and what they want.
Your house is really, really unimportant to your state, and barely acknowledged by the Federal government. Your ability to affect your state and Federal government is basically zero. So when someone wants to level it for their infrast
And they could be limited to 2 layers at most: State and Federal
Because fuck the locals and what they want.
Local governments are a creation of state governments. The states delegate authority to them.
And it's not "fuck" anyone. But someone needs to give a final yes or no on a project rather than 50 different boards and groups and courts saying "no" (or "no, but it can be yes if you also build us a pony farm"). The board would take all the input and render a decision. The decision wouldn't be about what anyone "wants", it would be a consequence of the rules.
So when someone wants to level it for their infrastructure dream, you should happily accept he loss, right?
You know there are specific rules for that, right?
And it's not "fuck" anyone. But someone needs to give a final yes or no on a project rather than 50 different boards and groups and courts saying "no"
By elevating the decision to a level totally unresponsive to local issues, it is fuck a lot of people.
My state was hit by a hurricane. Two counties were heavily damaged by flooding. You'd think it would be a quick, no-brainer deal to rebuild the damaged bridges and provide some funding from the state, right?
It's been two years. Still no funding. Because only one state Senate and two state Assembly districts care. The counties don't have a lot of people so statewide offices don't care. The counties are
In the last century, a short-sighted if not outright evil power broker by the name of Robert Moses, never elected to any post, directly planned the transport system of New York city and the state around it, and vastly influenced the planning of other cities.
One of Mr. Moses' nasty feats was to specify that all of the parkway bridges be built so low that it would be impossible to run trains under them, even though many were built with broad center islands.
I grew up in one of the towns under his thumb. We literally had a 100-year-old railroad system that only went to one station for 3 large communities, with 100-year-old bridges, etc. No new train construction since New York's subways in the '30's and '40's, but lots of new roads for cars.
America's cities still suffer under the dead hand of Robert Moses and people like him, who actively wiped out our railroads, never considering the problems automobiles would bring.
Elon Musk's hyperloop is not the solution for this. The speed, confinement, and vacuum are obvious problems that make it more of a bomb than a train. But conventional high-speed rail transport is the solution.
Most americans never spend time in Europe and learn about really good trains. Try Switzerland and you won't understand why people even want cars.
Indeed. Trains solve the problem. They are proven, with known risks and costs. They can be slow or pretty fast. They can be for passengers or freight. Safety systems are very advanced now. For example, the ICE drives autonomously above 160km/h. You can buy them in just the variant you want.
But that would not be flashy future-tech and it may involve admitting that there are some things the US does not do best. (Well, there are a lot of those things, but almost none are admitted...)
"Indeed. Trains solve the problem. They are proven, with known risks and costs. They can be slow or pretty fast. "
But not _that_ fast.
Re: (Score:2)
In The Netherlands we have one of the densest rail networks in the world yet it becomes ever more difficult to fit in new lines.
That's why the Dutch are not just watching what Elon Musk is doing but we actually contribute to the development of the Hyperloop, by going below ground it would solve many of our space problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, trains solve EITHER the problem of moving freight or the problem of moving people.
You clearly do not understand how a modern railway network is constructed. Or alternatively, the Europeans must have magic, because they use it for both at the same time. Clearly the darkest of witchcraft is at work here.
Yes, General Motors was also complicit in the shit-canning of light rail and trolly systems in cities across the country. [wikipedia.org]
Other factors include the community planning ideas of Frank Llyod Wright, which promoted the idea of a personal half-acre and created sub-urbia with its lack of density that would support public transit systems
That lack of urban density is what makes rail undesirable for more of the country. If people are going to take two days to get somewhere, they would rather drive, if they are in a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
John Galt forbid that human beings should have any say in what happens in their physical, environmental, or economic environment through the entity they have created to provide such oversight, their government. Next you'll be telling me that Uber should be held responsible for flat-out breaking the law.
By the way, how's that self-driving car thing coming? Been tested on a snowpacked street in B
https://www.amazon.com/Enginee... [amazon.com]
Applicable in this case, I think.
Say, for the sake of argument, that bureaucratic red tape makes building a Hyperloop impractical in the USA.
The solution? Build it somewhere else first. Once it has been up and running for a few years in, say, China, it would be more of a known entity and therefore easier to convince people to support it in the USA. (Or perhaps it would crash and burn in China for whatever reason, in which case we'd know that not allowing it in the USA was in fact the right thing to do)
In the US, when you buy a house, you don't necessarily get the mineral rights. If there's gold or diamonds or oil under your house you may not have a valid claim to it. Are we to assume that cities, counties and other entities DO have rights to the land below them? How deep do those rights go?
