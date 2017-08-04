Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The FCC Is Full Again, With Three Republicans and Two Democrats (arstechnica.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the majority-rules dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The U.S. Senate today confirmed the nominations of Republican Brendan Carr and Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to fill the two empty seats on the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai congratulated the commissioners in a statement. "As I know from working with each of them for years, they have distinguished records of public service and will be valuable assets to the FCC in the years to come," Pai said. "Their experience at the FCC makes them particularly well-suited to hit the ground running. I'm pleased that the FCC will once again be at full strength and look forward to collaborating to close the digital divide, promote innovation, protect consumers, and improve the agency's operations."

Carr served as Pai's Wireless, Public Safety and International Legal Advisor for three years. After President Trump elevated Pai to the chairmanship in January, Pai appointed Carr to become the FCC's general counsel. Rosenworcel had to leave the commission at the end of last year when the Republican-led US Senate refused to re-confirm her for a second five-year term. But Democrats pushed Trump to re-nominate Rosenworcel to fill the empty Democratic spot and he obliged. FCC commissioners are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. esides Pai, Carr, and Rosenworcel, the five-member commission includes Republican Michael O'Rielly and Democrat Mignon Clyburn.

  • Pai said .. protect consumers, ..

    But in his mind, FCC's customers to serve are corporations.

  • Full of ? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Last I heard about their statements regarding the alleged DDOS attack, they were already full of something one way or the other...

  • Trust issues (Score:4, Funny)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @09:21AM (#54939733)

    "I'm pleased that the FCC will once again be at full strength and look forward to collaborating to close the digital divide, promote innovation, protect consumers, and improve the agency's operations" he said, while the holy cross on the wall burst into flames.

  • Or didn't vote, or kidded yourselves and voted third party are about to see the results. I didn't like Hillary either but the alternative was obviously worse. Also, if you were expecting Trump to be good for jobs because he commented on the Disney layoffs, well, he just announced he's cutting back on low skill immigrants and replacing them with high skill ones (the media kinda glossed over that one in the rush to call the new policy racist). In other words jobs you wanted will get taken and jobs you didn't

