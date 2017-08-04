'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Found Guilty of 3 of 8 Charges, Including Securities Fraud (cnbc.com) 38
Former pharmaceutical chief executive Martin Shkreli has been found guilty of securities fraud. A New York City jury returned the verdict after five days of deliberations. From a report: Shkreli, 34, was convicted of some of the eight criminal counts that he had faced, which had included securities fraud and conspiracy to commit both securities fraud and wire fraud, after a more-than-month-long trial in Brooklyn, New York, federal court. Of the eight counts, Shkreli was found guilty of three. Those included conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and two counts of securities fraud. He was found not guilty of five counts, including those related to wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.
I think you're on the wrong article, Betteridge-bro.
I don't see any question mark in the summary headline or TFA.
IIRC the deal wasn't that no one else made the drug it was that they had managed to secure exclusive rights to sell it in the united states.
I'm afraid this is one of those we don't have a law related to this guy doing things that are legal but morally wrong so we're going to pick through everything until we can find something to nail him with.
Does anyone know if the investigation was started before or after he jacked prices from $13.50 to $750 and got tons of media and legal attention as a result?
Yes he's an asshole but it doesn't make it any less of a dangerous road to be going down.
Should have been all 8 charges (Score:5, Insightful)
The guy ran a ponzi scheme, at points when he was claiming $100million in fund assets when he only had $1000 in the funds account. In the end he stole money from his new company's investors to pay off the fund investors he'd cheated so they wouldn't go to the cops.
I bet the jury didn't convict him on the charges because his investors were made whole by the second theft. But when you commit a crime like he did it doesn't matter if you eventually make them whole, you commit the crime when you lie and commit fraud. I don't know if the court didn't explain this well enough to the jury or what, but the man defrauded hundreds of people, then stole money from Retrophin to pay back the investors from his failed hedge fund. He's no better than Madoff and he should go to jail for YEARS and be bared from any type of job in involving managing money including a cashier at the local grocery store.
He's a dumpster fire of a human being and he broke the law and should do the time. I hope he spends a whole lot of time in a 8x10 cell all by himself.
I completely disagree. He should not spend a whole lot of time in an 8 x 10 cell by himself.
Shkreli should spend a whole lot of time in an 8 x 10 cell with a 300-pound oversexed lifer who's hung like a donkey.
Way to take the moral high ground.
Brought it down on himself (Score:2, Troll)
This is the Mr. Shkreli who Daraprim from $13.50 to $750/pill. Daraprim is an antiparasitic drug, used to treat pneumonia in conjunction with HIV, toxoplasmosis (sometimes called "mad cat lady disease") and another really nasty parasitic disease.
When you do stuff like that, people look really closely at whatever else you are doing.
It also led Imprimis to make a $1/pill replacement for the drug.
I'll believe it when I see it (Score:2)
Rules For Getting Away With Stealing (Score:2)
1: NEVER STEAL FROM RICH PEOPLE. Only steal from middle-class and below.
2. If you're still going to steal from rich people, make sure they're not white.
3. If you obey rules 1 & 2, don't be such a pulsating rectal cyst that even rich white people hate you.
How did they find a jury? (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong, I have no pities for him whatsoever, but I would think they would base an appeal on the difficulty of finding an imparti
Video (Score:2)
I heard his interview after the verdicts were announced:
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Very proud of the return for investors. Plans to keep working on the remaining counts, this will likely end up being appealed.
I actually believe this was all a marketing campaign for him personally. The fact he's still in some form of legal jeopardy doesn't seem to phase him much.
He recognized that the costs of a necessary medicine are paid by insurance companies that gouge in other areas as well, and promoted the hell