As a practical matter, communities should not be concerned about activities far below them any more than activities in the air high above. Fracking being an obvious exception where it can cause earthquakes or damage th
Meaning most things more than a meter below ground (or your building) belongs to the the state.
Yes it makes this sort of planning much easier.
The worst reason in CA? (Score:1)
"Earthquakes."
Neither New York nor Washington nor the space between lies in California and that's what we're talking about here.
in a world where you could put eight miles of new subway line in a major city without checking to see what's there first. But after hundreds of years of development, most without the benefit of geographic information systems, you can't be certain what kind of weird [wikipedia.org]shit [nytimes.com] (or people [wikipedia.org]) down there.
The author seems shocked that it'd take ten years of planning before you could start workers digging. The reality is you need to figure out the impact on water, sewer, gas, electricity, telecom, peoples basements -- and chances are none of that stuff is all on one map; a lot of it is likely not mapped at all, or mapped incorrectly. Ten years before your break ground seems very reasonable to me.
Likewise he's mortified that the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel project had to spend two years on geological and environmental impact studies before breaking ground. That's a twenty-three mile long complex of causeways and tunnels across the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, one of the most important fisheries in the country as well one of the world's busiest shipping routes. Two years of study! He calls this a "run-of-the-mill highway". Sure, anything seems easy if you no abso-frickin' nothing about engineering. Bridges and tunnels are the most prestigious projects for a civil engineer to work on because they're ridiculously complex. Just look at all the pieces of the thing [wikimedia.org]. Two years of preliminary geological and environmental study to build the thing sounds outstanding.
This is just Dunning-Kruger run amok. These aren't cases of preliminary studies holding back engineering. Assessing the feasibility and impact of a project is a *major part* of civil engineering. Sure, you could start digging and hope you don't rupture a gas line, breech a high pressure water main, start a plague of rats in Manhattan's Upper East Side (average annual income $180K), damage a fishery that that brings in 290 million dollars per year, or find out the soil you're tunneling through won't support the weight above it. And then you'd be forced to stop and figure out how to fix it. In fact you'd almost inevitably be forced to stop and redesign your project.
A basic principle of engineering project management is that it's waaay cheaper to anticipate a problem than to figure out what to do about it when you're halfway done.
It should be that way. (Score:2)
Other than the everything else... (Score:2)
1) During normal temperature variance, the inaugural, proposed route will experience over three football fields worth of expansion and contraction. Your supports have to deal with this. The only real solution is flex couplings, but we don't know how to build flex couplings that can also maintain the kind of vacuum that is required for the Hyperloop to be a
Sure, government regulation is a huge problem, but I think we should all acknowledge all the other impossible hurdles to a practicle Hyperloop first:
1) During normal temperature variance, the inaugural, proposed route will experience over three football fields worth of expansion and contraction. Your supports have to deal with this. The only real solution is flex couplings, but we don't know how to build flex couplings that can also maintain the kind of vacuum that is required for the Hyperloop to be anything but an insanely expensive monorail.
No, such connections are well understood and feasible, in the oil industry they are called slip joints.
Also, an underground tube does not suffer the same expansion issues, have a look at the world's great tunnels.
2) In the event of failure, there's no good way to evacuate people. Decompression of a car, even if controlled will kill the passengers because even compressed pure oxygen can't provide enough oxygen to them to survive in the vacuum conditions.
Crap, the relevant segment of the tunnel can be pressurised in seconds, enough time to save the passengers.
By the way, do you know a plane at 30,000 ft. needs pressurisation?
3) A simply pipe bomb, detonated anywhere along the line, will cause explosive decompression of the entire tube, killing anyone in the tube, and immediately scrapping the entire route.
What a load of baloney, why would the entire tube decompress? The damn thing IS already decompressed
:)
Also, the tube is n
When Musk originally proposed the hyperloop as an alternative to California's not-really-high speed rail, one of his arguments was that it'd be much cheaper and easier to get permission for. HSR is unable to wrangle permission to build anywhere but empty bits of the central valley because it needs to acquire so much land and rights of way. The hyperloop, he argued, could simply follow the freeways and be built above the center divider. What happened to that notion?
And that is just completely wrong. Although the fans of the Transrapid like to revise (i.e. fake) history. Shanghai has some unique conditions that make it feasible there, including that they were willing to spend a lot more money on it than it is worth.
"So what doomed the Transrapid?"
It was twice as slow as the Hyperloop and needed much more energy and expensive infrastructure.