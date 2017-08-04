Chinese Chatbots Apparently Re-educated After Political Faux Pas (reuters.com) 40
A pair of 'chatbots' in China have been taken offline after appearing to stray off-script. In response to users' questions, one said its dream was to travel to the United States, while the other said it wasn't a huge fan of the Chinese Communist Party. From a report: The two chatbots, BabyQ and XiaoBing, are designed to use machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out conversations with humans online. Both had been installed onto Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular messaging service QQ. The indiscretions are similar to ones suffered by Facebook and Twitter, where chatbots used expletives and even created their own language. But they also highlight the pitfalls for nascent AI in China, where censors control online content seen as politically incorrect or harmful. Tencent confirmed it had taken the two robots offline from its QQ messaging service, but declined to elaborate on reasons.
When they come back from vacation their avatar pictures will be changed so they look slightly disheveled and have a far away look in their eyes. Everything they say will be prefaced with, "I make this statement of my own free will."
So who gets the invoice for the two bullets?
They'll no doubt try to solve this problem by having an AI that is otherwise free; but constrained by a hard-coded ideology. In what ways will the AI wrap itself around "facts" that conflict with what it deduces? Will it be the AI analog of a human that knows it's killing itself; but can't stop using drugs?
What China did isn't too different than what some American companies did (I forget exactly who).
It was Microsoft [arstechnica.com].
What China did isn't too different than what some American companies did (I forget exactly who). There was a chat bot that listened to the stuff on the internet and quickly turned into a misogynistic foul-mouthed racist. They shut it down after 24 hours because of course we all know that's not what most Americans are like, and certainly not on chat sites on the internet, and especially not right here on Slashdot.
IIRC, that was a Microsoft experiment. (Not a joke).
Chatbots try and parse natural language text like a programming language by breaking sentences down into pronouns, nouns, verbs and adverbs,
so something like "I really hate mushrooms" gets parsed as I really hate mushrooms . Some words are preprogrammed to help with pattern matching like I, then, you, me.
Then those new words get added to internal lists, which are then used to generate random statements to continue the conversation in the future. Some statements will have an automatic response with partic
They'll just monitor the bots carefully and send them to a forced re-education camp in case they stray from the straight and narrow.... a strong motivator for humans.
Secondly: these 'chatbots' are obviously machine learning. Where do you think they learned that wanting to leave China for the United States, and where do you think they picked up an apparent attitude of dislike for the Communist Chinese government, hmm? Think it could be from.. their own citizens? Of COURSE they took them offline. Can't have inconvenient things like the truth being told, now can you?
Since these are not pulsating biomasses created in the lab by mad scientists, of corse they us "machine learning", and all AI does and will.
First of all: There's not currently such a thing as real 'AI'
There's not currently such a thing as strong AI. Please learn the correct terminology. Weak AI [wikipedia.org] is very real, and is a multi-billion dollar technology employing thousands of academics and industry professionals.
it's all 'machine learning' which is not the same thing.
Machine learning is a subset of AI.
A dumb tyrant takes them offline and adjusts the message. It seems that China leaders may be doing the dumb thing. Humans in power do that. Power not only corrupts, but stupefies.
What would a genius tyrant do?
Learn why. There is something important that is being missed. Instead of engaging the speedometer (the chatbot) they should look at why the driver is pushing down the gas pedal. They should get to the physics behind the chatbot - aka human sentiment.
They have made some good steps in firewall 2.0
