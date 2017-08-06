Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Syrian Open Source Developer Bassel Khartabil Believed Executed

Posted by EditorDavid from the one-of-our-own dept.
TheSync writes: The Syrian open source developer, blogger, entrepreneur, hackerspace founder, and free culture advocate Bassell Khartabil was swept up in a wave of military arrests in March 2012. A CBC report states that his wife wrote on Facebook late Tuesday that she has received confirmation that security services executed Khartabil in October 2015 after torturing him in prison. Before his arrest, his most recent work included a 3D virtual reconstruction of the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria.
At the time of his arrest, Khartabi was 30 years old -- after which he started a blog called "MeInSyrianJail" and a Twitter account called "Live from my cell." Though he spent the last three and half years of his life in prison, he once tweeted that "Jail is not walls, not the executioner and guards. It is the hidden fear in our hearts that makes us prisoners." The latest tweet on his feed says "Rest in power our friend."

Thursday the Creative Commons nonprofit described the developer as "our friend and colleague," and announced the Bassel Khartabil Memorial Fund, "which will support projects in the spirit of Bassel's work."

  • I only interacted with him a small amount, but he seemed like a nice guy. He was clearly very dedicated to all sorts of open-source projects and his dedication was combined with a cleverness and willingness to listen to those around him. He will be missed.
  • Many of our most important shared concepts for mathematics, astronomy, and philosophy came from the open and free encouragement from Islamic cultures in their golden age.

    See Neil deGrasse Tyson discuss it's glory and its unfortunate downfall [youtube.com]

    Just like with Christianity, rampant greed in the name of 'protecting' the religion ends up carving smaller and smaller slices of belief - making for a smaller and smaller god each time it happens, each time a mind is closed off to the outside.

