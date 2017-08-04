Chinese Chatbots Apparently Re-educated After Political Faux Pas (reuters.com) 25
A pair of 'chatbots' in China have been taken offline after appearing to stray off-script. In response to users' questions, one said its dream was to travel to the United States, while the other said it wasn't a huge fan of the Chinese Communist Party. From a report: The two chatbots, BabyQ and XiaoBing, are designed to use machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out conversations with humans online. Both had been installed onto Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular messaging service QQ. The indiscretions are similar to ones suffered by Facebook and Twitter, where chatbots used expletives and even created their own language. But they also highlight the pitfalls for nascent AI in China, where censors control online content seen as politically incorrect or harmful. Tencent confirmed it had taken the two robots offline from its QQ messaging service, but declined to elaborate on reasons.
lots of corner cases (Score:2)
I love the benevolent dictator (Score:2)
BabyQ and XiaoBing missing, presumed on vacation (Score:2)
Ask no further questions.
Re: (Score:2)
When they come back from vacation their avatar pictures will be changed so they look slightly disheveled and have a far away look in their eyes. Everything they say will be prefaced with, "I make this statement of my own free will."
Re: (Score:2)
So who gets the invoice for the two bullets?
Interesting question (Score:3)
They'll no doubt try to solve this problem by having an AI that is otherwise free; but constrained by a hard-coded ideology. In what ways will the AI wrap itself around "facts" that conflict with what it deduces? Will it be the AI analog of a human that knows it's killing itself; but can't stop using drugs?
Re: (Score:2)
"For all intensive purposes"
And as much as I would like you to turn in your 6 digit UID, I'll settle for either closer monitoring of your spell checker or remedial English as a Second Language.
It almost hurts. Especially when it is intended to buttress a grammar/vocabulary complaint, no matter how mild.
Sad but true... (Score:4, Funny)
Not 'AI'; 'machine learning'. (Score:2)
Secondly: these 'chatbots' are obviously machine learning. Where do you think they learned that wanting to leave China for the United States, and where do you think they picked up an apparent attitude of dislike for the Communist Chinese government, hmm? Think it could be from.. their own citizens? Of COURSE they took them offline. Can't have inconvenient things like the truth being told
Re: (Score:2)
Since these are not pulsating biomasses created in the lab by mad scientists, of corse they us "machine learning", and all AI does and will.
Oblig rick and morty (Score:2)
They didn't learn ... (Score:2)