Supreme Court Moves Toward Digital With Online Court Filings
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Supreme Court case documents will soon be made available for the first time online. The court announced Thursday that it will launch an electronic filing system on Nov. 13 that will make "virtually all new filings" accessible to the public via the court's website for free. Court documents for the lower courts are typically available online through the Public Access to Court Electronics Records, which charges a fee per page. The court's announcement comes just days after the high court unveiled a newly designed website. Court watchers say it's a surprising, but welcome, jump into the 21st century for a court that's been reluctant over the years to advance its technologies.
It will make it that much easier for them to 'revise' their rulings after the fact and ensure that anyone doubting what their ruling actually was can check for what the new 'company line' is in regards to a supreme court case.
Remember newspeak? This is how it will be implemented.
