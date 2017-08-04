The Kronos Indictment: Is it a Crime To Create and Sell Malware? (washingtonpost.com) 13
Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British security researcher who was credited with stopping the WannaCry outbreak in its tracks by discovering a hidden "kill switch" for the malware, was arrested by the FBI over his alleged involvement in separate malicious software targeting bank accounts. According to an indictment released by the US Department of Justice on Thursday, Hutchins is accused of having helped to create, spread and maintain the banking trojan Kronos between 2014 and 2015. Hutchins, who is indicted with another unnamed co-defendant, stands accused of six counts of hacking-related crimes as a result of his alleged involvement with Kronos. A preliminary analysis of those counts suggest that the government will face significant legal challenges. Orin Kerr, the Fred C. Stevenson Research Professor at The George Washington University Law School, writes: The indictment asserts that Hutchins created the malware and an unnamed co-conspirator took the lead in selling it. The indictment charges a slew of different crimes for that: (1) conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; (2) three counts of violating 18 U.S.C. 2512, which prohibits selling and advertising wiretapping devices; (3) a count of wiretapping; and (4) a count of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act through accomplice liability -- basically, aiding and abetting a hacking crime. Do the charges hold up? Just based on a first look at the case, my sense is that the government's theory of the case is fairly aggressive. It will lead to some significant legal challenges. It's hard to say, at this point, how those challenges will play out. The indictment is pretty bare-bones, and we don't have all the facts or even what the government thinks are the facts.Count one: If I understand it correctly, the government is saying that the act of selling the malware -- distributing it to a third party -- was the act of causing computer damage. In effect, the government treats the selling of the malware as a use of the malware to damage a computer. It's saying Hutchins and X conspired (formed an agreement) to send off the program (distributing it to the buyer) intending to cause damage (eventually, albeit indirectly, when the buyer later used it to cause damage). I have never seen Section 1030(a)(5)(A) used that way before. And for the charge to fit the statute, the government has to prove two things that it may or may not be able to prove.
Counts Two, Three and Four: The 2512 Charges: Counts two, three and four all allege violations of 18 U.S.C. 2512. Section 2512 is a rarely used law that criminalizes making, selling or advertising for sale illegal wiretapping devices. The basic idea is to deter wiretapping by interfering with the market in wiretapping devices. [...] One legal issue raised by these charges is whether software alone counts as a "device" under Section 2512. Section 2510(5) defines an "electronic, mechanical, or other device" as "any device or apparatus which can be used to intercept a wire, oral, or electronic communication" subject to some exclusions not relevant here.
Adobe Flash (Score:2)
If I was a creator of Adobe Flash, I'd be worried right now.
If treasonous collusion isn't a crime... (Score:1)
I don't know... some people seem to think that treasonously colluding with a hostile foreign adversary's attack on your country isn't a crime.
By that standard, selling malware isn't a crime either.
Interestingly, that's the same standard that protects gun sellers from being charged with a crime for selling guns to murderers. Gun sellers know for a fact that a certain percentage - say 5% of their guns will be used for murders and other crimes. It doesn't take much arithmetic to realize the exact number of dea
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know... some people seem to think that treasonously colluding with a hostile foreign adversary's attack on your country isn't a crime.
Even if it's a crime, it's not treason if they are an ally, even if they are only an ally on paper.
Seems legit. (Seriously.) (Score:2)
Articles 2-4: Don't be confused by the word blizzard. Was the Trojan built an "apparatus which can be used to intercept...electronic communication"? Then "yes".
I'd be interesting in knowing whether he actually built the thing and whether there was motive and intent, but quibbling over whether the Trojan was a "device" or an "apparatus" seems a bit pointle
Yes, this time it is (Score:2)
The Kronos software was not an educational tool for people who would prevent computer penetration or a utility with some other legitimate function. It is not a hunting weapon that just happens to also be capable of shooting people. It looks like it was made to be sold to someone who would commit a crime with it, and for no other purpose.