Linux Kernel Hardeners Grsecurity Sue Open Source's Bruce Perens (theregister.co.uk) 15
An anonymous reader shares a report from The Register: In late June, noted open-source programmer Bruce Perens [a longtime Slashdot reader] warned that using Grsecurity's Linux kernel security could invite legal trouble. "As a customer, it's my opinion that you would be subject to both contributory infringement and breach of contract by employing this product in conjunction with the Linux kernel under the no-redistribution policy currently employed by Grsecurity," Perens wrote on his blog. The following month, Perens was invited to court. Grsecurity sued the open-source doyen, his web host, and as-yet-unidentified defendants who may have helped him draft that post, for defamation and business interference. Grsecurity offers Linux kernel security patches on a paid-for subscription basis. The software hardens kernel defenses through checks for common errors like memory overflows. Perens, meanwhile, is known for using the Debian Free Software Guidelines to draft the Open Source Definition, with the help of others.
Grsecurity used to allow others to redistribute its patches, but the biz ended that practice for stable releases two years ago and for test patches in April this year. It offers its GPLv2 licensed software through a subscription agreement. The agreement says that customers who redistribute the code -- a right under the GPLv2 license -- will no longer be customers and will lose the right to distribute subsequent versions of the software. According to Perens, "GPL version 2 section 6 explicitly prohibits the addition of terms such as this redistribution prohibition." A legal complaint (PDF) filed on behalf of Grsecurity in San Francisco, California, insists the company's software complies with the GPLv2. Grsecurity's agreement, the lawsuit states, only applies to future patches, which have yet to be developed. Perens isn't arguing that the GPLv2 applies to unreleased software. Rather, he asserts the GPLv2, under section 6, specifically forbids the addition of contractual terms.
Prove it's true (Score:1)
That would put a full stop to Gr's suit.
But besides that, it's pretty clear this is an intimidation move because it would be relatively trivial to just show you're not doing it.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, suing the god damned web hoster as well is a sure sign they want to discourage this kind of talk in future.
Re: (Score:3)
I would suggest that if that is their intention, they do not know Mr Perens very well, and have not done their homework.
I suspect they are currently experiencing bit of a surprise in the reaction to their attempted strong-arming..
I also suspect they are rather wet-behind-the-ears (at least their decision makers) in the area of kernel security, to try such a play.
They are trying to play a legal-loophole game, when never goes down very well with the kernel maintainers, to say the least.
Re: Prove it's true (Score:2)
How would it be trivial to show? They assert what they do is legal; Bruce asserts it is not. It's mostly a dispute of law, not of facts.
"Grsecurity..." "...could invite legal trouble. " (Score:1)
Perens vindicated.
pissing contest.. (Score:2)
this is going to be interesting to watch. one of the world's best-informed advocates of software libre, who has studied the GPL for many years, versus some idiots who will have been ill-advised by some moron whose only saving grace is the indemnification insurance provided as a sop to corporate madness. for those people not familiar with what indemnification insurance is: it's where lawyers can basically get away with making fundamental errors, and the corporation to whom they give the advice can sue thei
Stupid lawsuit, but useful (Score:4, Insightful)
This is a stupid lawsuit. According to the attorneys for the plaintiff company:
"Mr Perens has made false statements, claiming them to be facts, and based on those statements employed fear-mongering tactics to intentionally hurt Open Source Security Inc's business."
Perens actually wrote: "it's my opinion that..."
Opinion, not assertion of fact. This lawsuit will be thrown out almost immediately. However, it is useful in helping the community identify a company that we should never do business with. So thanks for that, at least...
