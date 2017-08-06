Syrian Open Source Developer Bassel Khartabil Believed Executed (www.cbc.ca) 23
TheSync writes: The Syrian open source developer, blogger, entrepreneur, hackerspace founder, and free culture advocate Bassell Khartabil was swept up in a wave of military arrests in March 2012. A CBC report states that his wife wrote on Facebook late Tuesday that she has received confirmation that security services executed Khartabil in October 2015 after torturing him in prison. Before his arrest, his most recent work included a 3D virtual reconstruction of the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria.
At the time of his arrest, Khartabi was 30 years old -- after which he started a blog called "MeInSyrianJail" and a Twitter account called "Live from my cell." Though he spent the last three and half years of his life in prison, he once tweeted that "Jail is not walls, not the executioner and guards. It is the hidden fear in our hearts that makes us prisoners." The latest tweet on his feed says "Rest in power our friend."
Thursday the Creative Commons nonprofit described the developer as "our friend and colleague," and announced the Bassel Khartabil Memorial Fund, "which will support projects in the spirit of Bassel's work."
At the time of his arrest, Khartabi was 30 years old -- after which he started a blog called "MeInSyrianJail" and a Twitter account called "Live from my cell." Though he spent the last three and half years of his life in prison, he once tweeted that "Jail is not walls, not the executioner and guards. It is the hidden fear in our hearts that makes us prisoners." The latest tweet on his feed says "Rest in power our friend."
Thursday the Creative Commons nonprofit described the developer as "our friend and colleague," and announced the Bassel Khartabil Memorial Fund, "which will support projects in the spirit of Bassel's work."
Downside of choosing between two evils (Score:1)
a) Assad regime
b) ISIS
pick any one
It's Sunday, Slashdot (Score:2, Insightful)
his wife wrote on Facebook late Tuesday
And the CBC report is from Thursday.
Today is Sunday, Slashdot. What took you so long to put up this story?
"Slashdot: old news for nerds, stuff that once mattered."
Re: (Score:2)
Interaction with him (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Islam was once the shining star of the world. (Score:1)
See Neil deGrasse Tyson discuss it's glory and its unfortunate downfall [youtube.com]
Just like with Christianity, rampant greed in the name of 'protecting' the religion ends up carving smaller and smaller slices of belief - making for a smaller and smaller god each time it happens, each time a mind is closed off to the outside.
This is how even the